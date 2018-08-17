Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081026687, 9780081026694

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 95

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780081026694
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081026687
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

1. Solid State NMR Studies of Molecular Crystals
Marta K. Dudek, Slawomir Kazmierski, Maciej Kostrzewa, and Marek J. Potrzebowski
2. Recent MRI Studies on Heterogeneous Catalysis
Vladimir V. Zhivonitko, Alexandra I. Svyatova, Kirill V. Kovtunov, and Igor V. Koptyug
3. NMR Studies of Protic Ionic Liquids
Vivian Overbeck and Ralf Ludwig

Description

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 95, provides an in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. This book has established itself as a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
  • Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
  • Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

