Anti-Infection Handbook
1st Edition
Authors: Frank Zhu
eBook ISBN: 9780729587105
eBook ISBN: 9780729587167
eBook ISBN: 9780729587112
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542944
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th April 2018
Page Count: 536
Description
Anti-infection Handbook is a concise A–Z guide to diagnosis and management of most infectious diseases and related conditions found in Australia and worldwide. The handbook makes it easy to find an infection or a pathogen, and to determine what tests are needed for diagnosis and what antimicrobials should be chosen for the treatment.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587105
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587167
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587112
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542944
About the Author
Frank Zhu
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.