Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120403042, 9781483213828

Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: George T. Tsao
eBook ISBN: 9781483213828
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1981
Page Count: 334
Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

David Perlman: 1920-1980

1. Practical Mixed Culture Processes

2. Converting Food Processing Wastes into Food or Feed through Microbial Fermentation

3. Microbiology of Lignin Degradation

4. Immobilized Microbes

5. Peptides

6. Direct Microbiological Conversion of Cellulosics to Ethanol

7. The New Biology: Opportunities for the Fermentation Industry

8. Large-Scale Production of Human Interferons

9. Yeast Alcohol Tolerance and Recombinant DNA For Improved Alcohol Production Process

10. An Evaluation of N2 Fixation and H2 Production in Fermentation Culture

Index

Description

Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 4 considers the significant developments concerning fermentation processes.

This book discusses the practical mixed culture processes, microbial fermentation or use of sugar from food wastes, and microbial ecology and physiology of lignin degradation. The immobilized cells for a single enzyme reaction, antibiotics affecting membrane permeability, and direct microbiological conversion of cellulosics to ethanol are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the application of genetics to the fermentation industry and large-scale production of crude interferon. Other topics include the improvement of alcohol production by recombinant DNA techniques and evaluation of N2 fixation and H2 production in fermentation culture.

This volume is recommended for students and researchers conducting work on fermentation research and developments.

About the Editors

George T. Tsao Editor

