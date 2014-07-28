Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Dynamic Pictures of Proteins by NMR
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Pico- to Nanosecond Motions
- 3 Micro- to Milliseconds Motions: Solution NMR
- 4 Micro- to Millisecond Motions: Solid State NMR
- 5 Very Slow Motions: 1D MAS Exchange
- 6 Globular Proteins
- 7 Membrane Proteins
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Two: Recent Progress in the Solid-State NMR Studies of Short Peptides: Techniques, Structure and Dynamics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Development of the New Solid-State NMR Techniques Useful in Structural Studies of Peptides
- 3 Molecular Dynamics of Peptides in the Solid State
- 4 Polymorphism and Solvatomorphism of Peptides
- 5 Complementarity of Theoretical and NMR Methods in Assignment of the Solid-State Structure of Peptides
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter Three: Solid-State 17O NMR Studies of Biomolecules
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 NMR Tensor Parameters
- 3 NMR Methodologies
- 4 17O NMR Studies of Biomolecules
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- Appendix
- Chapter Four: Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Pharmaceutical Compounds
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 SSNMR Techniques
- 3 SSNMR of Pharmaceutical Compounds
- 4 Conclusions
- 5 Table of Compounds
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Five: Covariance NMR and Small Molecule Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 On the Theory of Covariance NMR
- 3 Software for Covariance NMR Processing
- 4 Covariance and NUS—The Combination of Two Approaches to Fast Methods
- 5 Applications of Covariance NMR to Small Molecules
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Index
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
- This volume of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy focuses on the analytical tools used by chemists and physicists, taken together with other volumes of this series, an excellent account of progress in NMR and its many applications is provided and anyone using NMR will find interest in this Serial
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 28th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003275
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001837
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --Journal of the American Chemical Society
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK