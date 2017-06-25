Antimicrobial Nanoarchitectonics
1st Edition
From Synthesis to Applications
Description
Antimicrobial Nanoarchitectonics: From Synthesis to Applications brings together recent research in antimicrobial nanoparticles, specifically in the sustained and controlled delivery of antimicrobials. Particular attention is given to i) reducing the side effects of antibiotics, ii) increasing the pharmacological effect, and iii) improving aqueous solubility and chemical stability of different antimicrobials. In addition, antimicrobial nanoparticles in drug delivery are discussed extensively. The book also evaluates the pros and cons of using nanostructured biomaterials in the prevention and eradication of infections. It is an important reference resource for materials scientists and bioengineers who want to learn how nanomaterials are used in antimicrobial therapy.
Key Features
- Provides readers with the information necessary to select the appropriate bionanomaterial to solve particular infection problems
- Includes case studies, showing how particular bionanomaterials have been used to cure infections
- Explains the central role that nanotechnology plays in modern antimicrobial therapy
- Evaluates the pros and cons of using nanostructured biomaterials in the prevention and eradication of infections
Readership
Biomaterials scientists, materials scientists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare
Table of Contents
1. New Trends in Nanoparticles Intended to Antimicrobial Agents
2. Nanostructures as Antimicrobial Therapeutics
3. Nano-Formulation and Application of Phytochemicals as Antimicrobial Agents
4. Antimicrobial Activities of Metallic Nanoparticles from Plant Extracts
5. Nanogels: A New Dawn in Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
6. Silver Nanoparticles: A Novel Antimicrobial Agent
7. Recent Advances of Nanostructures in Antimicrobial Therapy
8. Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles: An Important Class of Nanomaterials with Antimicrobial Activity
9. Antimicrobial Properties and Therapeutic applications of Silver Nanoparticles and Nanocomposites
10. Drug Resistance in Tuberculosis- Nanomedicines at Rescue
11. Nanomaterials as Enhanced Antimicrobial Agent/Activity-Enhancer for Trans-Dermal Applications: A Review
12. Role of Nanosize Dendrimers as Carrier of Antimicrobial Agents in Drug Delivery
13. Silver Nanostructures in Medicine: Synthesis and Biological Activity
14. Nanoparticles in Antiviral Therapy
15. Applications of Metallic Nanoparticles in Infectious Diseases
16. Nanostructures for Antimicrobial Therapy – The Modern Trends in the Treatment of Bacterial Infections
17. Nanomedicine: Emerging Trends In Treatment Of Malaria
18. Toxicity Of Nanoparticles: Etiology And Mechanisms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527347
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323527330
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania