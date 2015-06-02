The inhibition of angiogenesis is an effective mechanism of slowing down tumor growth and malignancies. The process of induction or pro-angiogenesis is highly desirable for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, wound healing disorders, and more. Efforts to understand the molecular basis, both for inhibition and induction, have yielded fascinating results.

Originally published by Bentham and now distributed by Elsevier, Anti-Angiogenesis Drug Discovery and Development, Volume 2 is an compilation of well-written reviews on various aspects of the anti-angiogenesis process. These reviews have been contributed by leading practitioners in drug discovery science and highlight the major developments in this exciting field in the last two decades. These reader-friendly chapters cover topics of great scientific importance, many of which are considered significant medical breakthroughs, making this book excellent reading both for the novice as well as for expert medicinal chemists and clinicians.