Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1971
1st Edition
Editors: John McMurry R. Bryan Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483104157
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 364
Description
Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1971 presents a collection of 49 abstracted chemistry journals that cover organic synthesis. This book is comprised of eight chapters that cover different aspects of organic synthesis, such as reaction types and methods. The first three chapters tackle carbon–carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, and reductions. Chapter IV discusses synthesis of heterocyclics, and Chapter V covers the use of protecting groups. Chapter VI talks about useful synthetic preparations. Chapters VII and VIII cover the miscellaneous reactions and reviews. The information provided by this text will be most useful to organic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Journals Abstracted
I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (See Also: Thermal Reactions 134, Photochemical Reactions 164)
1. Alkylation of Aldehydes and Ketones (See Also: Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon 26)
2. Alkylation of Acids and Esters
3. Alkylation of ß-Dicarbonyl and ß-Cyanocarbonyl Systems
4. Alkylation of Nitriles
5. Other Alkylation Procedures
6. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon
7. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions
B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (See Also: Reductive Eliminations 221)
1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions
2. Eliminations
3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions
4. Aliene Forming Reactions
C. Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds
D. Cyclopropanations
1. Carbene or Carbenoid Addition to a Double Bond
2. Other
Ε. Thermal Reactions
1. Cycloadditions
2. Other Thermal Reactions
F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond
1. Friedel-Crafts-Type Reactions
2. Phenol Coupling
3. Other
G. Photochemical Reactions
1. Enone + Olefin Cycloadditions
2. Photocyclizations
3. Other
4. Reviews
H. Synthesis via Organometallics
1. Organoalanes
2. Organoboranes
3. Hydrosilylation
4. Coupling Reactions
5. Carbonylations and Decarbonylations
6. Olefin Oligomerizations
7. Metalations
8. Other
9. Reviews
II. Oxidations
A. C-O Oxidations
1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde
2. Alcohol → Acid, Ester
3. Aldehyde → Acid, Ester, Amide
B. C-H Oxidations
1.Allylic C-H Bonds
2. Benzylic C-H Bonds
3. Remote C-H Bonds
4. C-H Bonds α to Oxygen or Nitrogen
5. C-H Bonds α to Carbonyl
6. C-H Bonds α to Sulfur
C. C-Hetero Oxidations Other than C-H and C-O
1. C-N Oxidations
2. Other
D. Amine Oxidations
E. Sulfur Oxidations
F. Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds
1. Halohydrin Formation
2. Epoxidation
3. Halogenation
4. Hydroxylation
5. Other
G. Oxidative Substitution on Aromatic Rings
1. Halogenation
2. Hydroxylation
3. Other
H. Oxidative Cleavages
1. C-C Single Bonds
2. C-C Multiple Bonds
L. Photosensitized Oxygenation
J. Dehydrogenation
K. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation
L. Other Oxidations
M. New Procedures for Preparing Oxidation Reagents
N. Reviews
III. Reductions
A. C=O Reductions
1. Ketone, Aldehyde Reductions
2. Acid, Anhydride, Acid Chloride Reductions
3. Ester, Lactone Reductions
4. Amide, Lactam Reductions
Β. C-N Multiple Bond Reductions
1. Oxime Reductions
2. Nitrile Reductions
3. Other
C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds
D. N-O Reductions
E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions
1. C=C Reductions
2. C=C Reductions
3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings
F. Hydrogenolysis of C - Hetero Bonds
l. C-O → C-H
2. C-Hal → C-H
3. C-S → C-H
4. C=O → CH2
5. Other
G. Reductive Eliminations
H. Reductive Cleavages
I. Hydroboration (Reduction Only)
J. Other Reductions
K. Reviews
IV. Synthesis of Heterocyclics
A. Aziridines
B. Furans
C. Imidazoles
D. Indoles
E. Lactams
F. Lactones
G. Pyrazoles and Pyrazolines
Η. Pyrimidines
I. Pyridines
J. Pyrroles and Pyrrolines
K. Quinolines and Isoquinolines
L. Thiophenes
M. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom
N. Other Heterocycles
O. Reviews2
V. Protecting Groups
A. Hydroxyl Protecting Groups
B. Amine Protecting Groups
C. Sulfhydryl Protecting Groups
D. Terminal Acetylene Protecting Groups
E. Carboxyl Protecting Groups
F. Ketone, Aldehyde Protecting Groups
G. C=C Protecting Groups
H. Phosphate Protecting Groups
I. Sulfone Protecting Groups
VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations
A. Functional Group Preparations
1. Acids
2. Alcohols (See Also: Reduction of Carbonyls 203)
3. Alkyl Halides
4. Amides
5. Amines (See Also: Amide Reduction 208, Nitrile Reduction 208)
6. Amino Acids
7. Anhydrides
8. Arynes
9. Azides
10. Carbodiimides
11. Diazoalkanes
12. α-Diketones (See Also: Oxidative Addition to C=C 189)
13. Disulfides
14. Enamines
15. Epoxides (See Also: Oxidative Addition to C=C 189)
16. Esters
17. Isocyanates
18. Isocyanides
19. Ketals (See Also: Ketone, Aldehyde Protecting Groups 253)
20. Ketones and Aldehydes (See Also: C-O Oxidations 178)
21. ß-Dicarbonyl Compounds
22. Nitriles
23. Nitro Compounds
24. Nucleotides (See Also: Hydroxyl and Phosphate Protecting Groups 248, 254)
25. Peptides (See Also: Hydroxyl and Amine Protecting Groups 248, 250)
26. Peracids
27. Phenols (See Also: Hydroxylation of Aromatic Rings 198)
28. Phosphates
29. Sulfides
30. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers, and Vinyl Esters
B. Multi-Step Synthetic Transformations
1. Ketone Transposition
2. Ring Enlargement
3. Other
VII. Miscellaneous Reviews
VIII. Other Completely Miscellaneous Reactions
About the Editor
John McMurry
R. Bryan Miller
