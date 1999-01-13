Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Keith Orrell, Dynamic NMR Spectroscopy Inorganic and Organometallic Chemistry. A. M. Gil and C. Pascoal Neto, Solid State NMR Studies of Wood and other Ligno-Cellulose Materials. Brian J. Goodfellow and Anjos L. Macedo, NMR Structural Studies of Iron-Sulpher Proteins. Ana Ramos and Helena Santos, NMR Studies of Wine Chemistry and Wine Bacteria. Claudio Dalvit and J. M. Boehlen, Proton Phase Sensitive Pulsed-Field-Gradient Double-Quantum NMR Spectroscopy.
Description
The protean nature of the applications of NMR is regularly reflected in Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy. Volume 37 is no exception, and it is an ineluctable fact that all areas of science appear to benefit upon submission to the blandishments of NMR. The examples provided here encompass solid state NMR, solid state NMR imaging, NMR studies of interfaces, NMR investigations of cells and organisms, 199 Mercury NMR, and some applications of NMR to the area of coal science.
Readership
Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in NMR spectroscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 13th January 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584201
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK