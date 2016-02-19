Antibiotic-Producing Stetomyces
1st Edition
Description
The Bacteria: Volume IX: Antibiotic-Producing Streptomyces explores how Streptomyces, including actinomycetes, produce a variety of antibiotics such as aminocyclitols, ansamycins, macrolides, and tetracyclines. Topics covered range from physiology and fermentation to genetic recombination and chromosome mapping in Streptomyces, biomodification of antibiotics by Streptomyces, and biosynthesis of tylosin and erythromycin. The genome structure and evolution of Streptomyces are also discussed.
This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a discussion on the taxonomy of Streptomyces based on morphology, physiological characteristics, the composition of cell constituents such as cell walls, and the presence of characteristic lipids, sugars, and quinones. The discussion then turns to the intraspecific and interspecific recombination in Streptomyces; pathways of DNA repair and mutagenesis in Streptomyces fradiae; strategies for isolation of improved Streptomyces mutants for antibiotic production; and derivation of DNA cloning vectors from Streptomyces phages. The biology and use of Streptomyces plasmids as cloning vectors are also described. The final chapter is devoted to major structural classes of antibiotics produced by Streptomyces, including anthracyclines and other quinones, β-lactams, macrolides, nucleosides, peptides, polyenes, polyether antibiotics, and tetracyclines. This book will be of value to microbiologists, bacteriologists, biochemists, and biologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume IX
Preface
Contents of Volumes VI-VIII
Introduction
1. Structure and Taxonomy of Streptomyces
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Streptomyces and Related Genera
III. Morphology of Members of the Family Streptomycetaceae
IV. Descriptions of Streptomyces and Related Genera in Publications
V. Use of Characterization Information in Speciation
References
2. Genetic Recombination and Maps for Streptomyces
I. Introduction
II. Intraspecific Recombination
III. Interspecific Recombination
IV. Chromosome Mapping
V. Discussion
References
3. Mutationin Streptomyces
I. Introduction
II. Genome Structure and Evolution
III. Spontaneous Mutations and Genetic Instability
IV. Induced Mutation
V. Pathways of DNA Repair and Mutagenesis in Streptomyces fradiae
VI. Mutagenesis and Strain Development
VII. Summary and Prospects
References
4. Isolation of Streptomyces Mutants Improved for Antibiotic Production
I. Introduction
II. The Genetic Basis of Strain Improvement Methods
III. Theoretical Considerations of Screening Techniques
IV. Screening Strategies
V. Genetic Recombination in Strain Improvement
VI. Genetic Engineering in Strain Improvement
VII. Conclusions
References
5. Streptomyces Phages and Their Applications to Streptomyces Genetics
I. Introduction
II. The Temperate Phage ΦC31
III. Transfection
IV. The Derivation of DNA Cloning Vectors from Streptomyces Phages
V. In Vivo Insertions into Phage DNA
VI. Transcription of Phage DNA In Vitro
VII. Studies of the Temperate Phage R4
VIII. Studies of the Temperate Phage SH10
IX. Transduction and Temperate Phages with Terminally Redundant DNA
X. Interactions of Phages with Restriction Systems
XI. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Streptomyces Plasmids: Their Biology and Use as Cloning Vectors
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Plasmid Detection in Streptomyces
III. The Occurrence and Variety of Streptomyces Plasmids
IV. The Biology of Streptomyces Plasmids
V. Streptomyces Plasmids as Cloning Vectors
VI. Conclusion
References
7. The Biosynthesis of Tylosin and Erythromycin: Model Systems for Studies of the Genetics and Biochemistry of Antibiotic Formation
I. General Introduction
II. Tylosin
III. Erythromycin
IV. Future Prospects
References
8. Physiology and Fermentation Development
I. Introduction
II. Nutrient Effects on Cell Growth and Antibiotic Production
III. Effect of Temperature
IV. Effects of pH
V. Agitation and Oxygen Transfer
VI. CO2
VII. Growth Morphology
VIII. Rheology of Fermentation Broths
References
9. Biomodification of Antibiotics by Streptomyces
I. Introduction
II. Direct Transformations
III. Indirect Transformations
References
10. Antibiotics Produced by Streptomyces: Major Structural Classes
I. Introduction
II. Aminocyclitols
III. Ansamycins
IV. Anthracyclines and Other Quinones
V. β-Lactams
VI. Macrolides
VII. Nucleosides
VIII. Peptides
IX. Polyenes
X. Polyether Antibiotics
XI. Tetracyclines
XII. Miscellaneous
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th March 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162937