Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1972 presents a collection of 50 abstracted chemistry journals that cover organic synthesis. This book is comprised of eight chapters that cover different aspects of organic synthesis, such as reaction types and methods. The first three chapters tackle carbon–carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, and reductions. Chapter IV discusses synthesis of heterocyclics, and Chapter V covers the use of protecting groups. Chapter VI talks about useful synthetic preparations. Chapters VII and VIII cover the miscellaneous reactions and reviews. The information provided by this text will be most useful to organic chemists.

I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions

A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (See Also: Thermal Reactions 126, Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon—Carbon Bond 135, Photochemical Reactions 148)

1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones and Their Derivatives (See Also: Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon 34)

2. Alkylation of Acids and Acid Derivatives

3. Alkylation of ß-Dicarbonyl and ß-Cyanocarbonyl Systems

4. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (See Also: Aromatic Substitutions-Coupling Reactions 143)

5. Other Alkylation Procedures

6. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon

7. Carbonylation Procedures

8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions

B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (See Also: Reductive Eliminations 177)

1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions

2. Eliminations

3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions

4. Allene Forming Reactions

C. Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds

D. Cyclopropanations

1. Carbene or Carbenoid Addition to a Multiple Bond

2. Other Cyclopropanations

E. Thermal Reactions

1. Cycloadditions

2. Other Thermal Reactions

F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond

1. Friedel-Crafts-Type Reactions

2. Coupling Reactions (See Also: Synthesis via Organometallics 148)

3. Other Aromatic Substitutions

G. Photochemical Reactions

H. Synthesis via Organometallics

1. Organoboranes

2. Coupling Reactions

3. Other

4. Reviews

II. Oxidations

A. C-O Oxidations

1. Alcohol → Cetone, Aldehyde

2. Aldehyde → Acid, Ester, Amide

B. C-H Oxidations

1. Allylic C-H Bonds

2. C-H Bonds α to Carbonyl

3. C-H Bonds α to Sulfur

C. C-N Oxidations

D. Amine Oxidations

E. Sulfur Oxidations

F. Oxidative Additions to C—C Multiple Bonds

1. Epoxidations

2. Hydroxylation

3. Other

G. Halogenation of Aromatic Rings

H. Oxidative Cleavages

1. C-C Single Bonds

2. C-C Multiple Bonds

I. Photosensitized Oxygenations

J. Dehydrogenation

K. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation

L. Other Oxidations

M. New Procedures for Oxidation and Oxidation Reagents

III. Reductions

A. C=O Reductions

B. Nitrile Reductions

C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds

D. N-O Reductions

E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions

1. C=C Reductions

2. C≡C Reductions

3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings

F. Hydrogenolysis of C-Hetero Bonds

1. C-O → C-H

2. C-Hal → C-H

3. C=O → CH2

G. Reductive Eliminations

H. Reductive Cleavages

I. Hydroboration (Reduction Only)

J. Other Reductions

K. Reviews

IV. Synthesis of Heterocyclics

A. Aziridines

B. Furans

C. Indoles

D. Lactams

E. Lactones

F. Pyridines

G. Pyrroles and Pyrrolines

H. Quinolines and Isoquinolines

I. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom

J. Other Heterocycles

K. Reviews

V. Protecting Groups

A. Hydroxyl

B. Amine

C. Sulfhydryl

D. Carboxyl

E. Ketone, Aldehyde

F. Phosphate

VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations

A. Functional Group Preparations

1. Acids

2. Alcohols (See Also: Reduction of Carbonyls 169)

3. Alkyl Halides

4. Amides

5. Amines (See Also: Amide Reduction 101, Nitrile Reduction 170)

6. Amino Acids

7. Anhydrides

8. Arynes

9.Carbenes

10. Diazoalkanes

11. Enamines

12.Episulfides

13. Epoxides (See Also: Oxidative Addition to C=C 161)

14. Esters

15. Ethers

16. Isocyanates

17. Isocyanides

18. Ketones and Aldehydes (See Also: C-0 Oxidations 155)

19. ß-Dicarbonyl Compounds

20. Nitriles

21. Nitro

22. Nucleotides (See Also: Hydroxyl 189, Phosphate 194 Protecting Groups)

23. Peptides (See Also: Hydroxyl 189, Amine 190 Protecting Groups)

24. Phenols

25. Phosphates

26. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers, Vinyl Esters

B. Multi-Step Transformations

1. Ring Enlargement

2. Masked-Carbonyl Systems

3. Organoboranes (See Also: Synthesis via Organometallics 148)

4. Other

VII. Other Completely Miscellaneous Reactions

VIII. Miscellaneous Reviews