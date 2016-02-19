Animals and Environmental Fitness: Physiological and Biochemical Aspects of Adaptation and Ecology
1st Edition
Animals and Environmental Fitness: Physiological and Biochemical Aspects of Adaptation and Ecology, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of the First Conference of the European Society for Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry held in Liège, Belgium, on August 27-31, 1979. The papers explore the physiology and biochemistry of animal adaptation and ecology and cover topics ranging from amino acid transport and metabolism during osmotic shock to the role of organic compounds in osmoregulation in plants and animals. This volume is comprised of 89 chapters and begins with an analysis of the transport and metabolism of amino acids under osmotic stress, followed by a discussion on cell volume regulation in isolated heart ventricles from the flounder, Platichthys flesus, perfused with anisosmotic media. Subsequent chapters focus on the effects of cholinergic drugs on the osmotic fragility of erythrocytes; strategies of osmoregulation in the fiddler crab Uca pugilator; ionic regulation in the African catfish Clarias mossambicus in water and air; and environmental and endocrine factors controlling osmotic water fluxes in gills of Sarotherodon (tilapia) mossambicus. The effect of seawater adaptation on the phosphatidyl-choline metabolism in the eel is also considered, along with evaporative water loss in anuran amphibians. This book will be of value to zoologists, physiologists, biologists, and biochemists.
Chapter 1. Amino Acid Transport and Metabolism During Osmotic Shock in Ehrlich Ascites Tumor Cells
Chapter 2. Cell Volume Regulation in Isolated Heart Ventricles from the Flounder, Platichthys Flesus, Perfused with Anisosmotic Media
Chapter 3. Effects of Cholinergic Drugs on the Osmotic Fragility of Erythrocytes
Chapter 4. Effect of Various Hypo- and Isotonic Salines on the K+ Intracellular Content of Carcinus Maenas Isolated Axons
Chapter 5. Comparative Role of Organic Compounds in Osmoregulation in Plants and Animals
Chapter 6. Strategies of Osmoregulation in the Fiddler Crab UCA Pugilator: Biochemical Changes in the Membranes of the Gills and Alterations in the Concentration of Sodium in the Hemolymph
Chapter 7. Fine Structure of Saltabsorbing Epithelium in Gills of the Crab Eriocheir Sinensis Acclimated to Fresh Water
Chapter 8. Lipid Composition of Mitochondrial Fractions Isolated from Perfused Gills of Chinese Crab Eriocheir Sinensis as Related to the Salinity of the Environment
Chapter 9. Effects of Ouabain and Ethacrynate on Na+ Fluxes Across Isolated Perfused Gills of the Euryhaline Crab Eriocheir Sinenis Acclimated to Fresh Water
Chapter 10. Ionic Regulation in the African Catfish Clarias Mossambicus in Water and in Air
Chapter 11. Chloride Transport by the Gills of the Sea-Water Adapted Eel, Anguilla Anguilla L., In Vivo, Under Controlled Ion Balance
Chapter 12. Environmental and Endocrine Factors Controlling Osmotic Water Fluxes in Gills of Sarotherodon (Tilapia) Mossambicus
Chapter 13. Adenine Nucleotides Content and Metabolic Rate in Trout Gill During Osmotic Work
Chapter 14. Effect of Sea Water Adaptation on the Phosphatidyl-Choline Metabolism in the EEL
Chapter 15. Water and Electrolyte Permeability of the Lung-Fish Gill
Chapter 16. Evaporative Water Loss in Anuran Amphibians is not Adaptive
Chapter 17. Electroosmotic Uptake of Water Vapour by Lepisma
Chapter 18. Effects of Environmental Ph on the Sodium and Chloride Influx in an Inhabitant of Acid Waters: The Waterbug Corixa Punctata (ILLIG.) (Insecta, Hemiptera)
Chapter 19. The Respiratory Physiology of Adult Artemia Sauna L. in Relation to Oxygen Availability
Chapter 20. Control of Branchial Blood Flow in the Atlantic COD
Chapter 21. The Range of Ventilation Mechanisms in Fishes
Chapter 22. Aspects of the Comparative Respiratory Functions of Bloodin Some Wild Birds
References
Chapter 23. Hemoglobin Proportions in Freshwater of Sea Run and Artificially Landlocked Adult Atlantic Salmon
Chapter 24. The Fine Structure of O2 Hb Binding in Animals
Chapter 25. Oxygenation-Linked Binding of Carbon Dioxide and Allosteric Phosphate Cofactors By Lungfish Hemoglobin
Chapter 26. Comparative Structure and Function of Oniscoidea Hemocyanins (Crustacea,Terrestrial Isopods)
Chapter 27. Tissue-Specific Isozymes of Octopine Dehydrogenase from Mantle Muscle and Optic Lobe of Loligo Vulgaris and Octopine Metabolism
Chapter 28. Flexibility in Anaerobic Metabolism in Mytilus Edulis L.I. Organ Specific Differences in Atp-Generating Systems
References
Chapter 29. Flexibility in Anaerobic Metabolism in Mytilus Edulis L.II. Regulatory Aspects of Glycolysis
References
Chapter 30. The Influence of Seasonal Changes on Energy Metabolism
Chapter 31. Total Metabolism of Bivalve Molluscs During Transition to Anoxia
Chapter 32. Midgut Gland Hexokinase Isozymes from the Mussel
Refer
Chapter 33. Metabolic Responses of a Sea Anemone to Hypoxia and Air Exposure
Chapter 34. Lactate - The Preferred Aerobic Fuel of Metabolism of the Fish Heart
Chapter 35. Lactate Dehydrogenase Adaptation to Variations of Oxygen Tension in Discoglossus Pictus Larvae
Chapter 36. Activities of some Enzymes Associated with Energy Yielding Metabolism in Three Ecologically Dissimilar Species of Marine Benthic Polychaete Worms
Chapter 37. Relations Between the Release of Enzymes and Myoglobin Under Anoxia: A Study With the Isolated Guinea Pig Heart, Including Some Remarks on Clinical Findings +)
Chapter 38. Species Differences in Edema Formation and Energy Metabolism of the Heart Muscle During Aerobiosis and Anaerobiosis +)
Chapter 39. Comparative Study of the Effects of Mercuric Chloride, Methylmercuric Chloride and Anoxia on Isolated Gills of the EEL
Chapter 40. Regulation and Accumulation of Heavy Metals In Euglena Gracilis
Chapter 41. Rapid Induction of Copperbinding Proteins in the Gills of Metal Exposed Mussels
Chapter 42. Cadmium Accumulation Correlated With Increase in Metallothioneins Concentration in the Limpet
Chapter 43. Toxicity and Retention of DDT in Adult Frogs
Chapter 44. Influence of Environmental Factors on the Ichthyo-Fauna of the Lower Elbe River
Chapter 45. Interlake Differences in Growth Thyroid Physiology and Blood Chemistry of Coho Salmon (Oncorhynchus Kisutch) in the Great Lakes of North America: Effects of Environmental Contamination?
Chapter 46. Influence of Homogeneously Applied Olfactory Stimuli on Phototaxis of Drosophila Melanogaster
Chapter 47. Chemical Orientation of Rhizophagus Grandis(Coleoptera: Rhizophagidae) Towards Mates, and Towards Preys: Dendroctonus Micans (Coleoptera: Scolytidae)
Chapter 48. Brown Fat Thermoregulation in Developing and Cold Adapted Rats and Hamsters
Chapter 49. New Results on Occurrence and Function of Antifreeze Proteins
Chapter 50. Thermal Compensation in Protein Synthesis in Palaemon Serratus (Crustacea Natantia)
Chapter 51. Short and Long-Termtemperature Adaptation of the Muscle Lactate Dehydrogenase in Palaemon Serratus
Chapter 52. Effects of Temperature on the Catalytic Properties of Midgut Gland 6-Phosphogluconate Dehydrogenase from Mytilus Galloprovinoialis
Chapter 53. Temperature Adaptation in Fish Muscle
Chapter 54. Temperature Effect on Carbohydrate Metabolism in Fish Brain
Chapter 55. The Effect of Temperature on Aniline Hydroxylation in the Liver of Fish
Chapter 56. Seasonal Changes on Lactate Dehydrogenase Activities of selected Tissues in Discoglossus Pictus Pictus Otth. (Anuran Amphibia)
Chapter 57. The Homeoviscous Adaptation of Cellular Membranes During Thermal Acclimation
Chapter 58. The Possible Role of Membranebound Mg2 +-Activated Atpasc in the Control of Cell Permeability During Temperature Adaptation
Chapter 59. Effect of Temperature Acclimation on Goldfish{Carassius Auratus) Intestinal Transport
Chapter 60. Temperature Effects on Na+ Transepithelial Fluxes and (Na + -K+)-Atpase Activity in the Intestinal Mucosa of Active and Hibernating Tortoises
Chapter 61. Seasonal Variation in Lipids, Phospholids and Constituent Fatty Acids in the Intestinal Mucosa of the Tortoise
Chapter 62. Temperature Adaptation in the Red Cell Membrane of the Carp (Cyprinus Carpiol.): Lipid Composition, Fluidity, and Properties of the (NaK)-ATPase
Chapter 63. Comparative Studies of the Lipid Composition of Decapods from Warm, Temperate and Polar Waters
Chapter 64. Effects of High Hydrostatic Pressures on Ions Permeabilityof Isolated Gills from Sea Water Acclimated Eels Anguilla Anguilla
Chapter 65. Hematologic and Biochemical Effects of Simulated High Altitude on the Guinea Pig and Pigeon
Chapter 66. Restriction of Mechanical Activity Produced By High Sound Pressures on Various Muscle Types. Experiments with Underwater Sound or Direct Vibration on Isolated Preparations of Smooth, Cardiac, and Skeletal Muscle of Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, and Frogs
Chapter 67. Patterns of Enzyme Activity of Energy Releasing Metabolism in Compound Eyes
Chapter 68. A Cellular Analysis of Chromatophore Interaction in Pleuronectid Camouflage
Chapter 69. Models For Directional Feature Extraction in Celestial Polarization Patterns by Insects
Chapter 70. The Ratio G6PDH/6PGDH as a Marker in Biochemical Taxonomy
Chapter 71. The Metabolic Exponent as a Fractal Dimension
Chapter 72. Separation and Comparative Study of Different N-Acetyl-Β-D-Hexosaminidase Forms from Ficus Latex, Planarian and Newborn Piglets
Chapter 73. The Localization of N-Acetyl-Β-D-Glucosaminidase in Planarian Dugesia Lugubris
Chapter 74. Evidence For a Peptidic AMP Deaminase Activator in the Gill of Trout
Chapter 75. Effects of Ph and Phosphate Ions on the Adenosine Deaminase from the Marine Clam
Chapter 76. Structural, Ultrastructural and Biochemical Modifications in Rana Ridibunda Larvae's Liver, Receiving Different Diets
Chapter 77. Changes in the Plasma Fuel Levels and Body Temperature During the Breeding Fasting in the Male Emperor Penguin
Chapter 78. Effect of Diet and Insulin on G6pd and H6pd Activity of Rat Liver
Chapter 79. Skin Digestion in Bivalve Molluscs and Its Relation to Amino Acid Absorption from Sea Water
Chapter 80. The Passage of Macromolecules Derived from Dietary Protein Through the Gut Wall and Other Barriers
Chapter 81. Analytical and Density Gradient Ultracentrifugation as Complementary Tools For the Determination of Plasma Lipoprotein Profiles in Some Wild European Mammals
Chapter 82. Absorption and Metabolism of D-Glucose by Different Intestinal Segments of the Slug Arion Empiricorum F.(Gastropoda, Pulmonata)
Chapter 83. On the Adrenergic Control of the Teleost Heart
Chapter 84. Variations of Heart Rate in Behavioural Patterns and Specific Stimulation in Hermit Crabs
Chapter 85. Locusta Migratoria: Characterisation of Proteins from Mitochondria by Two-Dimensionalgel Electrophoresis
Chapter 86. Effect of N-Alcohols and High Pressure on the Heat Activation of the Spores of Phycomyces Blakesleeanus
Chapter 87. Transport Mechanism of Plasma Iron in Hens and Pigeons
Chapter 88. An Evaluation of the Inter- and Intraindividual Components of Variance of Enzyme Activities in Rat Plasma
Chapter 89. Phospholipids, Fatty Acids, Free Amino Acids and Proteic Amino Acids in Zooplancton from the Straight of Dover (North Sea)
