Medicinal Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Volume 15: Anticonvulsants discusses the laboratory evaluation, drug disposition, clinical evaluation, and synthesis and design of anticonvulsant drugs.

This book is organized into eight chapters. Chapters 1 and 2 provide an overview and neuropharmacological background of anticonvulsants. The laboratory evaluation of compounds is described in Chapter 3, while drug disposition is treated in Chapter 4. The chemistry and biological activities of the various classes of anticonvulsant compounds, such as cyclic ureides, benzopyrans, heterocyclic drugs, and noncyclic anticonvulsants are presented in Chapters 5 to 8.

This volume is written specifically for medicinal chemists, biochemists, neurologists, and pharmacologists.