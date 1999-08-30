Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120405343, 9780080583785

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Editors: William Greenlee William Hagmann Jacob Plattner David Robertson George Trainor Winnie Wong
Editor-in-Chiefs: Annette Doherty
eBook ISBN: 9780080583785
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th August 1999
Page Count: 413
Table of Contents

Section Editor: D.W. Robertson, Central Nervous System Diseases. Section Editor: W.J. Greenlee, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases. Section Editor: J.J. Plattner, Cancer and Infectious Diseases. Section Editor: W.K. Hagmann, Immunology, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases. Section Editor: W.W. Wong, Topics in Biology. G.L. Trainor, Topics in Drug Design and Discovery. Section Editor: A.M. Doherty, Trends and Perspectives.

D.A. Evrard and B.L. Harrison, Recent Approaches to Novel Antidepressant Therapy. J.R. McCarthy, S.C. Heinrichs, and D.E. Grigoriadis, Recent Progress in Corticotropin-Releasing Factor Receptor Agents. C.E. Augelli-Szafran, L.C. Walker, and H. LeVine III, ß-Amyloid as a Target for Alzheimer's Disease Therapy. A.W Stamford and E.M. Parker, Recent Advances in the Development of Neuropeptide Y Receptor Antagonists. K.S. Takaki and J.R. Epperson, Pharmacological Interventions in the Sleep Process. C. Swain and N.M.J. Rupniak, Progress in the Development of Neurokinin Antagonists.

Description

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry continues to strive to provide timely and critical reviews of important topics in medicinal chemistry together with an emphasis on emerging topics in the biological sciences which are expected to provide the basis for entirely new future therapies.

Volume 34 retains the familiar format of previous volumes, this year with 33 chapters. Sections I-IV are disease-oriented and generally report on specific medicinal agents with updates from Volume 33 on antithrombotics, neurokinin receptor antagonists, anticoagualants, and new antibacterials. As in past volumes, annual updates have been limited to only the most active areas of research in favor of specifically focused and mechanistically oriented chapters, where the objective is to provide the reader with the most important new results in a particular field.

Sections V and VI continue to emphasize important topics in medicinal chemistry, biology, and drug design as well as the critical interfaces among these disciplines. This volume concludes with To Market, To Market--a chapter on NCE and NBE introductions worldwide in 1998, a chapter on pharmagenomics, and finally one on malaria as a third world disease in need of a first world drug development.

Readership

Medicinal, pharmaceutical, and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
413
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080583785

Reviews

"This series is one of the very few annual publications which justify the title of an absolute must for the pharmacologist, chemist, or physician who is interested in the chemistry of drug development." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"This book is strongly recommended for researchers, teachers, students, administrators-in short, anyone whose interests impringe on medicinal chemistry. In view of the work's documentated reference value, it is a must for inclusion in the scientist's personal library." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY @qu:"All topics are covered in sufficient depth, with extensive references, to allow either the specialist or the novice to be informed of the latest developments in a particular area of medicinal chemistry." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES

About the Serial Editors

William Greenlee Serial Editor

William Hagmann Serial Editor

Jacob Plattner Serial Editor

David Robertson Serial Editor

George Trainor Serial Editor

Winnie Wong Serial Editor

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Annette Doherty Editor-in-Chief

