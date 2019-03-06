Anorectal Disorders
1st Edition
Diagnosis and Non-Surgical Treatments
Description
Anorectal Disorders: Diagnosis and Nonsurgical Treatments incorporates the most recent major advances in the understanding of anal and rectal anatomy to provide clinical evidence of care for those suffering from anorectal disorders. By condensing basic and practical aspects in the knowledge of anorectal disorders, this book provides a comprehensive review of the anatomy and physiology of the anorectal region. It includes new technology that expands and modifies current perceptions about the functional anatomy of the anorectal region and ultimately impacts how we conceive muscle and nerve structures functioning together to maintain fecal continence and properly execute the process of defecation.
Perfect for medical researchers, gastroenterologists, general practitioners, internal medicine doctors and general surgeons, this title will provide diagnosis and treatment options for all patients suffering from anorectal disorders.
Key Features
- Identifies frequent, but not well understood, anorectal disorders, including ulcers, constipation, dyssynergic defecation, tumors and malformations
- Condenses the basic and practical aspects of anorectal disorders for better treatment of patients
- Includes clinical cases that summarize chapter content in a clinical context
Readership
Medical researchers, gastroenterologists, general practitioners, internal medicine doctors, and general surgeons
Table of Contents
- Embryology of the anorectum
2. Anorectal anatomy and function
3. How to Examine the Anorectal Region
4. Diagnostic tools in anorectal disorders
5. Hemorrhoidal disease
6. Anal fissure
7. Anorectal abscess and fistula
8. Pilonidal Disease
9. Pruritus Ani
10. Infectious proctitis
11. Anorectal disorders in inflammatory bowel disease
12. Imaging in Rectal Prolapse and Other Dynamic Pelvic Floor Disorders
13. Fecal incontinence
14. Anorectal malformations
15. Anal tumors
16. Foreign bodies and anorectal trauma
17. Constipation and dyssynergic defecation
18. Solitary rectal ulcer syndrome
19. Proctalgia and other anorectal pain syndromes
20. Post-surgical anorectal disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 6th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128153475
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153468
About the Editor
Enrique Coss-Adame
Dr Coss-Adame graduated from medical school at the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolas de Hidalgo, Michoacan, Mexico. He obtained an internal medicine and gastroenterology grade from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, after completing these studies in the Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Medicas y Nutricion Salvador Zubir¡n in Mexico City. He completed a postgraduate course in GI motility at the same institution and completed a Research Fellowship in Neurogastroenterology and Motility at Georgia Regents University under Satish SC Rao mentoring. Currently, Dr Coss-Adame is a professor of Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility at the Department of Gastroenterology and GI Motility Lab at the Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Medicas y Nutricion Salvador Zubir¡n in Mexico City.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility, Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolas de Hidalgo, Michoacan, Mexico
Jose Troche
Affiliations and Expertise
Digestive Physiology and Motility Lab, Medical-Biological Research Institute, University of Veracruz, Veracruz, Mexico