Antimicrobial Drug Resistance
1st Edition
Description
Antimicrobial Drug Resistance presents information regarding the ability of organisms to resist natural and synthetically derived inhibitors. It presents the view of the authors who made significant contributions to the understanding of resistance.
The book focuses on inhibitors classified as antifungal, antiviral, and antimalarial, as well as metal ions. It also covers numerous reactions, which have been genetically and biochemically analyzed in this context. Additionally, some chapters cover resistance plasmids of most of the clinically important bacteria.
The book is designed to aid those involved in microbiological and pharmaceutical research on antimicrobial agents, clinical infectious diseases and medical microbiology, teaching microbiology and pharmacology, pharmaceutical marketing, and infection control.
Table of Contents
1. Interaction of ß-Lactam Antibiotics with ß-Lactamases as a Cause for Resistance
I. Introduction
II. The ß-Lactamases
III. The Interaction
IV. Discussion
2. ß-Lactams Resistant to Hydrolysis by the ß-Lactamases
I. Introductory Remarks
II. ß -Lactams as Acylating Reagents
III. ß-Lactams Resistant to the ß-Lactamases
IV. Envoi
3. Nonenzymatic Resistance to ß-Lactam Antibiotics and Resistance to Other Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Nonenzymatic Resistance to Inhibitors of Cell Wall Synthesis
III. Permeability
IV. Penicillin-Binding Proteins
V. Tolerance as a Mechanism of Antimicrobial Resistance to Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
VI. Resistance to Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
Other than ß-Lactams
4. Intrinsic Resistance and Whole Cell Factors Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Structures Contributing to Resistance
III. Antibiotics
IV. Conclusion
5. Resistance to Antibacterial Agents Acting on Cell Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Medical Usefulness of Membrane-Active Agents
III. Mode of Action of Membrane-Active Agents
IV. Mechanisms of Resistance
V. Methods for Overcoming Resistance
VI. Conclusions
6. Resistance to Antibacterial Agents Acting on Antifolate Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
III. Sensitivity Testing of Antifolate Agents
IV. Sulfonamides
V. Trimethoprim
VI. Conclusions
VII. Antifolate Agents Other than Sulfonamides and Trimethoprim
7. Resistance to the Tetracyclines
I. Antimicrobial Activity of the Tetracyclines
II. Genetic Determinants of Resistance
III. Transport of the Tetracyclines into Susceptible Bacteria 204
IV. Regulation and Expression of Extrachromosomal Resistance
V. Cryptic, Amplifiable Chromosomal Genes for Tetracycline Resistance
VI. Factors Promoting Emergence of Resistant Strains in the Environment
VII. Future Approaches to the Tetracycline Resistance Problem
VIII. Conclusions
8. Aminoglycoside Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Genetics of Resistance
III. Target Resistance
IV. Accumulation-Deficient Aminoglycoside Resistance
V. Enzymatic Modification of Aminoglycosides
VI. The Circumvention of Resistance
9. Resistance to Macrolides and Lincomycins
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Structures of Macrolide Antibiotics and Their Antibacterial Activities
III. Epidemiology of Macrolide Antibiotic Resistance
IV. Elevation of Macrolide Antibiotic Resistance by Induction
V. Biochemical Mechanism of Macrolide Antibiotic Resistance
10. Resistance to Chloramphenicol and Fusidic Acid
I. Structure-Activity Relationships
II. Mechanism of Action
III. Definition of Resistance
IV. Genetic Basis of Resistance
V. Epidemiology of Resistance
VI. Fusidic Acid
11. Resistance to Nitrofurans and Nitroimidazoles
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Drug Metabolism
III. Nitrofuran Resistance
IV. Nitroimidazole Resistance
12. Bacterial Metal Ion Resistances
I. Introduction
II. Resistance to Mercury Compounds
III. Resistance to Arsenic and Antimony
IV. Resistance to Cadmium
V. Other Metal Ion Resistances
VI. Summary
13. Resistance to Antiviral Agents
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Evaluation of Antiviral Resistance
III. Adenine Arabinoside
IV. Acycloguanosine
V. Bromovinyldeoxyuridine
VI. Idoxuridine
VII. Trifluorothymidine
VIII. Trisodium Phosphonoformate
IX. Amantadine and Rimantadine
X. Summary
14. Resistance to Systemic Antifungal Agents
I. Introduction
II. Polyene Antibiotics, Particularly Amphotericin B
III. Imidazolyl Derivatives, Particularly Miconazole and Ketoconazole
IV. Flucytosine
V. Griseofulvin
15. Resistance to Antimalarial Agents
I. Introduction and History: Antimalarial Use and Resistance
II. Life Cycle and Mode of Drug Action
III. Resistance in Malaria
16. Plasmids of Enteric Bacteria
I. History
II. Conjugative and Nonconjugative Plasmids
III. Plasmid Classification
IV. Resistance Genes
V. Epidemiology of Enteric R-Plasmids
VI. Origin of Enteric R-Plasmids
17. Resistance Plasmids of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
I. Introduction
II. Plasmid Prevalence
III. Plasmid Classification
IV. Transfer Properties and Pili
V. Plasmid Host Range
VI. Plasmid-Determined Resistance
VII. Transposons
VIII. Conclusions
18. Resistance Plasmids of Haemophilus and Neisseria
I. Introduction
II. ß-Lactam Resistance Plasmids
III. Tetracycline-Chloramphenicol Resistance Plasmids
IV. Sulfonamide Resistance Plasmids
V. Aminoglycoside Resistance Plasmids
VI. Origin, Transfer, and Maintenance of Resistance Plasmids
19. Antibiotic Resistance Plasmids of Streptococci, Staphylococciy and Bacteroides
I. Introduction
II. Antibiotic Resistance in Streptococci
III. Antibiotic Resistance in Staphylococci
IV. Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteroides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 10th July 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144957