Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124047167, 9780124051836

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 78

1st Edition

Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780124051836
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124047167
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2013
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
196.35
146.00
124.10
248.14
210.92
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
196.35
146.00
124.10
248.14
210.92
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Recent Advances of Solid-State NMR Studies on Zeolites

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Topology Structure of Zeolites

3. Crystallization Mechanism of Zeolites

4. Host–Guest Interactions in Zeolites

5. Active Sites in Zeolites

6. Reaction Mechanism Elucidation from In Situ NMR

7. Conclusion and Outlook

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Two. Applications of Projection NMR Techniques

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Principles of Projection NMR Spectroscopy

3. Applications of Projection Spectroscopy to Biomolecular NMR

4. Applications to Solution NMR of Small Organic Molecules and Metabolic Profiling Investigations

5. Applications of Projections to High-Resolution Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy of Materials

6. Conclusions

References

Chapter Three. Optical Atomic Magnetometry for Ultra-Low-Field NMR Detection

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Generalities of OAMs

3. Constructive and Operative Details of a Selected OAM

4. Detection of Proton Precession

5. Microtesla MRI

6. Zero- and Near-Zero-Field NMR with Labelled Molecules: Proton 13C J–J Coupling

7. Improving the Signal-to-Noise Ratio in ULF-NMR: Merged Samples and Hyperpolarization Experiments

8. Conclusion

References

Chapter Four. NMR Studies of Molten Salt and Room Temperature Ionic Liquids

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Molten Salts

3. Room Temperature Ionic Liquids

4. Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Five. Intermolecular Zero Quantum Coherence in NMR Spectroscopy

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Theoretical Frame for iZQC Signals

3. 1D High-Resolution iZQC Spectroscopic Techniques

4. 2D High-Resolution iZQC Spectroscopic Techniques

5. In Vivo Application of iZQC Spectroscopic Techniques

6. Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Index

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
  • In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied
  • Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124051836
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124047167

Reviews

"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --Journal of The American Chemical Society

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Graham Webb Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.