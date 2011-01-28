Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Recent Developments in HMBC (Heteronuclear Multiple Bond Correlation) Experiments
Norbert Müller, Wolfgang Schoefberger & Judith Schlagnitweit
2. Two Dimensional Higher Quantum Correlation and Resolved Techniques for the Analyses of Complex 1H NMR Spectra of Scalar Coupled Spins
N. Suryaprakash
3. High Resolution Magic Angle Spinning | Enabling Applications of NMR Spectroscopy to Semi-Solid Phases
William P. Power
4. Accurate measurement of small J couplings
Zhong Chen, Yuqing Huang, Yanqin Lin & Shuhui Cai
5. High-resolution 1H NMR spectroscopy of solids
Paul Hodgkinson
6. Multiple-Wave-Vector Diffusion-Weighted NMR
Jurgen Finsterbusch
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 28th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123858573
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123858580
Reviews
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --Journal of American Chemical Society
