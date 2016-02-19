Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis-1973
1st Edition
Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis—1973 presents an annual review of synthetically useful information that would prove beneficial to nearly all organic chemists, both specialist and nonspecialist in synthesis. It should help relieve some of the information storage burden of the specialist and should aid the nonspecialist who is seeking help with a specific problem to become rapidly aware of recent synthetic advances. In producing this volume the editors abstracted 47 primary chemistry journals, selecting useful synthetic advances. All reactions and methods which are new, synthetically useful, and reasonably general are included. Each entry is comprised primarily of structures accompanied by very few comments. The purpose of this is to aid the reader in rapidly scanning the book.
Chapters I-III are organized by reaction type and constitute the major part of the book. Chapter IV deals with methods of synthesizing heterocyclic systems. Chapter V covers the use of new protecting groups. Chapter VI is divided into three main parts and covers those synthetically useful transformations which do not fit easily into the first three chapters. The first part deals only with functional group synthesis. The second part covers ring expansion and contraction, and the third part involves useful multistep sequences.
Preface
Journals Abstracted
I. Carbon—Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
A. Carbon—Carbon Single Bonds (see also: Thermal Reactions 150, Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon—Carbon Bond 162, Synthesis via Organometallics 172)
1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones and Their Derivatives (see also: Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon 43)
2. Alkylation of Nitriles, Acids and Acid Derivatives
3. Alkylation of β-Dicarbonyl and β-Cyanocarbonyl Systems
4. Alkylation of N or S Stabilized Carbanions
5. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (see also: Aromatic Substitutions—Coupling Reactions 165)
6. Other Alkylation Procedures and Reviews
7. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon (see also: Synthesis via Organometallics 172)
8. Other Carbon—Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions
B. Carbon—Carbon Double Bonds (see also: Reductive Eliminations 234)
1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions
2 Eliminations
3. Other Carbon—Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions
4. Allene Forming Reactions
C. Carbon—Carbon Triple Bonds
D. Cyclopropanations
1. Carbene or Carbenoid Addition to a Multiple Bond
2. Other Cyclopropanations
E. Thermal Reactions (see also: Ring Enlargement and Contraction 362)
1. Cycloadditions
2. Other Thermal Reactions
F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon—Carbon Bond
1. Friedel—Crafts-Type Reactions
2. Coupling Reactions (see also: Synthesis via Organometallics 172)
3. Other Aromatic Substitutions
G. Synthesis via Organometallics
1. Organoboranes
2. Carbonylation Reactions
3 Other Syntheses via Organometallics
4. Reviews
II. Oxidations
A. C—O Oxidations
1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde
2. Aldehyde → Acid, Ester, Amide
B. C—Η Oxidations
1. Allylic C—Η Bonds
2. C—Η Bonds to Carbonyl
C. C—Ν Oxidations
D. Amine Oxidations
Ε. Sulfur Oxidations
F. Oxidative Additions to C—C Multiple Bonds
1. Epoxidations
2. Hydroxylation
3. Other
G. Halogenation of Aromatic Rings
H. Oxidative Cleavages
I. Photosensitized Oxygenations
J. Dehydrogenation
K. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation
L. Other Oxidations
III. Reductions
A. C = O Reductions
B. Nitrile Reductions
C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds
D. N—O Reductions
E. C—C Multiple Bond Reductions
1. C = C Reductions
2. C ≡ C Reductions
3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings
F. Hydrogenolysis of C-Hetero Bonds
1. C—O → C—Η
2. C-Hal → C—Η
3. C = O → CH2
4. C—Ν → C—Η
5. C—S → C—H
G. Reductive Eliminations
Η. Reductive Cleavages
I. Hydroboration (reduction only)
J. Other Reductions
K. Reviews
IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles
A. Aziridines
B. Furans
C. Indoles
D. Lactams
E. Lactones
F. Pyridines
G. Pyrroles and Pyrrolines
H. Quinolines and Isoquinolines
I. Phenanthridines
J. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom
Κ. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms
1. Pyrazines and Pyrazoles
2. Imidazoles
3. Diazepines
4. Pyrimidines and Uracils
5. Other Heterocycles with 2 N's
6. Heterocycles with 1 Ν and 1 O
7. Heterocycles with 1 Ν and 1 S
8. Heterocycles with 1 S and 1 O
9. Heterocycles with 3 N's
10. Heterocycles with 2 N's and 1 O
11 Heterocycles with 2 N's and 1 S
12. Heterocycles with 1 N, 1 S and 1 O
13. Other Heterocycles
14 Reviews
V. Protecting Groups
A. Hydroxl
B. Amine
C. Sulfhydryl
D. Carboxyl
E. Ketone, Aldehyde
F. Phosphate
VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations
A. Functional Group Preparations
1. Acids, Acid Azides, Acid Halides
2. Alcohols
3. Alkyl Halides
4. Amides
5. Amines
6. Amino Acids
7. Carbenes
8. Enamines
9. Epoxides
10. Esters
11. Ethers
12. Ketones and Aldehydes
13. Nitriles
14. Nitro
15. Nucleotides
16. Peptides
17. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers; Vinyl Esters
B. Ring Enlargement and Contraction
1. Enlargement
2. Contraction
C. Multi-Step Transformations
1. Masked-Carbonyl Systems
2. Other
VII. Other Completely Miscellaneous Reactions
VIII. Miscellaneous Reviews
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th November 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104010