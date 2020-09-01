Antifungal Compounds Discovery

Fungi are both the cause of many major health problems and an incredible source of compounds for developing new medicinal treatments, and with the increasing emergence of multidrug resistance, the need for new antimicrobial agents is greater than ever. Antifungal Compound Discovery provides researchers with a detailed study of both natural and synthetic compounds that can be effective against a variety of fungal species, supporting and encouraging the design of innovative, potent new drug candidates for the treatment of fungal infections.

Beginning with an introduction to both the history and latest developments in this field, the book goes on to provide helpful background information on key fungal species before outlining current antifungal therapies and reasons further development is needed. Detailed chapters then follow reviewing a broad range of natural and synthetic antifungal agents, and discussing the synergistic effect of working with both simultaneously. Finally, the book concludes by considering potential future developments in this important field.

Supported with detailed schemes and key information on the biological activity of all selected compounds, Antifungal Compound Discovery is a comprehensive guide helping researchers understand the relationship between specific chemicals structures and their antifungal potency, and a key tool for all those involved in the identification and development of antimicrobial compounds.