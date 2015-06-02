Anti-Angiogenesis Drug Discovery and Development
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
The inhibition of angiogenesis is an effective mechanism of slowing down tumor growth and malignancies. The process of induction or pro-angiogenesis is highly desirable for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, wound healing disorders, and more. Efforts to understand the molecular basis, both for inhibition and induction, have yielded fascinating results.
Originally published by Bentham and now distributed by Elsevier, Anti-Angiogenesis Drug Discovery and Development, Volume 2 is an compilation of well-written reviews on various aspects of the anti-angiogenesis process. These reviews have been contributed by leading practitioners in drug discovery science and highlight the major developments in this exciting field in the last two decades. These reader-friendly chapters cover topics of great scientific importance, many of which are considered significant medical breakthroughs, making this book excellent reading both for the novice as well as for expert medicinal chemists and clinicians.
Key Features
- Edited and written by leading experts in angiogenesis drug development
- Reviews recent advances in the field, such as coverage of anti-angiogenetic drugs in ovarian cancer
- Reports current strategies and future outlook for anti-angiogenic therapy and cardiovascular diseases
Readership
Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmaceutical researchers
Table of Contents
-
<li>Preface</li>
<li>List of Contributors</li>
<li>Chapter 1: Mechanism of Controlling Blood Vessel Growth and Development and Identification of Therapeutics Against Pathological Angiogenesis<ul><li>Abstract</li><li>Introduction</li><li>An Historical Overview of Angiogenesis</li><li>Types of Angiogenesis</li><li>The Mechanism of Normal Angiogenesis</li><li>Tumor Induced Angiogenesis</li><li>Assays for Angiogenesis</li><li>Mechanism of Angiogenesis Inhibition</li><li>Inhibitors of Growth Factors and Receptors</li><li>An Overview of Anti-Angiogenic Therapy</li><li>Conclusion</li><li>Acknowledgements</li><li>Conflict of Interest</li></ul></li>
<li>Chapter 2: Development of <i>In Vitro</i> Method for Assaying Anti-Angiogenic Effect of Drugs<ul><li>Abstract</li><li>Introduction</li><li>Collagen Gel Culture of Aortic Explant</li><li>Capillary Tube Formation</li><li>Immunohistochemistry of Angiogenic Factors</li><li>Adhesive Molecules (Integrins)</li><li>CD133 (Hematopoietic Stem/Progenitor Cell Marker)</li><li>Gene Array Analysis</li><li>Anti-Angiogenic Drugs</li><li>Collagen Gel Culture as an <i>in Vitro</i> Model for Studying Vascular Injury</li><li>Collagen Gel Culture of Various Organs</li><li>Conclusion</li><li>Acknowledgements</li><li>Conflict of Interest</li><li>Disclosures</li></ul></li>
<li>Chapter 3: Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma as a Model of Pathological Angiogenesis: Which Actors to Target for Treatment?<ul><li>Abstract</li><li>Introduction</li><li>Targeted Therapies in Use</li><li>Emergent Molecules in Phase III Clinical Trials</li><li>Emergent Molecules in Phase II Clinical Trials</li><li>Identification of Predictive Biomarkers of the Efficiency of Anti-Angiogenesis Treatments</li><li>Discussions</li><li>Acknowledgements</li><li>Conflict of Interest</li><li>Disclosure</li></ul></li>
<li>Chapter 4: Inhibition of Angiogenesis in Cancer Management by Antioxidants: Ascorbate and <i>P. leucotomos</i><ul><li>Abstract</li><li>Introduction</li><li>Conclusion</li><li>Acknowledgements</li><li>Conflict of Interest</li><li>Disclosure</li></ul></li>
<li>Chapter 5: Development of Novel Anti-Cancer Strategies Based on Angiogenesis Inhibition<ul><li>Abstract</li><li>Introduction</li><li>Physiological Angiogenesis</li><li>Pathological Angiogenesis</li><li>Factors Responsible for Angiogenesis</li><li>Molecules Involved in Angiogenesis</li><li>Signal Transduction Pathways Involved in Angiogenesis</li><li>Strategies for Targeting Angiogenesis</li><li>Naturally Occurring Inhibitors</li><li>Mimics for Angiogenesis</li><li>Synthetic Inhibitors</li><li>Concluding Remarks</li><li>Acknowledgements</li><li>Conflict of Interest</li></ul></li>
<li>Chapter 6: Discovery and Development of Antiangiogenetic Drugs in Ovarian Cancer<ul><li>Abstract</li><li>Introduction</li><li>Mechanisms of Action</li><li>Resistance</li><li>General Toxicities</li><li>Agents Bevacizumab</li><li>Aflibercept (VEGF Trap)</li><li>Additional Antiangiogenics</li><li>Novel Delivery of Antiangiogenics</li><li>Limitations and Future Clinical Use</li><li>Registration Strategies</li><li>Combination Antivascular Therapies</li><li>Conclusion</li><li>Acknowledgements</li><li>Conflict of Interest</li><li>Competing Interests</li></ul></li>
<li>Chapter 7: STAT3 Signaling in Cancer: Small Molecule Intervention as Therapy?<ul><li>Abstract</li><li>Introduction: Angiogenesis, VEGF and STAT3</li><li>Summary</li><li>Acknowledgements</li><li>Conflict of Interest</li></ul></li>
<li>Chapter 8: Anti-Angiogenic Therapy and Cardiovascular Diseases: Current Strategies and Future Perspectives<ul><li>Abstract</li><li>Introduction</li><li>Angiogenesis</li><li>Association of Angiogenesis with Atherosclerosis</li><li>Angiogenesis and Neointimal Growth</li><li>Hypoxia and Intraplaque Neovascularization</li><li>Inflammatory Cells and Neovascularization</li><li>Antioxidants in Angiogenesis and Atherosclerosis</li><li>Therapeutic Approaches for Treating Angiogenesis</li><li>Placental Growth Factor</li><li>Fibroblast Growth Factor Inhibition</li><li>Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor</li><li>Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor -C,-D</li><li>Interleukin Therapy</li><li>Statins for Treating Pathological Angiogenesis</li><li>Redox Control of Angiogenesis</li><li>Natural Polyphenols as Anti-Angiogenic Drugs</li><li>Gene Therapy</li><li>Nanomedicinal Approaches for Treating Pathological Angiogenesis in Cardiovascular Diseases</li><li>Anti-Angiogenesis Drug Toxicity</li><li>Exciting Future Prospects</li><li>Acknowledgements</li><li>Conflict of Interest</li><li>Abbreviations</li></ul></li>
<li>Subject Index</li>
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bentham Science Publishers 2015
- Published:
- 2nd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Bentham Science Publishers
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128039632
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039649
About the Editors
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
Muhammad Choudhary
Muhammad Choudhary, PhD, is a Professor of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan. He is a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London; American Chemical Society; International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC); American Society of Pharmacology; New York Academy of Sciences; Federation of Asian Chemical Societies (FACS); and he serves on the executive board of the Asian Network of Research on Anti Diabetic Plants (ANRAP). He is a recipient of the National Book Foundation's Prize for Chemistry and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award in Education, 2006, given by the President of Azerbaijan. He has published 24 books, more than 570 papers, and 20 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
