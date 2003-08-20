Synthesis of allelic/antigenic variation HIV variation - a question of signal-to-noise Calicivirus Influenza, the chameleon virus Rotaviruses Mycoplasma Haemophilus Influenzae Phase Variation in Helicobacter pylori Lipopolysaccharide Genetic Variation in the Pathogenic Neisseria Species

Candida Albicans The MSG Gene Family and Antigenic Variation in the Fungus P. carinii Trypanosome Antigenic Variation - a heavy investment in the evasion of immunity Antigenic variation in Anaplasma marginale and Ehrlichia (Cowdria) ruminantium

Antigenic Variation and its' Significance to Babsesia Antigenic Variation in Plasmodium falciparum and other Plasmodium Species Antigenic Variation in Borrelia: Relapsing Fever and Lyme Borreliosis Surface Antigenic Variation in Giardia lamblia Free-living and Parasitic Ciliates:The Impact of Antigenic Variation on Pathogen Population Structure, Fitness and Dynamics