Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 57
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Applications of 29Si NMR Parameters (B. Wrackmeyer).
- NMR Studies of b-type Haemoproteins Reconstituted with a Ring-Fluorinated Haem (Yasuhiko Yamamoto).
- Site Directed Solid State NMR on Membrane Proteins (Hazime Saitô).
- High Pressure NMR Studies in Proteins (W. Kremer).
- Xenon NMR Spectroscopy (D. Raftery).
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive review articles on NMR Spectroscopy
- Provides nonspecialists using this technology in all branches of science with the latest developments in the field
- Keeps specialists up-to-date on the newest techniques in this important and fast-changing field
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 15th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461977
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125054577
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK