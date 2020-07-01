Antibiotic Materials in Healthcare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128200544

Antibiotic Materials in Healthcare

1st Edition

Editors: Varaprasad Kokkarachedu Vimala Kanikireddy Rotimi Sadiku
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200544
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 212
Description

Antibiotic materials play an essential role in preventing the health-related problem in real life. therefore, the present generation is necessary to know more about new antibiotics, antibiotics technology (is involved with nano, bio, engineering) and their related health issues in the modrences years. The primary purpose of this book is to provide significant information about antibiotic related issues, accurate solution and recent investigation information for the health-related application. in addition, this book can address to design, development of antibiotic with advanced (physical, chemical and biological) properties, analysis of materials, in vivo and in vitro applications, their biomedical applications for healthcare.

Key Features

  • Provides information on all aspects of antibiotic related issues
  • Offers a balanced synthesis of basic and clinical sciences for each individual case, presenting clinical courses of the cases in parallel with the pathogenesis and detailed microbiological information for each infection
  • Describes the prevalence and incidence of the global issues and current therapeutic approaches

Readership

Researchers and postgraduate students in applied microbiology, medicine, material and polymer science, nanotechnology and biomedicine

Table of Contents

  1. Antibiotic Nanomaterials
    Varaprasad Kokkarachedu
    2. Therapeutic Efficacy of Antibiotics in the Treatment of Infectious and Chronic Diseases 
    Blessing Aderibigbe
    3. Antibiotic Polymer for biomedical applications 
    Victoria Fasiku
    4. Progress in the Synthesis of Antimicrobial Polymers for Biomedical Application 
    Oluyemi Daramola
    5. Natural polymeric materials as a vehicle for antibiotics 
    Walther Ide Sr.
    6. Biodegradable Antibiotic Importers in Medicine 
    Gbolahan Adekoya
    7. Biodegradable antibiotics in wound healing 
    Daniel Hassan
    8. Antibiotics encapsulated scaffolds as potential wound dressings 
    Blessing Aderibigbe
    9. Antimicrobial hydrogels in medical applications 
    K. Vimala Kanikireddy
    10. Inorganic-organic antibacterial nanoparticles for biomedical applications
    Kummara Madhusudana Rao
    11. Recent progress on antibiotic polymer/metal nanocomposites for health applications 
    M.J. Mochane
    12. Antibiotic 3D printed materials for healthcare applications  
    T.C. Mokhena
    13. Inhibition of bacterial growth and removal of antibiotic-resistant bacteria from wastewater
    Williams Kupolati
    14. Unique Properties of Halloysite Nanotubes decorated with Antibiotic Silver Nanoparticles in Metakaolin Geopolymer Matrix: A Numerical Perspective 
    Jimmy Olajide
    15. Antibiotics as emerging pollutants in water and its treatment 
    Julio  Sanchez
    16. Aptamers with antimicrobial activity, a novel tool for the need of new antimicrobial active compounds  
    Victor Diaz Sr.
    17. The Chemistry and Pharmacology of Antibiotics Used in the Treatment of Multi Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) 
    Motshabi Sibeko
    18. Metal Oxide Nanoparticles: a welcome development for targeting bacteria 
    Owonubi Shesan
    19. Metal Oxides Based Nanocomposites as Antimicrobial and Biomedical Agents  
    Owonubi Shesan

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st July 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128200544

About the Editor

Varaprasad Kokkarachedu

Dr. Varaprasad Kokkarachedu, Ph.D., is an Investigator at the Center for Advanced Polymer Research (CIPA) Concepcion, Chile. He holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc in Polymer Science and Technology from Sri Krishnadevaraya University at Anantapuram, INDIA. He was the recipient of three International Postdoctoral Research Fellowships in Creighton University USA, Tshwane University of Technology South Africa and Universidad de Concepcion, Chile. During his this period, he developed modern antibiotic and biomaterials. His research focuses on Nano Multifunctional Biomaterials for Advanced Biomedical, Energy, Environmental and Industrial Applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centro de Investigacion de Polimeros Avanzados, Concepcion, Chile

Vimala Kanikireddy

Rotimi Sadiku

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Tshwane University of Technology

