Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 39
1st Edition
Cumulative Subject and Author Indexes Part 1
Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584225
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th October 1999
Page Count: 640
Description
These indexes are valuable volumes in the serial, bringing together what has been published over the past 38 volumes. They include a preface by the editor of the series, an author index, a subject index, a cumulative list of chapter titles, and listings of contents by volume.
Readership
Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in NMR spectroscopy.
Details
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK
