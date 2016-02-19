Annotated Bibliographies of Mineral Deposits in Europe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080302430, 9781483286129

Annotated Bibliographies of Mineral Deposits in Europe, Volume 2

1st Edition

Western and South Central Europe

Authors: J.D. Ridge
eBook ISBN: 9781483286129
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 17th October 1990
Table of Contents

Abstract. Correct use of adverbial modifiers of time and location de signation of ore deposits. Introduction. Portugal. Panasqueira, Beira-Baiza. Urgeirica, Beira-Alta. Iberian Urgerrica pyrite belt - Portuguese sector: general. Salgadinho. Lousal. Aljustrel. Neves-Corvo. Sao Domingos. Spain. Iberian pyrite belt - Spanish sector (Huelva): Rio Tinto. Tharsis. La Zarsa. San Telmo. Sotiel. Aznalcollar (Sevilla). Almaden, Castilla la Nueva. Bilbao, Viscaya. Cartagena, Murica. Linares - La Carolina, Jaen. Reocin, Santander. Villabona, Asturias. France. Abbaretz, Anjou. Massif Central: general. Forez, Auvergne. La Crouzille, Limousin. Largentire, Ardche. Malines, Gard. Saint Salvy, Tarn. Salsigne. Salau, Arige. Sentein (Bentaillou), Arige. Belgium - Germany - Netherlands. Moresnet - Aachen - Limburg. Switzerland. Binnatal, Valais. Italy. Calabona, Sassari (Sardegna). Campiglia Marittima, Toscana (Livorno). Massa Marittima, Toscana (Grosetto). Elba (Isola d'). Gorno, Bergamasc Alps (Lombardia). Monte Amiata, Toscana (Sienna). Monteneve, Alto Adige. Raibl (Cave del Predil), Udine. Salafossa, Belluno. Southwest Sardinia, Pb-Zn-Ag-Ba belt. Iran. Sar Cheshmeh, Kerman. Maps. Spain and Portugal. France, Belgium, Northwest Germany, Netherlands. Italy, Northwestern Yugoslavia, Southwestern Austria, Southwest Switzerland. Indices. Index of authors. Supplementary references for Annotated Bibliographies on Mineral Deposits of Western and South Central Europe.

Description

This volume provides bibliographic and textural information which gives a real understanding of the 40 ore deposits in Western and West Central Europe. Each deposit is introduced by a selected bibliography listing the most important literature. This is followed by a detailed discussion covering geological characteristics including the position, grade and tonnage of the ore produced together with potential reserve, the stratigraphy and structure of the rocks of the district, and the characteristics and age of the ore body. The book also includes a section of maps, pin-pointing the most important mineral deposits in each region, making this work a valuable reference source for all those working in the fields of ore-deposit geology and exploration.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286129

About the Authors

J.D. Ridge Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Past-president, International Association on the Genesis of Ore Deposits

