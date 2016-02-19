Antibiotics and Antibiosis in Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408709170, 9781483162034

Antibiotics and Antibiosis in Agriculture

1st Edition

Authors: M. Woodbine
eBook ISBN: 9781483162034
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 396
Description

Antibiotics and Antibiosis in Agriculture: With Special Reference to Synergism is a collection of papers dealing with the properties of penicillins, cephalosporins, sulfonamides, as well as the synergistic combinations of these and other antibacterial substances. One paper discusses issues regarding antibiotics such as the sufficiency of supply, the need for more and new antibiotics, and the period of obsolescence of antibiotics. Another paper explains the use of pairs of agents as synergic combinations, for example, novobiocin and tetracycline combined together as albamacyn T. Synergy types in chemotherapy includes those used in antibacterial, penetration, and internal synergies; the paper also notes that possible complications can arise from antibiotic interactions of drug synergies. Some papers discuss applications of antibiotics, antibiosis, stress effects, and food microbiology. These applications include the use of nisin, an antibiotic, as an aid in heat preservation of food. The use of starvation as a stress mechanism in a culture of Enterobacter aerogenes to accelerate exhaustion of glycerol, which the microorganisms need, lead to glycerol-deficiency related deaths. Other papers discuss the relationships of antibiotics and antibiosis to animals and animal feeds. This collection will benefit pharmacologists, bio-chemists, agriculturists, chemotherapists, veterinarians, and medical practitioners.

Table of Contents


I Introduction

1 Beta-Lactam Antibiotics: Perspective and Prospective

2 Antibiotics by the Thousand: An Overview from the U.S.A.

II The Context of Synergism

3 A Synergic Perspective

4 Synergy in Chemotheraphy

5 Synergy of Trimethoprim and Sulfonamides: History and Current Status

6 Trimethoprim Plus Sulfamethoxazole: Synergy or Antagonistic Combination?

7 Synergic Activities of Penicillin Combinations

8 Nisin and its Applications

9 Stress Effects and Food Microbiology

10 Staphylococci in Cheese

11 The Effects of SO2 and CO2 on the Growth of Microbacterium Thermosphactum, A Spoilage Organism from Sausages

12 Recovery and Revival of Microbial Cells, Especially those from Environments Containing Antibiotics

IV Antibiotics, Antibiosis and Animals

13 The Use Antibiotics in the Veterinary Field in the 1970s

14 Farm Animal Disease: Veterinarian and Antibiotics

15 Intramammary Theraphy: Its Achievements and Limitations

16 Trimethoprim-Sulfonamide Synergy in Salmonella Therapy

17 The Development of Beta-Lactam Antibiotics for the Treatment of Bovine Mastitis

18 Detection of Antibiotic Residues in Slaughtered Animals

19 Non-Specific Resistance to Infection in Relation to Mastitis

V Antibiotics, Antibiosis and Feed

20 A Mechanism of Growth Promotion: Non-Lethal Feed Antibiotic Induced, Cell Wall Lesions in Enteric Bacteria

21 Chemical Control of Crop Conservation

VI Practical Considerations

22 Chemicals and Heat as Ascopore Activators

23 Some Fundametal Reflections on 'Anti-Microbial Potency'

24 Synergism Exhibited: Too Simple a Technique

25 Studies in the Bioavailability, Pharmacokinetics and Residues of Semisynthetic Penicillins in Relation to Their Veterinary Application

VII Public Health Aspects

26 Antibiotics, Animals and Man - An Appraisal of a Contentious Subject

27 Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria and Associated Problems in Farm Animals and after the 1969 Swann Report

List of Participants

Indexes

Organism

Author

Subject

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162034

