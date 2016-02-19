Animal Toxins is a collection of papers that tackles the advancement in studies that aim to enhance the contemporary understanding of animal toxins. The materials in the text are organized according to the organism they cover. The first section tackles the concerns with venomous arthropods, such as the structure of the venom gland of the black widow spider Latrodectus mactans and the biochemical-immunochemical aspects of the venom from the scorpion Centruroides sculpturatus. Next, articles about poisonous marine animals are presented, which include differentiation of the poisons of fish, shellfish, and plankton and block of sensory nerve conduction in the cat by mussel poison and tetrodotoxin. In Section III, the selection reviews papers about snakes and amphibians, such as epidemiological methods in studying venomous snakebites and chemistry of cytotoxic substances in amphibian toxins. The book will be of great interest to toxicologists, zoologists, and biochemists.

Table of Contents



Section I. Arthropods

Structure of the venom gland of the black widow spider Latrodectus mactans. A preliminary light and electron microscopic study

The venom of the honeybee (Apis mellifera): I. General character

Venom of an East African orthognath spider

Isolation and characterization of a lethal component from the venom of Latrodectus mactans mactans

Aphonopelma tarantula venom

Molecular aspects of neurotoxic principle in venom of the scorpion Centruroides sculpturatus

Biochemical-immunochemical aspects of the venom from the scorpion Centruroides sculpturatus

The spider genus Latrodectus in Santiago Del Estero, Argentina

Section II. Marine Organisms

Ecological interactions of toxic dinoflagellates and molluscs in the Gulf of Mexico

Differentiation of the poisons of fish, shellfish and plankton

Biochemical studies on purified Gonyaulax catenella poison

Block of sensory nerve conduction in the cat by mussel poison and tetrodotoxin

Comparison of the biological actions of tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin

Extraction of cnidarian venom from living tentacle

Recent observations on the pharmacology of Physalia toxin

The venom of the piscivorous gastropod Conus striatus

A biologically active substance from the spines of two diadematid sea urchins

Marine toxins from the Pacific, I—Advances in the investigation of fish toxins

Fresh water venomous rays

The venom apparatus of the European star-gazer Uranoscopus scaber Linnaeus

Physiological and pharmacological studies on extracts of the western Atlantic puffer Spheroides maculatus

Section III. Snakes and Amphibians

The structure of the venom gland and secretion of venom in viperid snakes

Epidemiological methods in studying venomous snakebites

Observations on toxicity and antigenic makeup of venoms from juvenile snakes

Observations on Dendroaspis venoms

Production by snake venoms of uncoupling activity and reverse acceptor control in rat liver mitochondrial preparations

Toxicological studies on the venom of the sea snake Laticauda laticaudata affinis

Studies on sea snake venoms: Crystallization of erabutoxins "a" and "b" from Laticauda semifasciata venom and of laticotoxin "a" from Laticauda laticaudata venom

Pharmacological properties of the neurotoxin of cobra venom

Pathophysiological studies of ten snake venoms

Low molecular weight toxins isolated from Elapidae venoms

Studies on some antigenic proteins and polypeptides from Naja nigricollis venom

Enhancement of immunogenicity of snake venom neurotoxins

Neurotoxic protein of Vipera palestinae venom

Differentiation between Bothrops nummifer and Bothrops picadoi by means of the biochemical properties of their venoms

Defibrination by Agkistrodon rhodostoma venom

Significance of the local tissue responses to venoms in normal and in sensitized mice

Chemical differences in the venoms of genetically different snakes

Acetylcholine in snake venoms

The direct and indirect hemolytic factors from animal venoms

Use of venoms in testing for essentiality of cholinesterase in conduction

Biochemistry of the cytotoxic action of amphibian poisons

Chemistry of cytotoxic substances in amphibian toxins

Section IV. General

Effects of venoms on nerve, muscle and neuromuscular junction

Index