Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1972
1st Edition
Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1972 presents an organized annual summary of synthetic developments in inorganic chemistry and its related areas. The book discusses alkali and alkaline earth elements, alloys, silver, gold, zinc, cadmium, mercury, boron, aluminum, gallium, indium, thallium, yttrium, scandium, lanthanides, actinides, titanium, zirconium, hafnium, Group V and VI transition elements, manganese, technetium, rhenium, iron, cobalt, nickel, ruthenium, osmium, rhodium, and iridium. The text also describes the chemistry of palladium, platinum, silicon, germanium, tin, lead, nitrogen, phosphorus, arsenic, antimony, bismuth, chalcogenides, fluorine, halogens, pseudohalogens, noble gases, and simple and complex metal hydrides of main groups I, I, and III. New techniques and reagents in synthetic coordination chemistry, as well as the stabilizing effects of large counter-ions are also encompassed. Chemists, chemistry students, and people working in chemical laboratories will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Alkali and Alkaline Earth Elements
The Elements
Complexes with Halogens
Compounds with Group VI Elements
Ozonide
Alkoxides
Oxygen-Bonded Chelates
Other Salts and Complexes of Oxy Compounds
Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Nitrogen-Containing Compounds
Organometallic Compounds
Compounds with Transition Metals
References
Copper
Alloys and Intermetallic Compounds
Inorganic Copper Compounds
Binary and Tertiary Copper Compounds
Copper(II) Metallates
Complexes of Copper(I)
Phosphine Ligands
Nitrogen Containing Ligands
Complexes of Copper(II)
Multidentate and Polymeric Ligands
Complexes of Copper(II) with Nitrogen Linkage
Complexes of Copper(II) with Schiff Bases
Complexes of Copper(II) with Pyridine
Complexes with Other Heterocyclic Ligands
Complexes with Amino Acid Ligands
Complexes with Phosphorus and Arsenic Ligands
Complexes with Oxygen Linkage
Derivatives with Thio- and Seleno-Ligands
Complexes with Fluorinated Ligands
Organocopper Compounds
Copper(III) Compounds
References
Silver and Gold
General
Phosphine Complexes and Related Derivatives
Simple Salts and Other Complexes
Nitrogen Donors
Chalcogen Donors
Miscellaneous Organometallic Compounds
References
Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury
General and Coordination Compounds
Compounds with Metal-Metal Bonds
Group IV Metals
Boron Derivatives
Transition Metals
Organometallic Compounds
Organomercury
Organozinc
References
Boron
General
New Procedures
Organoboranes
Hydroboration
Carboranes
Boron Hydrides
Metal-Boron Compounds
Three Coordinate Boron
Boron-Nitrogen Compounds
Ring Systems
Four Coordinate Boron
BX3 Complexes
BX4 Complexes
References
Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, Thallium
Introduction
Procedures of Synthesis
Aluminum
Ga and In Derivatives by Oxidative Addition
Thallium
Deuterium and Tritium Labeling
Reactions of Al Derivatives with Epoxides and Carbonyls
Epoxides
Carbonyl Compounds
Reactions of R2AlX
Reactions with Olefins
Addition Reactions
Cyclization
Reactions of Thallium Compounds
Cyanation
Halogenation
Oxidation
Compounds with Metal-Metal Bonds
Aluminum
Gallium and Indium
Thallium
Miscellaneous Reactions
Ate Complexes
Reactions of Optically Active Compounds
Oxygen-Bridged Compounds
Hydrogen-Bridged Compounds
References
Yttrium, Scandium, Lanthanides and Actinides
Hydrides
Oxides
Fluorides
Borides
Chalcogenides
Organo Lanthanides and Actinides
Beta-Diketonato Compounds
References
Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium
Borides
Alkoxides
Phosphonato Complexes
Organo Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium
Aniline and O-allylaniline
Methyltitanium Rrichloride
Cyclopentadienyl Derivatives
Reaction with Alkylaluminurn
Cyclopentadienyl Halo Complexes
Heteronuclear Complexes
Pentamethylcyclopentadienyl Titanium
Metallocycles
Binuclear Compounds
References
Group V Transition Elements
Vanadium
Halides, Oxohalides and Adducts
Other Simple Compounds
Coordination Compounds
Vanadates and Other Oxide Phases
Niobium and Tantalum
Halides, Oxohalides and Adducts
Other Simple Compounds
Coordination Compounds
Niobates and Tantalates
References
Group VI Transition Elements
Chromium
Oxides
Chromates and Chromites
Halogen-Containing Compounds of Chromium
Refractory Compounds
Miscellaneous
Molybdenum
Oxides
Simple Molybdates
Isopoly Compounds
Heteropoly Compounds
Thiomolybdates and Chalcogenides
Halogen-Containing Molybdenum Compounds
Miscellaneous compounds
Tungsten
Tungsten Bronzes and Simple Tungstates
Heteropoly Tungstates
Chalcogenides and Chalcotungstates
Halogen-Containing Tungsten Compounds
References
Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium
General
Manganese
Lower Oxidation States
Manganese(II)
Manganese (III)
Higher Oxidation States
Technetium
Rhenium
Rhenium(I)
Rhenium(II)
Rhenium(III)
Rhenium(IV)
Rhenium(V)
Rhenium(VI)
Rhenium(VII)
References
Iron
General
Hydrides and Phosphine Complexes
Compounds with Iron-Carbon Bonds
Compounds with Nitrogen Donors
Compounds with Oxygen Donors
Complexes with Sulfur Ligands
Halide Complexes
Miscellaneous
References
Cobalt and Nickel
Low Oxidation States - Co(-I), Co(0), Co(I)
Carbonyls
Phosphine Complexes
Nitrosyls
Low-Valent Nickel Complexes
Carbonyls
Phosphine Complexes
Other Zerovalent Nickel Complexes
Nickel(I) Complexes
Nitrosyls
Cobalt(II) and Nickel(II) Complexes
Complexes with Heavy Donor Atoms
Nickel(II) Complexes of Macrocyclic Ligands
Oxidative and Reductive Syntheses of Cobalt(II) and Nickel(II) Complexes
Unusual Cobalt(II) and Nickel(II) Complexes
Cobalt (III) Complexes
Some Unusual Cobalt(III) Complexes
Syntheses in Non-Aqueous Solvents
Cobalt(III) Intermediates with Weakly Coordinated Solvent Molecules
Syntheses from Nitro, Sulfito and Carbonate Intermediates
Complexes of Macrocyclic Ligands
Binuclear and Polynuclear Complexes
Cobalt(III) Complexes with Less Common Combinations of Donor Atoms
Separation of Cobalt(III) Complexes
Nickel in Higher Oxidation States - Ni(III) and Ni(IV)
Cobalt (IV)
References
Platinum Metals, Part I: Ru, Os, Rh, Ir
Introduction
The Chemistry of Ruthenium and Osmium
Group VII Donors
Group VI Donors
Group V Donors
Group IV Donors
The Chemistry of Rhodium and Iridium
Group VII Donors
Group VI Donors
Group V Donors
Group IV Donors
References
Platinum Metals, Part II: Pd and Pt
Introduction
Group VII Donors
Group VI Donors
Oxygen Donors
Sulfur Donors
Group V Donors
Nitrogen Donors
Phosphorus or Arsenic Donors
Palladium(II) and Platinum(II) Complexes
Hydrido-Phosphine or -Arsine Complexes
Group IV Donors
Heteronuclear Carbonyl Complexes
Monoolefin and Acetylene Complexes
Chelating Diolefin Complexes
π-Allyl Complexes
Isonitrile and Carbenoid Complexes
Metallation Reactions and Complexes Containing Metal-Carbon Sigma Bonds
Complexes Containing Pt-Si or Pt-Ge Bonds
References
Silicon
General
Silicon-Halogen
Silicon-Nonmetal
Silicon-Oxygen
Silicon-Carbon
Silicon-Nitrogen
Other Silicon-Nonmetals
Silicon-Metal
Silicon-Silicon
Inorganic
Organic
References
Germanium, Tin and Lead
General
MR4 Compounds
Metal-Carbon Bonded Compounds
Metal-Nitrogen Bonded Compounds
Metal-Oxygen Bonded Compounds
Metal-Halogen Bonded Compounds
Compounds Containing More Than One Group IV Metal in the Structure
Miscellaneous MR4 Compounds
Reactions of MR4 Compounds
Metal-Metal Bonded Compounds
Organometallic Compounds
Coordination Compounds
Coordination Compounds of Ge, Sn, Pb
References
Nitrogen
General
Compounds with no N-N Bonds
Compounds with One N-N Bond
Compounds with Three Linked Nitrogens
Compounds with Chains of Four Nitrogens
References
Phosphorus
Introduction
New Syntheses
Elemental Phosphorus
Phosphoranes
Phosphines, Phosphine Oxides and Sulfides
Phosphorus-Boron Compounds
Compounds Containing Phosphorus-Halogen Bonds
Derivatives with Halogen and Other Groups
Compounds with Hydrogen or Carbon Bonded to Phosphorus
Phosphorus-Halogen Compounds
Phosphorus-Metal Derivatives
Phosphorus-Phosphorus Bonds
Phosphorus-Oxygen Compounds
Hypophosphites and Phosphites
Halophosphates
Metaphosphates and Phosphates
Hypophosphates and Diphosphates
Peroxiphosphoric Acids
Phosphorus-Sulfur Compounds
Phosphorus-Nitrogen Compounds
Cyclic Phosphazines
Cyclic Phosphazines Containing Heteroatoms
Cyclic and Linear Phosphazenes
Linear Phosphazenes
Phosphorus Amides
Phosphorus Amines
Hydrazine Derivatives of Halodiphosphines
P(III) and P(V) Nitroxide Fluorides
Imides of Phosphorus
Phosphorus Azides
Phosphorus-Hydrogen Compounds
Radicals in Phosphorus Chemistry
Phosphorus Containing Cage Compounds
Complexes with Phosphorus Containing Ligands
References
Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
General
Organometallic Compounds of Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
Chelating Agents
Tertiary Arsines
Heteroatom-Arsenic Species
Cyclic Compounds
Tertiary Antimony
Antimony(V) Compounds
Bismuth
Inorganic Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth Compounds
Arsenic
Antimony
Bismuth
Acceptor Compounds Involving the Group V Elements
References
The Chalcogens
Oxygen
Singlett Oxygen
Oxygen Compounds
Sulfur
Polysulfur Compounds
Sulfur(II) Compounds
Sulfur-Nitrogen Ring Compounds
Sulfur(IV) Compounds
Sulfur(VI) Compounds
Selenium
Selenium(II) Compounds
Selenium(IV) Compounds
Selenium(VI) Compounds
Tellurium
Polonium
References
Fluorine
General
New Fluorinating Agents and Techniques
Xenon-Fluorine Compounds
Chlorine-Fluorine Compounds
Sulfur-Fluorine Compounds
Nitrogen-Fluorine Chemistry
Carbon-Fluorine Compounds
Fluoro Polymers
Silicon-Fluorine Chemistry
References
Halogens and Pseudohalogens
General
Halogens
Fluorine
Chlorine
Bromine
Iodine
Miscellaneous
Pseudohalogen Compounds of Main Group Elements
Group II
Group III
Group IV
Group V
Group VI
Compounds with Transition Metals
Compounds with Inner Transition Metals
References
Noble Gases
General Remarks
Argon, Krypton
Xenon
References
Simple and Complex Metal Hydrides of Main Groups I-III
Introduction
Simple Hydrides of Groups I and II
Sodium (and Other Alkali Metal) Hydrides
Beryllium Hydride Tertiary Amine Complexes
Magnesium Hydride
Complex Hydrides of Groups I and II
Tetra Hydrido-Beryllates
Complex Magnesium Hydrides
Lithium Strontium Hydride
Aluminum Hydride
Amine Adducts of Aluminum Hydride
Group I Metal Hydridoaluminates
Lithium Hydridoaluminates
Sodium Hydridoaluminates
Group II Metal Hydridoaluminates
Hydridogallates
References
New Techniques and Reagents in Coordination Chemistry
Synthesis of Low-Valent Metal Complexes
Zerovalent Metal Complexes at Intermediates
Carbonyls
Phosphine Complexes
Nitrosyl Complexes
Electrochemical Syntheses
Metal Complexes in Normal Oxidation States
Intermediates with Weakly Coordinated Solvents
Redox Catalysis
Carboxylate Complexes
Complexes of Neutral Acetylacetone
Dinitrogen Complexes
Metal Complexes in Higher Oxidation States
References
Stabilizing Effects of Large Counter-Ions
Introduction
Lattice Dominating
Lattice Energy Limiting
Insulating Effects
Polarization Effects
Shape and Charge Effects
Large Cations
Hydrogen Bonded Complex Ions
Anionic Boron Complexes
Nitrato Complexes
The Polyhalide Ions
Tellurocyanate Salts
Counter-Ion Effects in Linkage Isomerism
Silver Complexes
Indium Complexes
Tricoordinated Group IV Metals and Their Complexes
Pentacoordinated Group IV Metals
Group V
Group VI
Lanthanate Complexes
Actinides
Carbonyl and Cyano Complexes
Transition Metal Complexes
Cationic Complexes
Stability
References
