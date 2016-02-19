Antibiotic-Producing Stetomyces

The Bacteria: Volume IX: Antibiotic-Producing Streptomyces explores how Streptomyces, including actinomycetes, produce a variety of antibiotics such as aminocyclitols, ansamycins, macrolides, and tetracyclines. Topics covered range from physiology and fermentation to genetic recombination and chromosome mapping in Streptomyces, biomodification of antibiotics by Streptomyces, and biosynthesis of tylosin and erythromycin. The genome structure and evolution of Streptomyces are also discussed. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a discussion on the taxonomy of Streptomyces based on morphology, physiological characteristics, the composition of cell constituents such as cell walls, and the presence of characteristic lipids, sugars, and quinones. The discussion then turns to the intraspecific and interspecific recombination in Streptomyces; pathways of DNA repair and mutagenesis in Streptomyces fradiae; strategies for isolation of improved Streptomyces mutants for antibiotic production; and derivation of DNA cloning vectors from Streptomyces phages. The biology and use of Streptomyces plasmids as cloning vectors are also described. The final chapter is devoted to major structural classes of antibiotics produced by Streptomyces, including anthracyclines and other quinones, β-lactams, macrolides, nucleosides, peptides, polyenes, polyether antibiotics, and tetracyclines. This book will be of value to microbiologists, bacteriologists, biochemists, and biologists.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume IX

Preface

Contents of Volumes VI-VIII

Introduction

1. Structure and Taxonomy of Streptomyces

I. Introduction

II. Characterization of Streptomyces and Related Genera

III. Morphology of Members of the Family Streptomycetaceae

IV. Descriptions of Streptomyces and Related Genera in Publications

V. Use of Characterization Information in Speciation

References

2. Genetic Recombination and Maps for Streptomyces

I. Introduction

II. Intraspecific Recombination

III. Interspecific Recombination

IV. Chromosome Mapping

V. Discussion

References

3. Mutationin Streptomyces

I. Introduction

II. Genome Structure and Evolution

III. Spontaneous Mutations and Genetic Instability

IV. Induced Mutation

V. Pathways of DNA Repair and Mutagenesis in Streptomyces fradiae

VI. Mutagenesis and Strain Development

VII. Summary and Prospects

References

4. Isolation of Streptomyces Mutants Improved for Antibiotic Production

I. Introduction

II. The Genetic Basis of Strain Improvement Methods

III. Theoretical Considerations of Screening Techniques

IV. Screening Strategies

V. Genetic Recombination in Strain Improvement

VI. Genetic Engineering in Strain Improvement

VII. Conclusions

References

5. Streptomyces Phages and Their Applications to Streptomyces Genetics

I. Introduction

II. The Temperate Phage ΦC31

III. Transfection

IV. The Derivation of DNA Cloning Vectors from Streptomyces Phages

V. In Vivo Insertions into Phage DNA

VI. Transcription of Phage DNA In Vitro

VII. Studies of the Temperate Phage R4

VIII. Studies of the Temperate Phage SH10

IX. Transduction and Temperate Phages with Terminally Redundant DNA

X. Interactions of Phages with Restriction Systems

XI. Concluding Remarks

References

6. Streptomyces Plasmids: Their Biology and Use as Cloning Vectors

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Plasmid Detection in Streptomyces

III. The Occurrence and Variety of Streptomyces Plasmids

IV. The Biology of Streptomyces Plasmids

V. Streptomyces Plasmids as Cloning Vectors

VI. Conclusion

References

7. The Biosynthesis of Tylosin and Erythromycin: Model Systems for Studies of the Genetics and Biochemistry of Antibiotic Formation

I. General Introduction

II. Tylosin

III. Erythromycin

IV. Future Prospects

References

8. Physiology and Fermentation Development

I. Introduction

II. Nutrient Effects on Cell Growth and Antibiotic Production

III. Effect of Temperature

IV. Effects of pH

V. Agitation and Oxygen Transfer

VI. CO2

VII. Growth Morphology

VIII. Rheology of Fermentation Broths

References

9. Biomodification of Antibiotics by Streptomyces

I. Introduction

II. Direct Transformations

III. Indirect Transformations

References

10. Antibiotics Produced by Streptomyces: Major Structural Classes

I. Introduction

II. Aminocyclitols

III. Ansamycins

IV. Anthracyclines and Other Quinones

V. β-Lactams

VI. Macrolides

VII. Nucleosides

VIII. Peptides

IX. Polyenes

X. Polyether Antibiotics

XI. Tetracyclines

XII. Miscellaneous

References

Index