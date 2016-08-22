Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047125, 9780128050774

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 89

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780128050774
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047125
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2016
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

  1. Solid-State NMR Studies of Lithium Ion Dynamics Across Materials Classes

    2. C. Vinod Chandran and Paul Heitjans

  2. Orphan Spin Polarization: A Catalyst for High-Throughput Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy of Proteins

    3. Tata Gopinath and Gianluigi Veglia

  3. Analytic Theory of Multi-Quantum NMR of Quadrupolar Nuclei

    4. Vinay Ganapathy and Ramesh Ramachandran

  4. Recent Advances in NMR Studies of Carbohydrates
    Szymon Buda, Mirosław Nawój and Jacek Mlynarski

Description

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy provides a thorough and in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

This book has established itself as a premier means for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
  • Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
  • Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128050774
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128047125

About the Serial Volume Editors

Graham Webb Serial Volume Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

