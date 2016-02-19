Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053167, 9780080583990

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 16

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080583990
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 373
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. NMR Studies of Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins: A Brief Review, 1980-1982 by H.W.E. Rattle. 119-Sn-NMR Parameters by Bernd Wrackmeyer. Isomerization Processes Involving N-X Bonds, by Maryvonne L. Martin, Xian Yu Sun, and Gerard J. Martin. Multiple Resonance by W. Mcfarlane and D.S. Rycroft. Index.

Description

The current extent of applications of NMR spectroscopy to molecular problems is indicated by the diversity of the reviews presented in this volume. Dr. H.W.E. Rattle reports on NMR of amino acids, peptides, and proteins, which brings his account in Volume 11A up to date.

Readership

Chemists and Researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
373
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080583990

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

