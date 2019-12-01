Antimicrobial Resistance in Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128157701

Antimicrobial Resistance in Agriculture

1st Edition

Perspective, Policy and Mitigation

Authors: Indranil Samanta Samiran Bandyopadhyay
Paperback ISBN: 9780128157701
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 256
Description

Antimicrobial Resistance in Agriculture: Perspective, Policy and Mitigation is a valuable industrial resource that addresses complex, multi-factorial topics regarding farm, wild, companion animals, fish, and how the environment plays an important role in amplification and transmission of resistant bugs into the human food chain. Information of phenotypical and genotypical properties of each bacterial genus associated with antimicrobial resistance, transmission dynamics from different reservoirs (food animals, poultry, fishes) and control measures with alternative therapy, such as phytobiotics and nanomaterials are provided. Researchers, scientists and practitioners will find this an essential resource on the judicial use of antibiotics in animals and humans.

Key Features

  • Explores all the genera of livestock and fish originated pathogenic bacteria associated with antimicrobial resistance
  • Presents cutting-edge research on epigenetics, nanotechnology and intervention technologies
  • Discusses transmission dynamics of resistance gene pools from different reservoirs, including food animals, poultry, fishes and the environment

Readership

Research professionals engaged in Food Science/zoonotic infection / Veterinary Microbiology/ Veterinary Medicine / Medical Microbiology/ Industrial Microbiology associated work. Post graduate students and Ph.D. scholars of Food Science Veterinary Microbiology, Veterinary Medicine, Medical Microbiology, Veterinary or Medical practitioners; Policy makers

Table of Contents

1. History of antimicrobial resistance
2. Use of antimicrobials and antibiotics in livestock, poultry, fishery and agriculture
3. Emergence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria in livestock, poultry and agriculture
4. Emergence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria in aquaculture
5. Emergence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria in environment
6. Mechanisms of drug resistance in clinically relevant microorganisms
7. Characteristics of antimicrobial resistance among microorganisms of concern to animal, fish and human health
8. Cross-resistance between biocides and antimicrobials
9. Antimicrobial stewardship
10. Alternative anti-infective therapy
11. Antimicrobial resistance: One health approach

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128157701

About the Author

Indranil Samanta

Dr. Indranil Samanta, M.V.Sc. (Veterinary Bacteriology), Ph.D. (Veterinary Microbiology), Assistant Professor (Sr.), Department of Veterinary Microbiology, West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Samiran Bandyopadhyay

M.V.Sc. (Veterinary Medicine), Ph.D. (Veterinary Medicine), Senior Scientist, ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Eastern Regional Station, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Eastern Regional Station, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

