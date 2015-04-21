Antimicrobial Resistance and Food Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128012147, 9780128013373

Antimicrobial Resistance and Food Safety

1st Edition

Methods and Techniques

Editors: Chin-Yi Chen Xianghe Yan Charlene R. Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780128013373
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128012147
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st April 2015
Page Count: 452
Description

Antimicrobial Resistance and Food Safety: Methods and Techniques introduces antimicrobial resistant food-borne pathogens, their surveillance and epidemiology, emerging resistance and resistant pathogens. This analysis is followed by a systematic presentation of currently applied methodology and technology, including advanced technologies for detection, intervention, and information technologies. This reference can be used as a practical guide for scientists, food engineers, and regulatory personnel as well as students in food safety, food microbiology, or food science.

Key Features

  • Includes analysis of all major pathogens of concern
  • Provides many case studies and examples of fundamental research findings
  • Presents recent advances in methodologies and analytical software
  • Demonstrates risk assessment using information technologies in foodborne pathogens

Readership

Research Biologists, Microbiologists, Researchers in government, and product development managers as well as their allied industries

Table of Contents

  • List of Contributors
  • Chapter 1. Introduction to Antimicrobial-Resistant Foodborne Pathogens
    • How Antimicrobial Resistance Is Defined?
    • How Does Resistance Spread Between Ecosystems?
    • Conclusion
    • References
  • Chapter 2. Antimicrobial Resistance of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli
    • Introduction
    • Resistance of E. coli O157:H7 to Antibiotics
    • Resistance of E. coli O157:H7 and Other STEC to Antimicrobial Interventions
    • Conclusion
    • References
  • Chapter 3. Antibiotic Resistance in Pathogenic Salmonella
    • Introduction
    • Salmonella spp. as a Pathogen
    • Pathogenesis of Salmonella
    • Salmonella and Antibiotics
    • Factors that Influence Salmonella Antibiotic Resistance
    • Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 4. Antimicrobial Resistance and Campylobacter jejuni and C. coli
    • Introduction
    • Resistance Mechanisms
    • Development of Resistance
    • Genetic Adaptive Mechanisms in Resistant Bacteria
    • Consequences of Resistance on Bacterial Fitness
    • Resistance Detection
    • Genetic Methods in the Detection of Resistance Determining Targets
    • Genomic Analysis of Resistance
    • Clinical Breakpoints and Epidemiological Cut-Off Values
    • References
  • Chapter 5. Antimicrobial Resistance in Yersinia enterocolitica
    • Introduction
    • Antimicrobial Susceptibility
    • Mechanisms of Antimicrobial Resistance
    • Concluding Remarks
    • References
  • Chapter 6. Antimicrobial Resistance in Vibrio Species
    • Introduction
    • Epidemiology and Underreporting
    • Data Limitations and Emerging Methods for Assessing Antibiotic Resistance
    • Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 7. Antimicrobial Resistance in Shigella Species
    • Introduction
    • Antibiotic Resistance
    • North America
    • South America
    • Europe
    • Africa
    • Asia
    • Final Thoughts
    • References
  • Chapter 8. Antimicrobial Resistance in Listeria spp.
    • Introduction
    • Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance
    • Relationship of Antimicrobial Resistance to Virulence
    • Selection for Resistant Phenotypes
    • Relevance to Food Safety and Public Health
    • Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter 9. Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococci: A Food Safety Perspective
    • General Introduction
    • Taxonomy and Characteristics
    • Status as Probiotics
    • Clinical Status
    • Food Animals as a Reservoir of Antibiotic-Resistant Strains
    • Farm Environment and Antibiotic-Resistant Strains
    • Status as Food Contaminants
    • Sharing of Enterococcal Strains Among Food Animals, Food, and Humans
    • Other Important Links
    • Concluding Remarks
    • References
  • Chapter 10. Clostridium difficile: A Food Safety Concern?
    • Introduction
    • Pathogenesis
    • Epidemiology
    • Food Animals and Food
    • Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 11. Methods for the Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance and the Characterization of Staphylococcus aureus Isolates from Food-Producing Animals and Food of Animal Origin
    • Introduction
    • Detection and Analysis of Antimicrobial Resistance in S. aureus
    • Typing of S. aureus
    • Detection of Virulence Genes in S. aureus
    • Examples for the Complex Characterization of S. aureus from Food-Producing Animals and Food of Animal Sources
    • Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter 12. Non-Phenotypic Tests to Detect and Characterize Antibiotic Resistance Mechanisms in Enterobacteriaceae
    • Endpoint PCRs
    • Real-Time PCRs
    • Microarray
    • Next-Generation DNA-Sequencing Methodologies
    • Mass Spectrometry-Based Methodologies
    • Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 13. Monitoring and Surveillance: The National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System
    • Introduction
    • NARMS Overview
    • Drug Selection and Breakpoints Used
    • Current  Testing Methods
    • The Evolution of NARMS
    • Data Acquisition and Reporting
    • International Harmonization
    • NARMS in Action—Public Health Impact
    • Strengths and Limitations
    • Conclusion
    • References
  • Chapter 14. Risk Assessment of Antimicrobial Resistance
    • Introduction
    • Risk Assessment
    • Antimicrobial Resistance Risk Assessment
    • Mathematical and Other Risk Analytical Approaches
    • Acknowledgment
    • References
  • Chapter 15. Food Microbial Safety and Animal Antibiotics
    • Introduction
    • Methods of QRA
    • Attribution-Based Risk Assessment and Controversies
    • Empirical Upper-Bounding
    • Managing Uncertain Food Risks via Quality Principles: HACCP
    • Discussion and Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 16. Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria and Resistance Genes in the Water–Food Nexus of the Agricultural Environment
    • Introduction
    • Methods to Determine Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria and Resistance Genes
    • Past Monitoring Surveys—Detailing the Knowledge Gaps
    • Impact on Soils, Crops, and Health
    • Quantitative Microbial Risk Assessment
    • Technological Solutions
    • Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 17. Development and Application of Novel Antimicrobials in Food and Food Processing
    • Introduction—Why Novel Antimicrobials Are Needed
    • Essential Oils
    • Chitosan
    • Antimicrobial Peptides
    • Bacteriophage
    • Natural Antimicrobial Combinations
    • Synergistic Activity of Novel Antimicrobials and Novel Technology
    • Considerations When Selecting Novel Antimicrobials
    • Conclusion and Future Trends
    • References
  • Chapter 18. Database Resources Dedicated to Antimicrobial Peptides
    • Introduction
    • General Databases for AMPs
    • Specialized Databases for AMPs
    • Websites Dedicated to AMP Prediction
    • Database-Based Peptide Design
    • Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter 19. Metabolic Network Analysis-Based Identification of Antimicrobial Drug Target in Pathogenic Bacteria
    • Introduction
    • Background
    • Metabolic Target Identification of Staphylococcus aureus
    • Metabolic Targets in Bacillus anthracis
    • Metabolic Targets in Francisella tularensis
    • Metabolic Targets in Yersinia pestis
    • Target to Hit Molecule Generation
    • Conclusion
    • References
  • Chapter 20. Application of Metagenomic Technologies for Antimicrobial Resistance and Food Safety Research and Beyond
    • Introduction
    • Meta-Omic Workflow
    • Examples of Metagenomic Research
    • Challenges and Future Outlook
    • Acknowledgment
    • References
  • Index

About the Editor

Chin-Yi Chen

Chin-Yi Chen, Ph.D.

Research Molecular Biologist

Molecular Characterization of Foodborne Pathogens RU

USDA-ARS-ERRC

600 E. Mermaid Ln.

Wyndmoor, PA 19038

TEL: 215-233-6526

FAX: 215-233-6581

Xianghe Yan

Xianghe Yan, Ph.D.

Computational Biologist

Molecular Characterization of Foodborne Pathogens RU

USDA-ARS-ERRC

600 E. Mermaid Lane

Wyndmoor, PA 19038

Charlene R. Jackson

Charlene R. Jackson, Ph.D.

Microbiologist, Senior Research Scientist

Bacterial Epidemiology and Antimicrobial Resistance Research Unit

USDA-ARS, Russell Research Center

Athens, GA 30605

