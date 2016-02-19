Antigen-Antibody Reactions In Vivo
1st Edition
Methods in Immunology and Immunochemistry, Vol. 5
Description
Methods in Immunology and Immunochemistry, Volume V: Antigen-Antibody Reactions In Vivo deals primarily with immune phenomena in tissues or in cell preparations. This book covers a variety of topics, including anaphylaxis, tolerance, immune suppression with chemical agents, radiation effects, antibody synthesis in vitro, immunological methods, and applied electron microscopy.
Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of systemic anaphylaxis investigations in other more resistant species. This text then presents the analysis of mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of the Arthus phenomenon, which shed light on the understanding of other lesions of hypersensitivity. Other chapters consider the effects of antigen–antibody interaction on connective tissue. This book discusses as well the degree and duration of acquired tolerance. The final chapter deals with the application of electron microscopy in the elucidation of the mechanisms of immune reactions.
This book is a valuable resource for immunologists, students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 19. Anaphylaxis
A. Systemic Anaphylaxis
Active Anaphylaxis: Antigens
Procedures with Guinea Pigs
Mice
Rats
Rabbits
Dogs
Primates
Chickens
Passive Anaphylaxis: Principles
Procedures with Various Species
B. Local Anaphylaxis
Active Cutaneous Anaphylaxis
Passive Cutaneous Anaphylaxis
General Procedures
Special Procedures for PCA in Guinea Pigs
Procedures for Mice, Rats, Rabbits
Semiquantitative Passive Cutaneous Anaphylaxis
Prausnitz-Küstner Skin Tests in Man for Reagins (IgE Antibody)
Passive Transfer of Human Reagins into the Monkey
C. Anaphylaxis in Isolated Tissues and Cells
1. Anaphylaxis in Isolated Tissues
2. Anaphylactic Responses with Isolated Lung Slices
3. Anaphylactic Release of Histamine from Rat Mast Cells
4. Responses of Isolated Leukocytes and Platelets in Reaginic Allergy
D. Assay of Pharmacologically Active Materials
1. Assay of Histamine
2. Assay of Serotonin
3. Biological Assay of Slow Reacting Substances—SRS-A, Bradykinin, Prostaglandins,
4. Immunoassay for Bradykinin and Kininogen
Chapter 20. The Arthus and Related Reactions
A. Cutaneous Arthus Reactions
Active, Direct Passive, Reversed Passive Arthus Reactions
Local Passive Arthus Reactions
Reactions Induced by Soluble Complexes
Tissues Employed in Arthus Studies
Elicitation Requirement for Precipitating Antibody and for Complement Fixation
B. Methods of Modifying Arthus Reactions
Elimination of Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes
Depletion of Serum Complement
Preparation of Cobra Venom Factor
Assay
Administration
C. Arthus Phenomenon in Disease Processes
Serum Sickness Arteritis
Acute Nephrotoxic Nephritis
Cutaneous Reaction to Anti-Kidney Basement Membrane Antibody
Chapter 21. Analysis of Antigen-Antibody Reactions in Cornea
Techniques
Local Antigen-Antibody Reactions in the Cornea
Wessely Phenomenon
Anaphylactic Keratitis
Local Intracorneal
Injections in Rabbits with Both Antigen and Antibody
Chapter 22. Immunological Tolerance
A. Introduction
B. Tolerance to Heterologous Serum Proteins and Related Substances
1. Induction in Neonatal Animals, 188. Rabbits
2. Induction of Tolerance in Normal Adult Animals
3. Induction of Tolerance in Irradiated Normal Animals
C. Tolerance to Homologous and Heterologous Erythrocytes
Chickens
Rats
Mice
D. Induction of Tolerance to Chemical Haptens
Induction by Feeding
By Injection
E. Induction of Tolerance in Vitro
Lipopolysaccharide
Polymerized Flagellin
Haptens
Chapter 23. Immune Suppression and Induction of Tolerance with Chemical Agents
A. Introduction
B. Biochemical and Pharmacological Properties of the Agent
6-Mercaptopurine
Cyclophosphamide
5-Fluoro-2-Deoxyuridine (FUDR)
Methotrexate
Actinomycin D
C. Immunosuppressive Properties of the Agents
1. 6-Mercaptopurine
2. Cyclophosphamide
3. Methotrexate
4. 5-Fluoro-2-deoxyuridine (FUDR)
5. Actinomycin D
Chapter 24. Methods of Applications of Radiation in Immunological Research
A. Radiation Measurements
Characteristics of the X-Ray Beam
Dosimetry
Roentgen Units
Importance of Rate of Exposure
Problems in Determining Absorbed Dose
Electronic Equilibrium
B. Representative Effects of Radiation
1. In Vitro Radiation Effects on Serum
2. Total Body Irradiation
3. Low Level Protracted Semicontinuous Radiation
4. Partial Body Radiation: Selective Shielding
C. Concluding Remarks
Precautions
Depression or Enhancement of Antibody Synthesis by X-Ray Irradiation
Chimeras Produced by Irradiation
Late Effects of Radiation
Chapter 25. Phagocytosis
A. Phagocytosis
1. Preparation of Phagocytic Cells
2. Media and Cell Counting
3. Direct Evaluation of Ingestion
4. Evaluation of Phagocytosis by Measuring Phagocytic Metabolism
B. Clearance in Vivo
Principles
Antigen-Antibody Complexes
Bacterial Clearance
Clearance of Carbon from the Blood Stream
Effect of RES Stimulation
Clearance of Bacteria from Serous Cavities
C. Elimination Of 51Cr-Labeled Erythrocytes
Introduction
Studies of Normal Erythrocyte Lifespan
Assessment of Anti-Erythrocyte Antibodies
Patterns of Elimination
Labeling and Sampling Methods
Techniques
Chromium Dose Calculation
Blood Collections
Elimination Rates
Immediate Elimination by Natural Antibodies or by RES
Immune Clearance
Onset of Antibody Formation, Slow Immune Clearance, Calculations
Sensitivity of the 51Cr-Elimination Method
Chapter 26. Antibody Synthesis in Vitro
A. Tissue Culture Methods for Antibody Production in Vitro
1. Introduction
2. Technique of Lymph Node Cultures
3. Culture of Spleen Cells for Primary Response
4. Measurement of Synthesized Antibody
B. Feeder Cell Techniques For Antibody Formation in Vitro
General Considerations
Immunization by Diphtheria Toxoid in Rats in Rabbits
Stimulation of Immune Rat Lymph Node Fragments by Diffusible Materials Produced by Nurse Cells in a Parabiotic Chamber
Stimulation of Immune Rabbit Lymph Node Fragments by Rabbit Thymus Preparations in Miniature Parabiotic Chamber, or by Thymosin
C. Single-Cell Techniques in Antibody Production
Introduction
Micromanipulation Equipment
Advance Preparation of the Cover Slip in the Micromanipulation Chamber
Cell Depot Droplets for Selection of Single Cells
Handling of Mammalian Cells
Isolation and Washing Procedures
Single Cell Isolation
Special Bicarbonate-Free Nutrient Medium
Detection of Antibody to Bacterial Antigen Synthesized by Single Cells
Bacterial Adherence to Single Cells
Immobilization of Motile Bacteria
Observations on Bacterial H and O Agglutination
Quantitation of Antibody in Microdroplets by Serial Dilution
Determination of Mercaptoethanol Sensitivity of Antibody
Handling of Plaque-Forming Cells (PFC)
Liquid Monolayer Technique and Inversion of Micromanipulation System
Carboxymethyl Cellulose Plaque Technique
Serial Transfers of PFC
Micromanipulation and Autoradiography of Cells Labeled in Vitro
Chromosomal Analysis of Antibody-Forming Cells Arrested in Metaphase
Deoxycholate Method of Rupturing Cells
Microadaptations of the Ford Technique
Microradioiodination of PFC-Secretions
Electrophoresis on Cellulose Acetate
Autoradiography
Microdensitometric Analysis
D. Plaque Techniques for Recognizing Individual Antibodyforming Cells
1. Standard Techniques
2. Indirect Techniques
3. The Thin Layer Technique
4. Modified Techniques
5. Hemolytic Plaques to Detect Synthesis of Antibodies to Diverse Antigens
6. Plating Error and Efficiency of Plating
E. Rosette-Plaque Methods for Detection Of Allotype and Hapten Receptors In Plaque-Forming Cells
Introduction
Lymphocyte Receptor for Sheep Erythrocytes vs. Direct Plaque Technique
Expression of Allotype Heterozygosity
Detection of Individual Hapten Binding and Anti-Hapten Secreting Cells
Preparation of Lymph Node Cells, Types of Target Cells, Rosette Plaque Assay
Rosette Formation vs. Plaquing: Lymphocytes from NIP-Immunized Rabbits Passively Sensitized by Anti-Rabbit Allotype Antibody
Chapter 27. Immunohistological Methods
A. Preparation of Tissue for Study With Labeled Antibody and Light-Microscopy
1. Introduction
2. Theory and Application
3. Preparative Methods
B. Fluorescent Antibody as Specific Cytochemical Reagents
1. Preparation of Fluorescein-Coupled Globulins
2. Tissue Preparation for Immunofluorescence Staining
3. "Staining" with Labeled Antibody
4. Controls on Specificity of Fluorochrome Staining
5. Microscopic Equipment for Observing Fluorescence
6. Photography of Preparations Stained with Fluorescent Antibody
7. Tetramethylrhodamine Isothiocyanate (TRITC) Conjugates
8. Visualization of Antigens by Fluorochrome Reagents of Contrasting Color
9. Staining with FITC-Coupled and Ferritin-Coupled Univalent Antibody Fragments ("Hybrid Antibodies")
C. Fluorescent Proteins for the Determination of Cell Death
Principle
Preparation of FITC-Labeled Bovine Albumin
Detection of Dead Cells: in Organ Cultures
In Tissues in Vivo
Fixation and Sectioning of Tissues
Differentiation of Phagocytosed FIBSA and Uptake by Dead Cells
D. Staining of Histones in Nuclei of Lymphoid Cells
Applicability: Lysine-Rich Histones in Smears, Frozen Cryostat Sections of Mammals, Aves, Plants, Squash Preparations, Electropherograms of Isolated Histones on Cellulose Acetate
Methods
Formalin Fixation, Ammoniacal Silver, Formalin Developer
Cytophotometry for Relative Density of Stain
Selective Staining of: Normal Lymphoid Cells vs. Antigen-Stimulated Animals,
Nuclear Histones of Cancer Cells
Comments: Noninterference by Prior or Subsequent Feulgen Staining
Characterization of Cell Types by Altered Prestaining with Formalin
Staining of Arginine-Rich Histones by Fast Green after DNA-Extraction
Chapter 28. Application of Electron Microscopy to Problems in Immunology
A. Introduction
Study of Cells during Antibody Synthesis, Distribution of Antigens, Cell-Specific Antigenic Markers. Cytopathology, Antibody as Cytologic Stain, Requirement for Electron-Dense Antibody Molecules
Complexing of Antibody with Ferritin, with Enzymes, with Viruses
B. Immune Labeling for Electron Microscopy
1. Ferritin-Conjugated Antibody
2. Hybrid Antibody Markers for Electron Microscopy
3. Enzyme-Labeled Antibody Markers for Electron Microscopy
C. Electron Microscopy of Immunoglobulins and Immune Complexes
General Considerations for Visualizing Soluble Proteins by Negative Contrast,
Support Films: Carbon Covered Nitrocellulose Layers or Adhesive-Glue Grids,
Negative-Staining Heavy-Metal Salts
Properties of Protein Molecules Capable of Visualization
Staining Procedures
Sequential Drop Method Allowing Reactions on Grids before Staining
One-Step Direct Staining
Carbon Film Transfer Method from Mica
Immunological Applications, 502: Rabbit IgG Linked by Bivalent Hapten for Structures of IgG, Fc, Fab
Complement Fixation by Antigen-Antibody Tetramers
Human IgA Dimer
IgM Ultrastructure
Clq Ultrastructure
C3 Component of Complement
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th December 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220604