Animal Toxins
1st Edition
A Collection of Papers Presented at the First International Symposium on Animal Toxins, Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.A., April 9–11, 1966
Description
Animal Toxins is a collection of papers that tackles the advancement in studies that aim to enhance the contemporary understanding of animal toxins. The materials in the text are organized according to the organism they cover. The first section tackles the concerns with venomous arthropods, such as the structure of the venom gland of the black widow spider Latrodectus mactans and the biochemical-immunochemical aspects of the venom from the scorpion Centruroides sculpturatus. Next, articles about poisonous marine animals are presented, which include differentiation of the poisons of fish, shellfish, and plankton and block of sensory nerve conduction in the cat by mussel poison and tetrodotoxin. In Section III, the selection reviews papers about snakes and amphibians, such as epidemiological methods in studying venomous snakebites and chemistry of cytotoxic substances in amphibian toxins. The book will be of great interest to toxicologists, zoologists, and biochemists.
Table of Contents
Section I. Arthropods
Structure of the venom gland of the black widow spider Latrodectus mactans. A preliminary light and electron microscopic study
The venom of the honeybee (Apis mellifera): I. General character
Venom of an East African orthognath spider
Isolation and characterization of a lethal component from the venom of Latrodectus mactans mactans
Aphonopelma tarantula venom
Molecular aspects of neurotoxic principle in venom of the scorpion Centruroides sculpturatus
Biochemical-immunochemical aspects of the venom from the scorpion Centruroides sculpturatus
The spider genus Latrodectus in Santiago Del Estero, Argentina
Section II. Marine Organisms
Ecological interactions of toxic dinoflagellates and molluscs in the Gulf of Mexico
Differentiation of the poisons of fish, shellfish and plankton
Biochemical studies on purified Gonyaulax catenella poison
Block of sensory nerve conduction in the cat by mussel poison and tetrodotoxin
Comparison of the biological actions of tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin
Extraction of cnidarian venom from living tentacle
Recent observations on the pharmacology of Physalia toxin
The venom of the piscivorous gastropod Conus striatus
A biologically active substance from the spines of two diadematid sea urchins
Marine toxins from the Pacific, I—Advances in the investigation of fish toxins
Fresh water venomous rays
The venom apparatus of the European star-gazer Uranoscopus scaber Linnaeus
Physiological and pharmacological studies on extracts of the western Atlantic puffer Spheroides maculatus
Section III. Snakes and Amphibians
The structure of the venom gland and secretion of venom in viperid snakes
Epidemiological methods in studying venomous snakebites
Observations on toxicity and antigenic makeup of venoms from juvenile snakes
Observations on Dendroaspis venoms
Production by snake venoms of uncoupling activity and reverse acceptor control in rat liver mitochondrial preparations
Toxicological studies on the venom of the sea snake Laticauda laticaudata affinis
Studies on sea snake venoms: Crystallization of erabutoxins "a" and "b" from Laticauda semifasciata venom and of laticotoxin "a" from Laticauda laticaudata venom
Pharmacological properties of the neurotoxin of cobra venom
Pathophysiological studies of ten snake venoms
Low molecular weight toxins isolated from Elapidae venoms
Studies on some antigenic proteins and polypeptides from Naja nigricollis venom
Enhancement of immunogenicity of snake venom neurotoxins
Neurotoxic protein of Vipera palestinae venom
Differentiation between Bothrops nummifer and Bothrops picadoi by means of the biochemical properties of their venoms
Defibrination by Agkistrodon rhodostoma venom
Significance of the local tissue responses to venoms in normal and in sensitized mice
Chemical differences in the venoms of genetically different snakes
Acetylcholine in snake venoms
The direct and indirect hemolytic factors from animal venoms
Use of venoms in testing for essentiality of cholinesterase in conduction
Biochemistry of the cytotoxic action of amphibian poisons
Chemistry of cytotoxic substances in amphibian toxins
Section IV. General
Effects of venoms on nerve, muscle and neuromuscular junction
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186108