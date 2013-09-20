Antibody Fc

List of Contributors

1: Effector Mechanisms

Chapter 1. Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC)

Brief History of ADCC

Effector Cells

Receptors Involved

Mechanisms of ADCC

ADCC in Monoclonal Antibody Therapy of Cancer

ADCC in Infectious Disease: A Correlate of Protection?

Rational Modification of ADCC Activity

Enhancing the Link between ADCC and Adaptive Immunity

Perspectives: Future Directions

Chapter 2. Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis and Its Impact on Pathogen Control

Introduction

Phagocytic Cells and Their Fcγ Receptors

Fcγ Receptor-Mediated Phagocytosis by Phagocytes

Role of FcγR-Mediated Phagocytosis for Pathogen Uptake, Cellular Localization, and Pathogen Control

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3. Interactions Between the Complement System and Fcγ Receptors

Preliminary Comments

Complement Fragment C3b Mediates Binding of IgG Immune Complexes to Primate Erythrocytes: Immune Adherence

Complement Fragment C3d Mediates Binding of Substrates to CR2 on B Cells: Antigen Trafficking and its Significance in HIV Disease

Cooperation/Synergy between Fcγ Receptors and Complement Receptors on Effector Cells

Cross-Talk between the C5a Receptor and FcγR on Effector Cells

Concluding Remarks

Abbreviations

2: Effector Cells

Chapter 4. Natural Killer Cells

Inhibitory Receptor Modules Inform a Useful and Self-Tolerant NK Cell Repertoire

Activating Immunoreceptors Mediate NK Cell Recognition of Tumors and Infected Cells

Adaptive Features of NK Cells

Chapter 5. Phagocytes and Immunoglobulins

Antibodies in the Context of Innate and Acquired Immune Recognition

General Characteristics of Mononuclear Phagocytes: Macrophages, Monocytes, and Dendritic Cells

General Characteristics of Granulocytes

Opsonic and Non-Opsonic Recognition in Phagocytes

Non-Opsonic Recognition: Pattern Recognition Receptors

Phagocyte Activation in Response to Non-Opsonic Recognition

Opsonic Recognition: FcRs and Complement Receptors

Phagocyte Cooperation During Inflammation

Phagocytosis

Antigen Presentation by DCs, Role of FcγRs

Collaboration Between FcR and Non-Opsonic Receptors

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6. B Cells: Development, Differentiation, and Regulation by Fcγ Receptor IIB in the Humoral Immune Response

B Cell Development and Selection in the Bone Marrow

B Cell Selection, Activation, and Tolerance in the Peripheral Immune System

Generation of Plasma Cells and Memory B Cells in the Germinal Center

FcγRIIB Regulates B-Cell Activation and Apoptosis

FcγRIIB Inhibits Autoantibody Production

FcγRIIB as a Regulator of Long-Term Survival of Plasma Cells in the Bone Marrow

3: FcR

Chapter 7. Structural Recognition of Immunoglobulins by Fcγ Receptors

Introduction

Structures of Fcγ Receptors

Structure of the IgG Fc Domain

Structure of FcγRIII–Fc Complex

FcγRIII–Fc Binding Interface

FcγR Specificities for IgG Subclasses

Fc Receptor Isoform Affinities to IgG

Influence of FcR Polymorphism on IgG Recognition

Role of Fc Glycosylation in the Recognition of Antibodies by Fcγ Receptors

Recognition of Fc Receptors by Pentraxins

Conclusions

Chapter 8. FcγRs Across Species

Introduction

Human FcγRs

Mouse FcγRs

Human Versus Mouse FcγRs

Macaque FcγRs

Human Versus Macaque FcγRs

Conclusions

4: Variability of the Fc Domain

Chapter 9. Human IgG Subclasses

Introduction: Immunoglobulins and Humoral Immunity

Genetics

Structure–

Binding to Effector Molecules

IgG Antibody Responses

Therapeutic Considerations

Chapter 10. Antibody Glycosylation

Human Antibody: An Overview of Structure and Function

Human IgG Fc Structure and Function

Human IgG Fc Glycosylation

Role of IgG Fc Glycosylation in Fc Structure

Activities of IgG Glycoforms

Glycan Engineering of Antibodies

Endoglycosidases in Immune Evasion and Therapeutics

Variations of Antibody Glycosylation in Disease

Conclusion and Perspectives

5: Genetic Associations

Chapter 11. Activating and Inhibitory FcγRs in Autoimmune Disorders

Introduction

A Question of Balance: Co-expression of Activating and Inhibitory Fc Receptors

Establishing the Threshold for Cell Activation: Activating and Inhibitory Fc Receptor Signaling

Signaling Pathways of Activating Fc Receptors

Inhibitory Signaling Pathways

Disturbing the Threshold: Horror Autotoxicus

Changing the Expression Level of the Inhibitory Receptor on B Cells

FcγRIIB as a Regulator of Dendritic Cell Activity

The Role of FcγRIIB in the Efferent Response: Controlling Innate Immune Effector Cell Activation

The Activating Fc Receptors in the Efferent Response

Exogenous Factors Modulating the Balance: Cytokines and Sugar

Regaining the Balance: Therapeutic Interventions that Modulate FcR Expression

Conclusions

Chapter 12. Fcγ Receptor Polymorphisms and Susceptibility to Infection

Introduction

The Fcγ Receptor Family Genes

FcγR Distribution and Function

Genetic Variation in Human FcγRs

FcγRs and Infection: Evidence Base

FcγRs and Defense Against Infection

Conclusions

Chapter 13. Role of IgG Fc Receptors in Monoclonal Antibody Therapy of Cancer

Mechanisms of Action of Monoclonal Antibodies in Oncology

Development of Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies for the Treatment of Cancer

Fc-Mediated Effector Functions, Preclinical Data

Role for FcγR-Mediated Effector Functions, Clinical Data

Polymorphisms in FcγRs

Impact of FcγR Polymorphisms on mAb Treatment, Preclinical in Vitro Data

Impact of FcγR Polymorphisms in mAb Treatment, Clinical Data

Opportunities to Enhance FcγR-Mediated Effector Functions

Future Perspectives

6: Evolving Areas

Chapter 14. No Mechanism is an Island: Interactions Among Monoclonal Antibody Mechanisms of Action

Introduction

In Vitro Analysis

Animal Models

Clinical Trials

Individual Mechanisms of Action

Interacting Mechanisms

Conclusion

Chapter 15. Fc Receptor-Dependent Immunity

Fc Receptors and Signaling Mechanisms in Immune Effector Cells

Contribution of FcR-Mediated Immune Effector Functions of Antibodies to Protective Acquired Immunity

The Immune Effector Mechanisms of FcR-Dependent Functional Processes and their Applications in Immunotherapy and Immunomodulation

Chapter 16. Fcγ Receptors as Therapeutic Targets

Introduction

The A/I Ratio

Fc Glycan Control of FcγR Interactions

Activating and Inhibitory FcγR Expression

Anti-Inflammatory IgG Modulates FcγR Expression

FcγR Regulation During Autoimmune Disease

FcγR Regulation During Infection

FcγR Regulation During Cancer

Engineering IgG Immune Responses

Targeting Fcs to FcγRs

Engineering the Fc Peptide Backbone

Outlook and Perspectives

Chapter 17. Fc Protein Engineering

Introduction

The IgG Subclasses

IgG-Fc Binding Ligand: An Overview

Evaluation of IgG-Fc Engineered Proteins

IgG1 and IgG3 Binding and Activation of FcγR

IgG2 Binding and Activation of FcγR

IgG4 Binding and Activation of FcγR

The Neonatal Receptor FcγRn: Transcytosis and Catabolism

Classical Pathway of Complement Activation

Immunogenicity and Adverse Events

Human IgG-Fc Binding Ligands in Nature

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 18. Bacterial Modulation of Fc Effector Functions

Introduction

Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins

Immunoglobulin Proteases

Immunoglobulin Glycan Hydrolases

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 19. Pathogenic Exploitation of Fc Activity

Introduction

ADE in Viruses

ADE in Protozoan Parasites of Macrophages: Leishmania

ADE in Other Intracellular Parasites and Bacteria

Concluding Thoughts

Chapter 20. Mechanisms of Immunoglobulin-Mediated Mucus Entrapment of Pathogens at Various Mucosal Surfaces

Introduction

Structure of Mucus

Mechanisms of Immunity at Mucosal Surfaces

Summary

