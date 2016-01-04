Antimicrobial Food Packaging takes an interdisciplinary approach to provide a complete and robust understanding of packaging from some of the most well-known international experts. This practical reference provides basic information and practical applications for the potential uses of various films in food packaging, describes the different types of microbial targets (fungal, bacteria, etc.), and focuses on the applicability of techniques to industry.

Tactics on the monitoring of microbial activity that use antimicrobial packaging detection of food borne pathogens, the use of biosensors, and testing antimicrobial susceptibility are also included, along with food safety and good manufacturing practices. The book aims to curtail the development of microbiological contamination of food through anti-microbial packaging to improve the safety in the food supply chain.