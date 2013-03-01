Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Recent Advances of Solid-State NMR Studies on Zeolites
Abstract
1. Introduction
2. Topology Structure of Zeolites
3. Crystallization Mechanism of Zeolites
4. Host–Guest Interactions in Zeolites
5. Active Sites in Zeolites
6. Reaction Mechanism Elucidation from In Situ NMR
7. Conclusion and Outlook
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Two. Applications of Projection NMR Techniques
Abstract
1. Introduction
2. Principles of Projection NMR Spectroscopy
3. Applications of Projection Spectroscopy to Biomolecular NMR
4. Applications to Solution NMR of Small Organic Molecules and Metabolic Profiling Investigations
5. Applications of Projections to High-Resolution Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy of Materials
6. Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Optical Atomic Magnetometry for Ultra-Low-Field NMR Detection
Abstract
1. Introduction
2. Generalities of OAMs
3. Constructive and Operative Details of a Selected OAM
4. Detection of Proton Precession
5. Microtesla MRI
6. Zero- and Near-Zero-Field NMR with Labelled Molecules: Proton 13C J–J Coupling
7. Improving the Signal-to-Noise Ratio in ULF-NMR: Merged Samples and Hyperpolarization Experiments
8. Conclusion
References
Chapter Four. NMR Studies of Molten Salt and Room Temperature Ionic Liquids
Abstract
1. Introduction
2. Molten Salts
3. Room Temperature Ionic Liquids
4. Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Five. Intermolecular Zero Quantum Coherence in NMR Spectroscopy
Abstract
1. Introduction
2. Theoretical Frame for iZQC Signals
3. 1D High-Resolution iZQC Spectroscopic Techniques
4. 2D High-Resolution iZQC Spectroscopic Techniques
5. In Vivo Application of iZQC Spectroscopic Techniques
6. Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Index
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --Journal of The American Chemical Society
