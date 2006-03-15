Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054577, 9780080461977

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 57

1st Edition

Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080461977
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125054577
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th March 2006
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

  1. Applications of 29Si NMR Parameters (B. Wrackmeyer).
  2. NMR Studies of b-type Haemoproteins Reconstituted with a Ring-Fluorinated Haem (Yasuhiko Yamamoto).
  3. Site Directed Solid State NMR on Membrane Proteins (Hazime Saitô).
  4. High Pressure NMR Studies in Proteins (W. Kremer).
  5. Xenon NMR Spectroscopy (D. Raftery).

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Includes comprehensive review articles on NMR Spectroscopy
  • Provides nonspecialists using this technology in all branches of science with the latest developments in the field
  • Keeps specialists up-to-date on the newest techniques in this important and fast-changing field

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

About the Editors

Graham Webb Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

