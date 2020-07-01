Antibiotic Materials in Healthcare
1st Edition
Description
Antibiotic materials play an essential role in preventing the health-related problem in real life. therefore, the present generation is necessary to know more about new antibiotics, antibiotics technology (is involved with nano, bio, engineering) and their related health issues in the modrences years. The primary purpose of this book is to provide significant information about antibiotic related issues, accurate solution and recent investigation information for the health-related application. in addition, this book can address to design, development of antibiotic with advanced (physical, chemical and biological) properties, analysis of materials, in vivo and in vitro applications, their biomedical applications for healthcare.
Key Features
- Provides information on all aspects of antibiotic related issues
- Offers a balanced synthesis of basic and clinical sciences for each individual case, presenting clinical courses of the cases in parallel with the pathogenesis and detailed microbiological information for each infection
- Describes the prevalence and incidence of the global issues and current therapeutic approaches
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in applied microbiology, medicine, material and polymer science, nanotechnology and biomedicine
Table of Contents
- Antibiotic Nanomaterials
Varaprasad Kokkarachedu
2. Therapeutic Efficacy of Antibiotics in the Treatment of Infectious and Chronic Diseases
Blessing Aderibigbe
3. Antibiotic Polymer for biomedical applications
Victoria Fasiku
4. Progress in the Synthesis of Antimicrobial Polymers for Biomedical Application
Oluyemi Daramola
5. Natural polymeric materials as a vehicle for antibiotics
Walther Ide Sr.
6. Biodegradable Antibiotic Importers in Medicine
Gbolahan Adekoya
7. Biodegradable antibiotics in wound healing
Daniel Hassan
8. Antibiotics encapsulated scaffolds as potential wound dressings
Blessing Aderibigbe
9. Antimicrobial hydrogels in medical applications
K. Vimala Kanikireddy
10. Inorganic-organic antibacterial nanoparticles for biomedical applications
Kummara Madhusudana Rao
11. Recent progress on antibiotic polymer/metal nanocomposites for health applications
M.J. Mochane
12. Antibiotic 3D printed materials for healthcare applications
T.C. Mokhena
13. Inhibition of bacterial growth and removal of antibiotic-resistant bacteria from wastewater
Williams Kupolati
14. Unique Properties of Halloysite Nanotubes decorated with Antibiotic Silver Nanoparticles in Metakaolin Geopolymer Matrix: A Numerical Perspective
Jimmy Olajide
15. Antibiotics as emerging pollutants in water and its treatment
Julio Sanchez
16. Aptamers with antimicrobial activity, a novel tool for the need of new antimicrobial active compounds
Victor Diaz Sr.
17. The Chemistry and Pharmacology of Antibiotics Used in the Treatment of Multi Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB)
Motshabi Sibeko
18. Metal Oxide Nanoparticles: a welcome development for targeting bacteria
Owonubi Shesan
19. Metal Oxides Based Nanocomposites as Antimicrobial and Biomedical Agents
Owonubi Shesan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200544
About the Editor
Varaprasad Kokkarachedu
Dr. Varaprasad Kokkarachedu, Ph.D., is an Investigator at the Center for Advanced Polymer Research (CIPA) Concepcion, Chile. He holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc in Polymer Science and Technology from Sri Krishnadevaraya University at Anantapuram, INDIA. He was the recipient of three International Postdoctoral Research Fellowships in Creighton University USA, Tshwane University of Technology South Africa and Universidad de Concepcion, Chile. During his this period, he developed modern antibiotic and biomaterials. His research focuses on Nano Multifunctional Biomaterials for Advanced Biomedical, Energy, Environmental and Industrial Applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centro de Investigacion de Polimeros Avanzados, Concepcion, Chile
Vimala Kanikireddy
Rotimi Sadiku
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Tshwane University of Technology