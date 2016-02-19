Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis—1990 is a bibliography of papers on organic synthesis from primary chemistry journals. Topics covered range from carbon-carbon bond forming reactions to oxidations, reductions, synthesis of heterocycles, and synthetic preparations. This book consists of seven chapters and begins with a list of papers on carbon-carbon bond forming reactions, including carbon-carbon single, double, and triple bonds as well as cyclopropanations and synthesis through organometallics. The following chapters focus on oxidations and reductions; methods of synthesizing heterocyclic systems such as lactams and lactones; and the use of protecting groups. Synthetically useful transformations are considered next, with emphasis on functional group synthesis, additions to alkenes or alkynes, and sulfur compounds. The final chapter deals with other reviews of topics ranging from asymmetric synthesis and molecular recognition to reactive intermediates; organometallics and organometalloids; halogen compounds and halogenation; and natural products. This monograph will appeal to organic chemists, both specialist and nonspecialist in synthesis.

Table of Contents



Preface

Journals Abstracted

Glossary of Abbreviations

I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions

A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (See Also: I.E., I.F., I.G., I.H.)

1. Alkylations of Aldehydes, Ketones, and their Derivatives

2. Alkylations of Nitriles, Acids, and Acid Derivatives

3. Alkylations of ß-Dicarbonyl, ß-Cyanocarbonyl Systems, and other Active Methylene Compounds

4. Alkylations of N-, P-, S-, Se and Similar Stabilized Carbanions

5. Alkylations of Organometallic Reagents (See Also: I.B.3., I.F, I.G.)

6. Other Alkylation Procedures

7. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron-Deficient Carbon

8. Other CarbonN Dash Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions

B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (See Also: I.E.1.)

1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions

2. Eliminations

3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions

4. Allene Forming Reactions

C. Carbon—Carbon Triple Bonds

D. Cyclopropanations

1. Carbene or Carbenoid Additions to a Multiple Bond

2. Other Cyclopropanations

E. Thermal and Photochemical Reactions

1. Cycloadditions

2. Other Thermal Reactions

3. Photochemical Reactions

F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon—Carbon Bond

1. Friedel—Crafts Type Aromatic Substitution Reactions

2. Coupling Reactions to Form an Aromatic Carbon—Carbon Bond

3. Other Aromatic Substitutions

G. Synthesis via Organometallics

1. Synthesis via Organoboranes

2. Carbonylation Reactions

3. Other Synthesis via Organometallics

4. Organometallic Reviews

H. Rearrangements

1. Claisen, Cope, and Similar Processes

2. Other Rearrangements

II. Oxiodations

A. C—O Oxidations

1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde

B. C—H Oxidations

1. C—H → C—O

2. C—H → C—Hal

C. C—N Oxidations

D. Amine Oxidations

E. Sulfur Oxidations

F. Oxidative Additions to C—C Multiple Bonds

1. Expoxidations

2. Hydroxylation

3. Other Oxidative Additions to C—C Multiple Bonds

G. Phenol—Quinone Oxidation

H. Dehydrogenation

I. Reviews

III. Reductions

A. C=O Reductions

B. C—N Multiple Bond Reductions

1. Imine Reductions

2. Reduction of Heterocycles

C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds

D. N-O Reductions

E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions

1. C=C Reductions

2. O≡C Reductions

F. Hetero Bond Reductions

1. C-O → C-H

2. C-Hal → C-H

3. C-S → C-H

4. C-N → C-H

G. Reductive Cleavages

1. Oxiranes

2. N-O Cleavage

3. Others

H. Reduction of Azides

I. Reductive Cyclizations

J. Other Reductions

K. Reviews

IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles

A. Oxiranes, Aziridines, and Thiiranes

B. Oxetanes, Thietanes, and Azetidines

C. Lactams

D. Lactones

E. Furans and Thiophenes

F. Pyrroles, Indoles, etc

G. Pyridines, Quinolines, etc

H. Pyrans, Pyrones, and Sulfur Analogues

I. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom

J. Heterocycles with a Bridgehead Heteroatom

K. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms

1. Heterocycles with 2 N's

2. Heterocycles with 2 O's or 2 S's

3. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O

4. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 S

5. Heterocycles with 1 O and 1 S

6. Heterocycles with 3 or more N's

7. Heterocycles with 2 N's and 1 O

L. Other Heterocycles

M. Reviews

V. Protecting Groups

A. Hydroxyl

B. Amine Protecting Groups

C. Carboxyl Protecting Groups

D. Protecting Groups for Aldehydes and Ketones

E. Amino Acid Protection

VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations

A. Functional Group Preparations

1. Acids and Anhydrides (See Also: I.G.2.)

2. Alcohols (See Also: II.B.1., III.A.)

3. Alkyl and Aryl Halides (See Also: II.B.2.)

4. Amides

5. Amines and Carbamates

6. Amino Acids and Derivatives

7. Esters (See Also: I.G.2., IV.D., V.C.)

8. Ethers

9. Aldehydes and Ketones (See Also: I.A.1., II.A.1., III.F.1., V.E.)

10. Nitriles and Imines

11. Azides

12. Other N-Containing Functional Groups

B. Additions to Alkenes or Alkynes

C. Sulfur Compounds

D. Phosphorus, Selenium, and Tellurium Compounds

E. Nucleotides, etc

F. Silcon Compounds

G. Tin Compounds

VII. Other Reviews

A. Techniques

B. Asymmetric Synthesis and Molecular Recognition

C. Reactions

D. Reactive Intermediates

E. Organo-Metallics and -Metalliods

F. Halogen-Compounds and Halogenation (See Also: VI.A.3.)

G. Natural Products

H. Others

Author Index