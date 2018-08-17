Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 95
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Solid State NMR Studies of Molecular Crystals
Marta K. Dudek, Slawomir Kazmierski, Maciej Kostrzewa, and Marek J. Potrzebowski
2. Recent MRI Studies on Heterogeneous Catalysis
Vladimir V. Zhivonitko, Alexandra I. Svyatova, Kirill V. Kovtunov, and Igor V. Koptyug
3. NMR Studies of Protic Ionic Liquids
Vivian Overbeck and Ralf Ludwig
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 95, provides an in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. This book has established itself as a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK