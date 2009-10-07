Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Free energies of lipid – lipid interactions in membranes
- W.F. Drew Bennett and D. Peter Tieleman
2. Quantifying uncertainty and sampling quality in biomolecular simulations
- Alan Grossfield and Daniel M. Zuckerman
3. Methods for Monte Carlo simulations of biomacromolecules
- Andreas Vitalis, and Rohit V. Pappu
4. Accelerated Molecular Dynamics Methods: Introduction and Recent Developments
-D. Perez, B. P. Uberuaga, Y. Shim, J. G. Amar and A. F. Voter
5. Recent Advances on in silico ADME Modeling
-Junmei Wang and Tingjun Hou
6. Explicitly correlated coupled-cluster methods
- Toru Shiozaki∗ Edward F. Valeev∗ and So Hirata
7. The Density Matrix Renormalization Group in Quantum Chemistry
Garnet Kin-Lic Chan and Dominika Zgid
8. Electron Transfer in Gaseous Positively Charged Peptides - Relation to Mass Spectrometry
- Jack Simons
Description
Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a new periodical providing timely and critical reviews of important topics in computational chemistry as applied to all chemical disciplines. Topics covered include quantum chemistry, molecular mechanics, force fields, chemical education, and applications in academic and industrial settings. Each volume is organized into (thematic) sections with contributions written by experts. Focusing on the most recent literature and advances in the field, each article covers a specific topic of importance to computational chemists. Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a "must" for researchers and students wishing to stay up-to-date on current developments in computational chemistry.
Key Features
- Broad coverage of computational chemistry and up-to-date information
Topics covered include bioinformatics, drug discovery, protein NMR, simulation methodologies, and applications in academic and industrial settings
Each chapter reviews the most recent literature on a specific topic of interest to computational chemists
Readership
Researchers and students interested in computational chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 7th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080888675
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444533593
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ralph Wheeler Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
David Spellmeyer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Nodality, Inc., CA, USA