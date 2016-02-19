Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1972

Table of Contents



Preface

Alkali and Alkaline Earth Elements

The Elements

Complexes with Halogens

Compounds with Group VI Elements

Ozonide

Alkoxides

Oxygen-Bonded Chelates

Other Salts and Complexes of Oxy Compounds

Sulfur-Containing Compounds

Nitrogen-Containing Compounds

Organometallic Compounds

Compounds with Transition Metals

References

Copper

Alloys and Intermetallic Compounds

Inorganic Copper Compounds

Binary and Tertiary Copper Compounds

Copper(II) Metallates

Complexes of Copper(I)

Phosphine Ligands

Nitrogen Containing Ligands

Complexes of Copper(II)

Multidentate and Polymeric Ligands

Complexes of Copper(II) with Nitrogen Linkage

Complexes of Copper(II) with Schiff Bases

Complexes of Copper(II) with Pyridine

Complexes with Other Heterocyclic Ligands

Complexes with Amino Acid Ligands

Complexes with Phosphorus and Arsenic Ligands

Complexes with Oxygen Linkage

Derivatives with Thio- and Seleno-Ligands

Complexes with Fluorinated Ligands

Organocopper Compounds

Copper(III) Compounds

References

Silver and Gold

General

Phosphine Complexes and Related Derivatives

Simple Salts and Other Complexes

Nitrogen Donors

Chalcogen Donors

Miscellaneous Organometallic Compounds

References

Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury

General and Coordination Compounds

Compounds with Metal-Metal Bonds

Group IV Metals

Boron Derivatives

Transition Metals

Organometallic Compounds

Organomercury

Organozinc

References

Boron

General

New Procedures

Organoboranes

Hydroboration

Carboranes

Boron Hydrides

Metal-Boron Compounds

Three Coordinate Boron

Boron-Nitrogen Compounds

Ring Systems

Four Coordinate Boron

BX3 Complexes

BX4 Complexes

References

Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, Thallium

Introduction

Procedures of Synthesis

Aluminum

Ga and In Derivatives by Oxidative Addition

Thallium

Deuterium and Tritium Labeling

Reactions of Al Derivatives with Epoxides and Carbonyls

Epoxides

Carbonyl Compounds

Reactions of R2AlX

Reactions with Olefins

Addition Reactions

Cyclization

Reactions of Thallium Compounds

Cyanation

Halogenation

Oxidation

Compounds with Metal-Metal Bonds

Aluminum

Gallium and Indium

Thallium

Miscellaneous Reactions

Ate Complexes

Reactions of Optically Active Compounds

Oxygen-Bridged Compounds

Hydrogen-Bridged Compounds

References

Yttrium, Scandium, Lanthanides and Actinides

Hydrides

Oxides

Fluorides

Borides

Chalcogenides

Organo Lanthanides and Actinides

Beta-Diketonato Compounds

References

Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium

Borides

Alkoxides

Phosphonato Complexes

Organo Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium

Aniline and O-allylaniline

Methyltitanium Rrichloride

Cyclopentadienyl Derivatives

Reaction with Alkylaluminurn

Cyclopentadienyl Halo Complexes

Heteronuclear Complexes

Pentamethylcyclopentadienyl Titanium

Metallocycles

Binuclear Compounds

References

Group V Transition Elements

Vanadium

Halides, Oxohalides and Adducts

Other Simple Compounds

Coordination Compounds

Vanadates and Other Oxide Phases

Niobium and Tantalum

Halides, Oxohalides and Adducts

Other Simple Compounds

Coordination Compounds

Niobates and Tantalates

References

Group VI Transition Elements

Chromium

Oxides

Chromates and Chromites

Halogen-Containing Compounds of Chromium

Refractory Compounds

Miscellaneous

Molybdenum

Oxides

Simple Molybdates

Isopoly Compounds

Heteropoly Compounds

Thiomolybdates and Chalcogenides

Halogen-Containing Molybdenum Compounds

Miscellaneous compounds

Tungsten

Tungsten Bronzes and Simple Tungstates

Heteropoly Tungstates

Chalcogenides and Chalcotungstates

Halogen-Containing Tungsten Compounds

References

Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium

General

Manganese

Lower Oxidation States

Manganese(II)

Manganese (III)

Higher Oxidation States

Technetium

Rhenium

Rhenium(I)

Rhenium(II)

Rhenium(III)

Rhenium(IV)

Rhenium(V)

Rhenium(VI)

Rhenium(VII)

References

Iron

General

Hydrides and Phosphine Complexes

Compounds with Iron-Carbon Bonds

Compounds with Nitrogen Donors

Compounds with Oxygen Donors

Complexes with Sulfur Ligands

Halide Complexes

Miscellaneous

References

Cobalt and Nickel

Low Oxidation States - Co(-I), Co(0), Co(I)

Carbonyls

Phosphine Complexes

Nitrosyls

Low-Valent Nickel Complexes

Carbonyls

Phosphine Complexes

Other Zerovalent Nickel Complexes

Nickel(I) Complexes

Nitrosyls

Cobalt(II) and Nickel(II) Complexes

Complexes with Heavy Donor Atoms

Nickel(II) Complexes of Macrocyclic Ligands

Oxidative and Reductive Syntheses of Cobalt(II) and Nickel(II) Complexes

Unusual Cobalt(II) and Nickel(II) Complexes

Cobalt (III) Complexes

Some Unusual Cobalt(III) Complexes

Syntheses in Non-Aqueous Solvents

Cobalt(III) Intermediates with Weakly Coordinated Solvent Molecules

Syntheses from Nitro, Sulfito and Carbonate Intermediates

Complexes of Macrocyclic Ligands

Binuclear and Polynuclear Complexes

Cobalt(III) Complexes with Less Common Combinations of Donor Atoms

Separation of Cobalt(III) Complexes

Nickel in Higher Oxidation States - Ni(III) and Ni(IV)

Cobalt (IV)

References

Platinum Metals, Part I: Ru, Os, Rh, Ir

Introduction

The Chemistry of Ruthenium and Osmium

Group VII Donors

Group VI Donors

Group V Donors

Group IV Donors

The Chemistry of Rhodium and Iridium

Group VII Donors

Group VI Donors

Group V Donors

Group IV Donors

References

Platinum Metals, Part II: Pd and Pt

Introduction

Group VII Donors

Group VI Donors

Oxygen Donors

Sulfur Donors

Group V Donors

Nitrogen Donors

Phosphorus or Arsenic Donors

Palladium(II) and Platinum(II) Complexes

Hydrido-Phosphine or -Arsine Complexes

Group IV Donors

Heteronuclear Carbonyl Complexes

Monoolefin and Acetylene Complexes

Chelating Diolefin Complexes

π-Allyl Complexes

Isonitrile and Carbenoid Complexes

Metallation Reactions and Complexes Containing Metal-Carbon Sigma Bonds

Complexes Containing Pt-Si or Pt-Ge Bonds

References

Silicon

General

Silicon-Halogen

Silicon-Nonmetal

Silicon-Oxygen

Silicon-Carbon

Silicon-Nitrogen

Other Silicon-Nonmetals

Silicon-Metal

Silicon-Silicon

Inorganic

Organic

References

Germanium, Tin and Lead

General

MR4 Compounds

Metal-Carbon Bonded Compounds

Metal-Nitrogen Bonded Compounds

Metal-Oxygen Bonded Compounds

Metal-Halogen Bonded Compounds

Compounds Containing More Than One Group IV Metal in the Structure

Miscellaneous MR4 Compounds

Reactions of MR4 Compounds

Metal-Metal Bonded Compounds

Organometallic Compounds

Coordination Compounds

Coordination Compounds of Ge, Sn, Pb

References

Nitrogen

General

Compounds with no N-N Bonds

Compounds with One N-N Bond

Compounds with Three Linked Nitrogens

Compounds with Chains of Four Nitrogens

References

Phosphorus

Introduction

New Syntheses

Elemental Phosphorus

Phosphoranes

Phosphines, Phosphine Oxides and Sulfides

Phosphorus-Boron Compounds

Compounds Containing Phosphorus-Halogen Bonds

Derivatives with Halogen and Other Groups

Compounds with Hydrogen or Carbon Bonded to Phosphorus

Phosphorus-Halogen Compounds

Phosphorus-Metal Derivatives

Phosphorus-Phosphorus Bonds

Phosphorus-Oxygen Compounds

Hypophosphites and Phosphites

Halophosphates

Metaphosphates and Phosphates

Hypophosphates and Diphosphates

Peroxiphosphoric Acids

Phosphorus-Sulfur Compounds

Phosphorus-Nitrogen Compounds

Cyclic Phosphazines

Cyclic Phosphazines Containing Heteroatoms

Cyclic and Linear Phosphazenes

Linear Phosphazenes

Phosphorus Amides

Phosphorus Amines

Hydrazine Derivatives of Halodiphosphines

P(III) and P(V) Nitroxide Fluorides

Imides of Phosphorus

Phosphorus Azides

Phosphorus-Hydrogen Compounds

Radicals in Phosphorus Chemistry

Phosphorus Containing Cage Compounds

Complexes with Phosphorus Containing Ligands

References

Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth

General

Organometallic Compounds of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth

Chelating Agents

Tertiary Arsines

Heteroatom-Arsenic Species

Cyclic Compounds

Tertiary Antimony

Antimony(V) Compounds

Bismuth

Inorganic Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth Compounds

Arsenic

Antimony

Bismuth

Acceptor Compounds Involving the Group V Elements

References

The Chalcogens

Oxygen

Singlett Oxygen

Oxygen Compounds

Sulfur

Polysulfur Compounds

Sulfur(II) Compounds

Sulfur-Nitrogen Ring Compounds

Sulfur(IV) Compounds

Sulfur(VI) Compounds

Selenium

Selenium(II) Compounds

Selenium(IV) Compounds

Selenium(VI) Compounds

Tellurium

Polonium

References

Fluorine

General

New Fluorinating Agents and Techniques

Xenon-Fluorine Compounds

Chlorine-Fluorine Compounds

Sulfur-Fluorine Compounds

Nitrogen-Fluorine Chemistry

Carbon-Fluorine Compounds

Fluoro Polymers

Silicon-Fluorine Chemistry

References

Halogens and Pseudohalogens

General

Halogens

Fluorine

Chlorine

Bromine

Iodine

Miscellaneous

Pseudohalogen Compounds of Main Group Elements

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

Group VI

Compounds with Transition Metals

Compounds with Inner Transition Metals

References

Noble Gases

General Remarks

Argon, Krypton

Xenon

References

Simple and Complex Metal Hydrides of Main Groups I-III

Introduction

Simple Hydrides of Groups I and II

Sodium (and Other Alkali Metal) Hydrides

Beryllium Hydride Tertiary Amine Complexes

Magnesium Hydride

Complex Hydrides of Groups I and II

Tetra Hydrido-Beryllates

Complex Magnesium Hydrides

Lithium Strontium Hydride

Aluminum Hydride

Amine Adducts of Aluminum Hydride

Group I Metal Hydridoaluminates

Lithium Hydridoaluminates

Sodium Hydridoaluminates

Group II Metal Hydridoaluminates

Hydridogallates

References

New Techniques and Reagents in Coordination Chemistry

Synthesis of Low-Valent Metal Complexes

Zerovalent Metal Complexes at Intermediates

Carbonyls

Phosphine Complexes

Nitrosyl Complexes

Electrochemical Syntheses

Metal Complexes in Normal Oxidation States

Intermediates with Weakly Coordinated Solvents

Redox Catalysis

Carboxylate Complexes

Complexes of Neutral Acetylacetone

Dinitrogen Complexes

Metal Complexes in Higher Oxidation States

References

Stabilizing Effects of Large Counter-Ions

Introduction

Lattice Dominating

Lattice Energy Limiting

Insulating Effects

Polarization Effects

Shape and Charge Effects

Large Cations

Hydrogen Bonded Complex Ions

Anionic Boron Complexes

Nitrato Complexes

The Polyhalide Ions

Tellurocyanate Salts

Counter-Ion Effects in Linkage Isomerism

Silver Complexes

Indium Complexes

Tricoordinated Group IV Metals and Their Complexes

Pentacoordinated Group IV Metals

Group V

Group VI

Lanthanate Complexes

Actinides

Carbonyl and Cyano Complexes

Transition Metal Complexes

Cationic Complexes

Stability

References



