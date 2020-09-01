Antifungal Compounds Discovery
1st Edition
Natural and Synthetic Approaches
Description
Fungi are both the cause of many major health problems and an incredible source of compounds for developing new medicinal treatments, and with the increasing emergence of multidrug resistance, the need for new antimicrobial agents is greater than ever. Antifungal Compound Discovery provides researchers with a detailed study of both natural and synthetic compounds that can be effective against a variety of fungal species, supporting and encouraging the design of innovative, potent new drug candidates for the treatment of fungal infections.
Beginning with an introduction to both the history and latest developments in this field, the book goes on to provide helpful background information on key fungal species before outlining current antifungal therapies and reasons further development is needed. Detailed chapters then follow reviewing a broad range of natural and synthetic antifungal agents, and discussing the synergistic effect of working with both simultaneously. Finally, the book concludes by considering potential future developments in this important field.
Supported with detailed schemes and key information on the biological activity of all selected compounds, Antifungal Compound Discovery is a comprehensive guide helping researchers understand the relationship between specific chemicals structures and their antifungal potency, and a key tool for all those involved in the identification and development of antimicrobial compounds.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the most specific mycotic infections and fungal species as background for compound development
- Presents the chemical formulas of all natural and synthetic compounds reviewed
- Combines detailed information about origin, isolation and possible therapeutic uses of all indexed compounds, including biological activity, mechanism of action and SAR information
Readership
Medicinal chemists, Biochemists, Synthetic Chemists, Pharmacologists, Drug development scientists, Mycologists, Pharmaceutical industry R&D, Academics studying in these fields
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Background to specific fungal species
3. Antifungal therapy
4. Natural antifungal agents
5. Synthetic antifungal agents
6. Synergistic effect of natural and synthetic compounds
7. Future trends
8. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158241
About the Author
Marina Sokovic
Dr Soković is a pioneer in the study of antibacterial and antifungal activity of metabolites of plants, fungi and their extracts. In addition to her extensive experience as a teacher, researcher and consultant, she leads a number of international projects, has published over 250 papers and 5 book chapters with international publishers, has participated in over 120 conferences and is a reviewer for a number of prominent journals. Her main research interests are in the fields of mycology and chemistry of natural products, activity of secondary metabolites of medicinal plants and fungi, and pathogenic fungi.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Research Fellow, Mycological Laboratory, University of Belgrade, Serbia
Konstantinos Liaras
Konstantinos Liaras is a Pharmacist and Doctor of Medicinal Chemistry who teaches medicinal chemistry and pharmacology in the department of Pharmacy at Aristotle University, Greece. He is also a community pharmacist, Vice President of the Pharmaceutical Association of Kilkis, and elected delegate of the National Pharmaceutical Association of Greece. His research interests include the design, synthesis, purification, structural determination and identification of novel synthetic heterocyclic compounds; Evaluation of anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant activity of synthesized molecules; and the study of SAR of biologically active compounds.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacist, Department of Pharmacy, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece