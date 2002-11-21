Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis (2002)

This highly organised annual serial provides a clear general review of structure/activity information for each synthetic compound discussed, clearly illustrates structures of compounds in every feasible synthetic pathway, and provides references to the primary literature for each reaction discussed.

This latest volume provides easy access to solutions to specific problems faced by chemists involved in synthesis and provides information on recent synthetic advances, thereby helping to relieve the information overload that can be encountered in this field.

The first three chapters of this latest volume organise Carbon-Carbon bond forming reactions, Oxidations and Reductions into reaction types for easy location. Later chapters deal with synthesizing heterocyclic systems, the use of protecting groups, other synthetically useful transformations and specific topic reviews. The final chapter compiles titles and papers within a "hot topic" format and although by no means inclusive, the listing provides a much needed useful reference to these topical areas.