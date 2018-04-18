Anti-Infection Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729542944, 9780729587105

Anti-Infection Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Zhu
eBook ISBN: 9780729587105
eBook ISBN: 9780729587167
eBook ISBN: 9780729587112
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542944
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th April 2018
Page Count: 536
Description

Anti-infection Handbook is a concise A–Z guide to diagnosis and management of most infectious diseases and related conditions found in Australia and worldwide. The handbook makes it easy to find an infection or a pathogen, and to determine what tests are needed for diagnosis and what antimicrobials should be chosen for the treatment.

536
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
About the Author

Frank Zhu

