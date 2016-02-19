Anticonvulsants
1st Edition
Description
Medicinal Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Volume 15: Anticonvulsants discusses the laboratory evaluation, drug disposition, clinical evaluation, and synthesis and design of anticonvulsant drugs.
This book is organized into eight chapters. Chapters 1 and 2 provide an overview and neuropharmacological background of anticonvulsants. The laboratory evaluation of compounds is described in Chapter 3, while drug disposition is treated in Chapter 4. The chemistry and biological activities of the various classes of anticonvulsant compounds, such as cyclic ureides, benzopyrans, heterocyclic drugs, and noncyclic anticonvulsants are presented in Chapters 5 to 8.
This volume is written specifically for medicinal chemists, biochemists, neurologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Advances in Anticonvulsant Drug Development
Text
References
2 Neuropharmacology and Treatment of Epilepsy
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Seizures
III. Neurochemistry
IV. Neuro Physiology
V. Mechanism of Anticonvulsant Drug Action
VI. Therapeutic Use of Anticonvulsant Drugs
References
3 Experimental Evaluation of Anticonvulsants
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Hydantoins
IV. Barbiturates and Related Compounds
V. Oxazolidinediones
VI. Succinimides
VII. Benzodiazepines
VIII. Miscellaneous Anticonvulsants
References
4 Physiological Disposition of Anticonvulsants
I. Introduction
II. Diphenylhydantoin and Other Hydantoins
III. The Barbiturates
IV. Primidone
V. The Succinimides
VI. The Oxazolidinediones
VII. Acetylureas
VIII. Carbamazepine
IX. The Benzodiazepines
X. Acetazolamide
XI. Sulthiame
References
5 Cyclic Ureides
I. The Cyclic Ureide Structure
II. Barbiturates
III. Eterobarb
IV. Primidone
V. Hydantoins
VI. Doxenitoine
VII. Oxazolidinediones
VIII. Succinimides
IX. Addendum: Tables (1-62)
References
6 Benzopyrans
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry
III. Anticonvulsant Properties
IV. Discussion
References
7 Other Heterocyclic Drugs
I. Small-Ring Compounds
II. Five-Membered Rings
III. Six-Membered Rings
IV. Seven-Membered and Larger Rings (Except for Diazepines)
V. Diazepines and Related Compounds
References
8 Noncyclic Anticonvulsants
I. General
II. Urea Derivatives
III. Carbamates
IV. Carboxylic Acids and Amides
V. Sulfonamides
VI. Hydrazones
VII. Structure-Activity Relationships
References
Subject Index
