Anorectal Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128153468, 9780128153475

Anorectal Disorders

1st Edition

Diagnosis and Non-Surgical Treatments

Editors: Enrique Coss-Adame Jose Troche
eBook ISBN: 9780128153475
Paperback ISBN: 9780128153468
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th March 2019
Page Count: 294
Description

Anorectal Disorders: Diagnosis and Nonsurgical Treatments incorporates the most recent major advances in the understanding of anal and rectal anatomy to provide clinical evidence of care for those suffering from anorectal disorders. By condensing basic and practical aspects in the knowledge of anorectal disorders, this book provides a comprehensive review of the anatomy and physiology of the anorectal region. It includes new technology that expands and modifies current perceptions about the functional anatomy of the anorectal region and ultimately impacts how we conceive muscle and nerve structures functioning together to maintain fecal continence and properly execute the process of defecation.

Perfect for medical researchers, gastroenterologists, general practitioners, internal medicine doctors and general surgeons, this title will provide diagnosis and treatment options for all patients suffering from anorectal disorders.

Key Features

  • Identifies frequent, but not well understood, anorectal disorders, including ulcers, constipation, dyssynergic defecation, tumors and malformations
  • Condenses the basic and practical aspects of anorectal disorders for better treatment of patients
  • Includes clinical cases that summarize chapter content in a clinical context

Readership

Medical researchers, gastroenterologists, general practitioners, internal medicine doctors, and general surgeons

Table of Contents

  1. Embryology of the anorectum
    2. Anorectal anatomy and function
    3. How to Examine the Anorectal Region
    4. Diagnostic tools in anorectal disorders
    5. Hemorrhoidal disease
    6. Anal fissure
    7. Anorectal abscess and fistula
    8. Pilonidal Disease
    9. Pruritus Ani
    10. Infectious proctitis
    11. Anorectal disorders in inflammatory bowel disease
    12. Imaging in Rectal Prolapse and Other Dynamic Pelvic Floor Disorders
    13. Fecal incontinence
    14. Anorectal malformations
    15. Anal tumors
    16. Foreign bodies and anorectal trauma
    17. Constipation and dyssynergic defecation
    18. Solitary rectal ulcer syndrome
    19. Proctalgia and other anorectal pain syndromes
    20. Post-surgical anorectal disorders

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128153475
Paperback ISBN:
9780128153468

About the Editor

Enrique Coss-Adame

Dr Coss-Adame graduated from medical school at the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolas de Hidalgo, Michoacan, Mexico. He obtained an internal medicine and gastroenterology grade from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, after completing these studies in the Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Medicas y Nutricion Salvador Zubir¡n in Mexico City. He completed a postgraduate course in GI motility at the same institution and completed a Research Fellowship in Neurogastroenterology and Motility at Georgia Regents University under Satish SC Rao mentoring. Currently, Dr Coss-Adame is a professor of Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility at the Department of Gastroenterology and GI Motility Lab at the Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Medicas y Nutricion Salvador Zubir¡n in Mexico City.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility, Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolas de Hidalgo, Michoacan, Mexico

Jose Troche

Affiliations and Expertise

Digestive Physiology and Motility Lab, Medical-Biological Research Institute, University of Veracruz, Veracruz, Mexico

