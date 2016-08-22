Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 89

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy provides a thorough and in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

This book has established itself as a premier means for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.