Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Solid-State NMR Studies of Lithium Ion Dynamics Across Materials Classes
- Orphan Spin Polarization: A Catalyst for High-Throughput Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy of Proteins
- Analytic Theory of Multi-Quantum NMR of Quadrupolar Nuclei
- Recent Advances in NMR Studies of Carbohydrates
Szymon Buda, Mirosław Nawój and Jacek Mlynarski
C. Vinod Chandran and Paul Heitjans
Tata Gopinath and Gianluigi Veglia
Vinay Ganapathy and Ramesh Ramachandran
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy provides a thorough and in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.
This book has established itself as a premier means for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 22nd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128050774
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047125
About the Serial Volume Editors
Graham Webb Serial Volume Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK