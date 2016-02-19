Annotated Bibliographies of Mineral Deposits in Europe, Volume 2

This volume provides bibliographic and textural information which gives a real understanding of the 40 ore deposits in Western and West Central Europe. Each deposit is introduced by a selected bibliography listing the most important literature. This is followed by a detailed discussion covering geological characteristics including the position, grade and tonnage of the ore produced together with potential reserve, the stratigraphy and structure of the rocks of the district, and the characteristics and age of the ore body. The book also includes a section of maps, pin-pointing the most important mineral deposits in each region, making this work a valuable reference source for all those working in the fields of ore-deposit geology and exploration.