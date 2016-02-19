Annual Review in Automatic Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197791, 9781483222820

Annual Review in Automatic Programming

1st Edition

International Tracts in Computer Science and Technology and Their Application, Vol. 2

Editors: Richard Goodman
eBook ISBN: 9781483222820
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 402
Description

Annual Review in Automatic Programming, Volume 2 is a collection of papers that discusses the controversy about the suitability of COBOL as a common business oriented language, and the development of different common languages for scientific computation. A couple of papers describes the use of the Genie system in numerical calculation and analyzes Mercury autocode in terms of a phrase structure language, such as in the source language, target language, the order structure of ATLAS, and the meta-syntactical language of the assembly program. Other papers explain interference or an "intermediate return" using ALGOL, the National-Elliot 803 Computer, and the MADCAP II. MADCAP II is A version of the automatic programming compiler for MANIAC II. One paper discusses the APT which serves as a common computer language for computational problems. Another paper explains SAKO which can bypass machine language almost entirely in the field of numerical and logical problems, particularly in programs using XYZ and ZAM II. A report of the Working Committee of the British Computer Society Discussion Group No. 5 concludes that COBOL is unnecessarily complex due to its close machine orientation. Computer engineers, computer instructors, programmers, and students of computer science will find the collection highly valuable.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Use of the GENIE System in Numerical Calculation

A Description of MERCURY Autocode in Terms of a Phrase Structure Language

Interference with an ALGOL Procedure

The ELLIOTT 803 Autocode Mark II

MADCAP II

APT, A Common Computer Language

SAKO, An Automatic Coding System

Arithmetic Formulae and Subroutines in SAKO

A Detailed Description of COBOL

FACT—A Business Compiler: Description and Comparison with COBOL and Commercial Translator

A Critical Discussion of COBOL

The Growth of a Commercial Programming Language

UNCOL: The Myth and the Fact

General Views on COBOL

Appendix: Report on the Algorithmic Language ALGOL

Details

No. of pages:
402
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483222820

About the Editor

Richard Goodman

