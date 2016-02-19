Antibiotics and Antibiosis in Agriculture: With Special Reference to Synergism is a collection of papers dealing with the properties of penicillins, cephalosporins, sulfonamides, as well as the synergistic combinations of these and other antibacterial substances. One paper discusses issues regarding antibiotics such as the sufficiency of supply, the need for more and new antibiotics, and the period of obsolescence of antibiotics. Another paper explains the use of pairs of agents as synergic combinations, for example, novobiocin and tetracycline combined together as albamacyn T. Synergy types in chemotherapy includes those used in antibacterial, penetration, and internal synergies; the paper also notes that possible complications can arise from antibiotic interactions of drug synergies. Some papers discuss applications of antibiotics, antibiosis, stress effects, and food microbiology. These applications include the use of nisin, an antibiotic, as an aid in heat preservation of food. The use of starvation as a stress mechanism in a culture of Enterobacter aerogenes to accelerate exhaustion of glycerol, which the microorganisms need, lead to glycerol-deficiency related deaths. Other papers discuss the relationships of antibiotics and antibiosis to animals and animal feeds. This collection will benefit pharmacologists, bio-chemists, agriculturists, chemotherapists, veterinarians, and medical practitioners.