Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125054539, 9780080953250

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 53

1st Edition

Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080953250
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125054539
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd July 2004
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

Preface (G.A. Webb).
Phase-incremented pulses in NMR with applications (Shanmin Zhang).
Advances in NMR studies of liquid crystals (R.Y. Dong).
Applications of NMR in meat science (H.C. Bertram, H.J. Andersen).
NMR characterization of mechanical waves (G. Madelin et al.).
Local dynamics in polypeptides studied by solid state 2H NMR: side chain dynamics of poly(&ggr;-benzyl L-glutamate) and racemic poly(&ggr;-benzyl glutamate) (Toshifumi Hiraoki et al.).

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.

Annual Reports on NMR has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.

About the Editors

Graham Webb Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

