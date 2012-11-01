Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 77
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One Recent Advances in Nuclear Shielding Calculations
- 1 Overview of This Review
- 2 Advances in Methods of Calculation
- 3 Local Effects on Shielding: Single Molecules, Clusters, and Fragments
- 4 Shielding in Extended Networks
- 5 Dynamic Averaging of Shielding
- Chapter Two Pure Phase Encode Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Fluids in Porous Media
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Relaxation in Porous Media
- 3 Frequency Encoding and Phase Encoding
- 4 Applications of SPRITE
- 5 Spin Echo Single Point Imaging
- 6 Applications of SE-SPI
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter Three Steroids and NMR
- 1 Prologue
- 2 An Introduction to Steroids
- 3 Structure Elucidation of Steroids
- 4 Applied NMR Methodology in Steroid Analysis
- Chapter Four Structural Characterization of Zeolites by Advanced Solid State NMR Spectroscopic Methods
- 1 Introduction
- 2 29Si NMR: Structural Characterization of Zeolites
- 3 27Al NMR of Zeolites
- 4 11B NMR of Boron Containing Zeolites: Trigonal Boron
- 5 1H NMR Spectroscopy: Zeolite Brønsted Acid Sites and the Use of Probe Molecules
- 6 Advance Methods: Theoretical and Practical Aspects
- Index
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 1st November 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973054
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123970206
Reviews
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK