Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A.C. de Dios and C.J. Jameson, The NMR Chemical Shift: Insight into Structure and Environment. D.B. Chesnut, Ab Initio Calculations of NMR Chemical Shielding. T.A. Cross, Structural Biology of Peptides and Proteins in Synthetic Membrane Environments by Solid-state NMR Spectroscopy. I-S. Chuang and G.E. Maciel, NMR Characterization of Complex Organic Resins. G. Moad, Applications of Labelling and Multidimensional NMR in the Characterization of Synthetic Polymers. T. Asakura, M. Demura, and T. Hayashi, 13C NMR Assignments of Polyolefines and Olefine Copolymers Based on the 13C NMR Chemical Shift Calculations and 2D INADEQUATE NMR. References. Subject Index.
Description
Over recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as that of NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science where precise structural determination is required and where the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new applications of the technique in all branches of chemistry, including biochemistry, and pharmaceutics. This volume focuses on theoretical aspects of NMR nuclear shielding and on applications of NMR to polymer science.
Readership
Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in NMR spectroscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 411
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 20th October 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584126
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK