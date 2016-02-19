Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1991 presents a collection of 47 abstracted chemistry journals that cover organic synthesis. The book is comprised of eight chapters that cover different aspects of organic synthesis, such as reaction types and methods. The first three chapters tackle carbon–carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, and reductions. Chapter IV discusses synthesis of heterocycles, and Chapter V covers the use of protecting groups. Chapter VI talks about useful synthetic preparations. The last two chapters cover the miscellaneous reactions and reviews. The text will be useful to biochemists and other researchers who deal with organic synthesis.

Table of Contents



Preface

Journals Abstracted

Glossary of Abbreviations

I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions

A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (See also: I.E., I.F., I.G., I.H.)

1. Alkylations of Aldehydes, Ketones, and Their Derivatives

2. Alkylations of Nitriles, Acids and Acid Derivatives

3. Alkylations of ß-Dicarbonyl, ß-Dicarbonyl Systems, and Other Active Methylene Compounds

4. Alkylations of N-, P-, S-, Se and Similar Stabilized Carbanions

5. Alkylations of Organometallic Reagents (See also: I.B.3., I.F., I.G.)

6. Other Alkylation Procedures

7. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon

8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions

B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (See also: I.E.1)

1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions

2. Eliminations

3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions

4. Allene Forming Reactions

C. Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds

D. Cyclopropanations

1. Carbene or Carbenoid Additions to a Multiple Bond

2. Other Cyclopropanations

E. Thermal and Photochemical Reactions

1. Cycloadditions

2. Other Thermal Reactions

3. Photochemical Reactions

F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond

1. Friedel-Crafts Type Aromatic Substitution Reactions

2. Coupling Reactions to Form an Aromatic Carbon-Carbon Bond

3. Other Aromatic Substitutions and Preparations

G. Synthesis via Organometallics

1. Synthesis via Organoboranes

2. Carbonylation Reactions

3. Other Synthesis via Organometallics

H. Rearrangements

1. Claisen, Cope and Similar Processes

2. Other Rearrangements

II. Oxidations

A. C-O Oxidations

1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde

B. C-H Oxidations

1. C-H → C-O

2. C-H → C-Hal

C. C-N Oxidations

D. Amine Oxidations

E. Sulfur Oxidations

F. Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds

1. Epoxidations

2. Hydroxylation

3. Other Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds

G. Phenol-Quinone Oxidation

H. Dehydrogenation

III. Reductions

A. C=O Reductions

B. C-N Multiple Bond Reductions

1. Imine Reductions

2. Reduction of Heterocycles

C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds

D. N-O Reductions

E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions

1. C=C Reductions

2. C≡C Reductions

F. Hetero Bond Reductions

1. C-0 → C-H

2. C-Hal → C-H

3. C-S → C-H

4. C-N → C-H

G. Reductive Cleavages

1. Oxiranes

2. Others

H. Reduction of Azides

I. Reductive Cyclizations

IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles

A. Oxiranes, Aziridines, and Thiiranes

B Oxetanes, Azetidines, and Thietanes

C Lactams

D. Lactones

E. Furans and Thiophenes

F. Pyyroles, Indoles, etc

G. Pyridines, Quinolines, etc

H. Pyrans, Pyrones, and Sulfur Analogues

I. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom

J. Heterocycles with a Bridgehead Heteroatom

K. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms

1. Heterocycles with 2 N's

2. Heterocycles with 2 O's or 2 S's

3. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O

4. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 S

5. Heterocycles with 1 O and 1 S

6. Heterocycles with 3 or more N's

7. Heterocycles with 2 N's and 1 O

8. Heterocycles with 2 N's and 1 S

L. Other Heterocyles

M. Review

V. Protecting Groups

A. Hydroxyl Protecting Groups

B. Amine Protecting Groups

C. Carboxyl Protecting Groups

D. Protecting Groups for Aldehydes and Ketones

E. Amino Acid Protection

F. Other Protecting Groups

VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations

A. Functional Group Preparations

1. Acids and Anhydrides (See also: I.G.2.)

2. Alcohols (See also: II.B.1., III.A.)

3. Alkyl and Aryl Halides (See also: II.B.2., VI.H.)

4. Amides

5. Amine and Carbamates

6. Amino Acid Derivatives

7. Esters (See also: I.G.2., IV.D., V.C.)

8. Ethers

9. Aldehydes and Ketones (See also: I.A.1., II.A.1., V.E.)

10. Nitriles and Imines

11. Azides

12. Other N-Containing Functional Groups

13. Acetals and Ketals

B. Additions to Alkenes and Alkynes

C. Sulfur Compounds

D. Phosphorus, Selenium and Tellerium Compounds

E. Nuleotides, etc

F. Silicone Compounds

G. Tin Compounds

H. Halogen Compounds

VII. Reviews

A. Techniques

B. Asymmetric Synthesis and Molecular Recognition

C. Reactions

D. Reactive Intermediates

E. Organo-Metallics and Metalloids

F. Halogen Compounds and Halogenation (See also: VI.A.3.)

G. Natural Products

H. Others (See also: IV.M.)

Author Index