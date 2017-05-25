Anticorrosive Rubber Lining
1st Edition
A Practical Guide for Plastics Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Rubber: A Miracle Material
2. Rubber for Corrosion Protection
3. Wear resistance rubber compounds for ore and mining industries
4. Corrosion resistance of biopolymers and thermoplastic elastomers
5. Corrosion resistance of fluoro rubbers
6. Rubber lining for sea water systems
7. Rubber lining for oil field equipment
8. Rubber lining for nuclear equipment
9. Raw materials for rubber lining compounds
10. Rubbers mostly used in process equipment lining
11. Compounding procedures of rubber for lining applications
12. Techno-economic aspects of non-rubber linings: FRP, Glass, and Lead
13. Manufacturing and application procedures
14. Adhesive formulations for Rubber to metal bonding systems in Rubber lining
15. General rubber lining principles
16. Design considerations for fabrication of equipment for rubber lining
17. Testing of rubber lining
18. Specifications and codes of practice
19. Some typical process conditions in chemical industries
20. Aging, service life, and predicting life of rubber lining
21. Basic chemical resistance ebonite formulations
22. Practical corrosion resistance rubber formulations
23. Infrastructure for setting up a rubber lining shop
24. Case studies
Appendices
Description
Anticorrosive Rubber Lining discusses the state-of-the-art in this evolving industry, including sections on the best materials and formulations to use, what's best for a particular application, which repair technique is best for a given application, how long a rubber lining is likely to last, vulcanization parameters, and more.
This book deals with the important field of anticorrosive rubber lining and its applications in various industries, including oil and gas, nuclear, aerospace, maritime, and many more, highlighting many of the technological aspects involved. The author offers a unique perspective due to the exclusiveness of the case histories presented, including many industrial rubber lining practices which are mostly kept within the industry.
The technical information on rubber presented here is a practical tool to enable engineers to make the best use of rubber linings to prevent corrosion in chemical plants. The book includes valuable insights into bonding systems, surface preparation, and coating methodologies, and also covers failure analysis of failed systems.
Key Features
- Includes up-to-date technical information on special compounding and processing technology of recently developed synthetic rubbers
- Provides detailed case studies from industry sectors, including aerospace, nuclear energy, and mining
- Presents rare, valuable insider knowledge of current industry practice
Readership
Materials engineers/scientists, chemical engineers, and mechanical, materials and maintenance managers in a range of industry sectors: aerospace, automotive, energy (Oil & gas/nuclear), chemical process, mining, defence. Engineering graduate students and researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323443715
About the Authors
Chellappa Chandrasekaran Author
Dr. Chellappa Chandrasekaran has over 40 years of experience in the Rubber Industry as a Rubber Technologist, has been exposed to several user industries and has written several books on various topics in Rubber Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Can C Consulting, Chennai, India