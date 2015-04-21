Antimicrobial Resistance and Food Safety
1st Edition
Methods and Techniques
Description
Antimicrobial Resistance and Food Safety: Methods and Techniques introduces antimicrobial resistant food-borne pathogens, their surveillance and epidemiology, emerging resistance and resistant pathogens. This analysis is followed by a systematic presentation of currently applied methodology and technology, including advanced technologies for detection, intervention, and information technologies. This reference can be used as a practical guide for scientists, food engineers, and regulatory personnel as well as students in food safety, food microbiology, or food science.
Key Features
- Includes analysis of all major pathogens of concern
- Provides many case studies and examples of fundamental research findings
- Presents recent advances in methodologies and analytical software
- Demonstrates risk assessment using information technologies in foodborne pathogens
Readership
Research Biologists, Microbiologists, Researchers in government, and product development managers as well as their allied industries
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Antimicrobial-Resistant Foodborne Pathogens
- How Antimicrobial Resistance Is Defined?
- How Does Resistance Spread Between Ecosystems?
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Antimicrobial Resistance of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli
- Introduction
- Resistance of E. coli O157:H7 to Antibiotics
- Resistance of E. coli O157:H7 and Other STEC to Antimicrobial Interventions
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Antibiotic Resistance in Pathogenic Salmonella
- Introduction
- Salmonella spp. as a Pathogen
- Pathogenesis of Salmonella
- Salmonella and Antibiotics
- Factors that Influence Salmonella Antibiotic Resistance
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Antimicrobial Resistance and Campylobacter jejuni and C. coli
- Introduction
- Resistance Mechanisms
- Development of Resistance
- Genetic Adaptive Mechanisms in Resistant Bacteria
- Consequences of Resistance on Bacterial Fitness
- Resistance Detection
- Genetic Methods in the Detection of Resistance Determining Targets
- Genomic Analysis of Resistance
- Clinical Breakpoints and Epidemiological Cut-Off Values
- References
- Chapter 5. Antimicrobial Resistance in Yersinia enterocolitica
- Introduction
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility
- Mechanisms of Antimicrobial Resistance
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 6. Antimicrobial Resistance in Vibrio Species
- Introduction
- Epidemiology and Underreporting
- Data Limitations and Emerging Methods for Assessing Antibiotic Resistance
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. Antimicrobial Resistance in Shigella Species
- Introduction
- Antibiotic Resistance
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Africa
- Asia
- Final Thoughts
- References
- Chapter 8. Antimicrobial Resistance in Listeria spp.
- Introduction
- Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance
- Relationship of Antimicrobial Resistance to Virulence
- Selection for Resistant Phenotypes
- Relevance to Food Safety and Public Health
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 9. Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococci: A Food Safety Perspective
- General Introduction
- Taxonomy and Characteristics
- Status as Probiotics
- Clinical Status
- Food Animals as a Reservoir of Antibiotic-Resistant Strains
- Farm Environment and Antibiotic-Resistant Strains
- Status as Food Contaminants
- Sharing of Enterococcal Strains Among Food Animals, Food, and Humans
- Other Important Links
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 10. Clostridium difficile: A Food Safety Concern?
- Introduction
- Pathogenesis
- Epidemiology
- Food Animals and Food
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. Methods for the Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance and the Characterization of Staphylococcus aureus Isolates from Food-Producing Animals and Food of Animal Origin
- Introduction
- Detection and Analysis of Antimicrobial Resistance in S. aureus
- Typing of S. aureus
- Detection of Virulence Genes in S. aureus
- Examples for the Complex Characterization of S. aureus from Food-Producing Animals and Food of Animal Sources
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 12. Non-Phenotypic Tests to Detect and Characterize Antibiotic Resistance Mechanisms in Enterobacteriaceae
- Endpoint PCRs
- Real-Time PCRs
- Microarray
- Next-Generation DNA-Sequencing Methodologies
- Mass Spectrometry-Based Methodologies
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Monitoring and Surveillance: The National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System
- Introduction
- NARMS Overview
- Drug Selection and Breakpoints Used
- Current Testing Methods
- The Evolution of NARMS
- Data Acquisition and Reporting
- International Harmonization
- NARMS in Action—Public Health Impact
- Strengths and Limitations
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. Risk Assessment of Antimicrobial Resistance
- Introduction
- Risk Assessment
- Antimicrobial Resistance Risk Assessment
- Mathematical and Other Risk Analytical Approaches
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 15. Food Microbial Safety and Animal Antibiotics
- Introduction
- Methods of QRA
- Attribution-Based Risk Assessment and Controversies
- Empirical Upper-Bounding
- Managing Uncertain Food Risks via Quality Principles: HACCP
- Discussion and Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 16. Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria and Resistance Genes in the Water–Food Nexus of the Agricultural Environment
- Introduction
- Methods to Determine Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria and Resistance Genes
- Past Monitoring Surveys—Detailing the Knowledge Gaps
- Impact on Soils, Crops, and Health
- Quantitative Microbial Risk Assessment
- Technological Solutions
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 17. Development and Application of Novel Antimicrobials in Food and Food Processing
- Introduction—Why Novel Antimicrobials Are Needed
- Essential Oils
- Chitosan
- Antimicrobial Peptides
- Bacteriophage
- Natural Antimicrobial Combinations
- Synergistic Activity of Novel Antimicrobials and Novel Technology
- Considerations When Selecting Novel Antimicrobials
- Conclusion and Future Trends
- References
- Chapter 18. Database Resources Dedicated to Antimicrobial Peptides
- Introduction
- General Databases for AMPs
- Specialized Databases for AMPs
- Websites Dedicated to AMP Prediction
- Database-Based Peptide Design
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 19. Metabolic Network Analysis-Based Identification of Antimicrobial Drug Target in Pathogenic Bacteria
- Introduction
- Background
- Metabolic Target Identification of Staphylococcus aureus
- Metabolic Targets in Bacillus anthracis
- Metabolic Targets in Francisella tularensis
- Metabolic Targets in Yersinia pestis
- Target to Hit Molecule Generation
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 20. Application of Metagenomic Technologies for Antimicrobial Resistance and Food Safety Research and Beyond
- Introduction
- Meta-Omic Workflow
- Examples of Metagenomic Research
- Challenges and Future Outlook
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Index
Details
About the Editor
Chin-Yi Chen
Chin-Yi Chen, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS-ERRC, Wyndmoor, PA, USA
Xianghe Yan
Xianghe Yan, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS-ERRC, Wyndmoor, PA, USA
Charlene R. Jackson
Charlene R. Jackson, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS, Russell Research Center, Athens, GA, USA