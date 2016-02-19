Anticonvulsants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127218403, 9780323143950

Anticonvulsants

1st Edition

Editors: Julius Vida
eBook ISBN: 9780323143950
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 652
Description

Medicinal Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Volume 15: Anticonvulsants discusses the laboratory evaluation, drug disposition, clinical evaluation, and synthesis and design of anticonvulsant drugs.

This book is organized into eight chapters. Chapters 1 and 2 provide an overview and neuropharmacological background of anticonvulsants. The laboratory evaluation of compounds is described in Chapter 3, while drug disposition is treated in Chapter 4. The chemistry and biological activities of the various classes of anticonvulsant compounds, such as cyclic ureides, benzopyrans, heterocyclic drugs, and noncyclic anticonvulsants are presented in Chapters 5 to 8.

This volume is written specifically for medicinal chemists, biochemists, neurologists, and pharmacologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Advances in Anticonvulsant Drug Development

Text

References

2 Neuropharmacology and Treatment of Epilepsy

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Seizures

III. Neurochemistry

IV. Neuro Physiology

V. Mechanism of Anticonvulsant Drug Action

VI. Therapeutic Use of Anticonvulsant Drugs

References

3 Experimental Evaluation of Anticonvulsants

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Hydantoins

IV. Barbiturates and Related Compounds

V. Oxazolidinediones

VI. Succinimides

VII. Benzodiazepines

VIII. Miscellaneous Anticonvulsants

References

4 Physiological Disposition of Anticonvulsants

I. Introduction

II. Diphenylhydantoin and Other Hydantoins

III. The Barbiturates

IV. Primidone

V. The Succinimides

VI. The Oxazolidinediones

VII. Acetylureas

VIII. Carbamazepine

IX. The Benzodiazepines

X. Acetazolamide

XI. Sulthiame

References

5 Cyclic Ureides

I. The Cyclic Ureide Structure

II. Barbiturates

III. Eterobarb

IV. Primidone

V. Hydantoins

VI. Doxenitoine

VII. Oxazolidinediones

VIII. Succinimides

IX. Addendum: Tables (1-62)

References

6 Benzopyrans

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry

III. Anticonvulsant Properties

IV. Discussion

References

7 Other Heterocyclic Drugs

I. Small-Ring Compounds

II. Five-Membered Rings

III. Six-Membered Rings

IV. Seven-Membered and Larger Rings (Except for Diazepines)

V. Diazepines and Related Compounds

References

8 Noncyclic Anticonvulsants

I. General

II. Urea Derivatives

III. Carbamates

IV. Carboxylic Acids and Amides

V. Sulfonamides

VI. Hydrazones

VII. Structure-Activity Relationships

References

Subject Index

No. of pages:
652
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323143950

