Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. NMR Relaxation Studies of Elastomers
Atsushi Asano
2. Solvent Effects on Nitrogen Chemical Shifts
Hanna Andersson, Anna-Carin C. Carlsson, Bijan Nekoueishahraki, Ulrika Brath and Máté Erdélyi
3. 14N Overtone Magic Angle Spinning NMR
Luke A. O’Dell
4. 27Al NMR Studies of Aluminosilicate Glasses
Mattias Edén
5. Recent Solid-State NMR Studies of Membrane-Bound Peptides and Proteins
Akira Naito, Izuru Kawamura and Namsrai Javkhlantugs
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy provides a thorough and in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules.
In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 18th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128022023
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021231
Reviews
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --Journal of the American Chemical Society
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK