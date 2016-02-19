Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 4 considers the significant developments concerning fermentation processes.

This book discusses the practical mixed culture processes, microbial fermentation or use of sugar from food wastes, and microbial ecology and physiology of lignin degradation. The immobilized cells for a single enzyme reaction, antibiotics affecting membrane permeability, and direct microbiological conversion of cellulosics to ethanol are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the application of genetics to the fermentation industry and large-scale production of crude interferon. Other topics include the improvement of alcohol production by recombinant DNA techniques and evaluation of N2 fixation and H2 production in fermentation culture.

This volume is recommended for students and researchers conducting work on fermentation research and developments.