Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 12: Antimalarial Agents: Chemistry and Pharmacology presents the essentials of both biology and chemistry pertinent to the chemotherapy of malaria. This book discusses the nature of the disease, the physiology and biochemistry of the plasmodia, and the mode of action of drugs.

Organized into 19 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the most intensive efforts to develop synthetic antimalarial drugs. This text then examines how drugs are evaluated as well as the specific chemotherapy in malaria. Other chapters consider the diversity of chemical structures exhibiting antimalarial activity with emphasis on structure–activity relationships and methods of synthesis. This book discusses as well the plasmodial effects by quinine in vivo. The final chapter deals with the miscellaneous structures known to have activity against some types of plasmodial infection in animals.

This book is a valuable resource for chemists and biologists involved in the development of antimalarial drugs.