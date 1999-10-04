Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053396, 9780080584225

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 39

1st Edition

Cumulative Subject and Author Indexes Part 1

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584225
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th October 1999
Page Count: 640
Description

These indexes are valuable volumes in the serial, bringing together what has been published over the past 38 volumes. They include a preface by the editor of the series, an author index, a subject index, a cumulative list of chapter titles, and listings of contents by volume.

Readership

Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in NMR spectroscopy.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584225

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

