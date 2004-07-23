Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (G.A. Webb).
Phase-incremented pulses in NMR with applications (Shanmin Zhang).
Advances in NMR studies of liquid crystals (R.Y. Dong).
Applications of NMR in meat science (H.C. Bertram, H.J. Andersen).
NMR characterization of mechanical waves (G. Madelin et al.).
Local dynamics in polypeptides studied by solid state 2H NMR: side chain dynamics of poly(&ggr;-benzyl L-glutamate) and racemic poly(&ggr;-benzyl glutamate) (Toshifumi Hiraoki et al.).
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied.
Annual Reports on NMR has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 23rd July 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080953250
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125054539
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK