Animal Simples
1st Edition
Approved for Modern Uses of Cure
Authors: W. T. Fernie
eBook ISBN: 9781483194226
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1999
Page Count: 592
Description
Animal Simples: Approved for Modern Uses of Cure presents a variety of animal simples, which is regarded from a dietetic as well as from a medicinal point of view. This book dispels various prejudices against certain edible clean-feeding insects, eminently delicate, and remedial, which have failed to gain favor as food or medicine. The animal simples described in this book are arranged alphabetically to guide the readers. This text provides useful information regarding the remedies yielded by animals. This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested on the usefulness of animal simples.
Table of Contents
Adder
Adder Stone
Agates
Air as food
Ale
Amber
Ambergris
Amulet
Amylene
Anchovy
Anemones, Sea
Angel Fish
Animal Oil
Animal Substances
Ant, Red,
Ant, White
Anti-toxin, Horse
Aphis
Arthur, King, a Chough
Ash Tree, hostile to Vipers
Ass
Ass Milk
Astrological Influences
Bacon
Badger
Barbel
Barnacle Goose
Bat
Bear
Bear Woolly
Beaver
Bee-sting venom
Beef
Beetles
Beetles Bloody-nosed
Beetles Cock Tail
Beetles Oil
Beetles, Rose Chafer
Beetles Stag
Bezoar Stone
Bile
Birds' Nest Soup
Blackbird
Black Puddings
Bleak
Blood, Animal and Human
Blood residuum
Blue Bottle Fly
Bogie
Boh to a Goose
Botango
Brain Substance
Bream
Buff Tip Moth Grub
Bug
Buprestis Beetle
Butter
Butter Oil of Milk
Butterflies
Cabbage Grub
Camel Hair and Milk
Candle Snuff
Cannibal Flesh Eater
Carmine
Carp
Carp Frog on head of
Casein
Castor (see "Beaver")
Cat, Domestic Preface xiv,
Caterpillars
Caul
Caviare
Cement
Charcoal, Animal
Charcoal, Vegetable
Cheese
Chinese Pharmacopoeia
Chloroform from Red Ants
Chrysalids
Chub
Cinder Tea
Cinnamon
Civet Cat
Clam
Cobra poison
Cobweb
Cochineal
Cockbroth
Cockchafer
Cockle
Cockroach
Cocktail
Cod
Cod Sounds
Cod Liver, for Oil
Conger Eel
Constrictor, Boa, Urine
Copper
Coral, Red and White
Cow
Cow Urine
Cow Tree
Crab, Sea Shore
Crabs' eyes
Crawfish
Cricket
Crocodile Oil
Crow
Cuckoo
Cuckoo Spittle
Curry Powder
Cuttle Fish
Dab
Days, exceptional for Medicines
Diamond
Dog
Dog Fish, Liver & Oil
Dog's Milk cure
Donkey
Dormouse
Dragon Fly
Drowning, to against Duck Protect
Dungs, various
Ear Wax
Earthworm
Earwig
Eaters, great
Eel
Conger
Electrical
Egg
Egg Oil
Elephant
Milk
Elk
Ergot of Rye
Excrements
Fat (see also "Oil")
Feathers, Not able to Die on
Fennel with Fish
Fiddler
Fingers
Fish
Fish Sauces ("Alec and Garum")
Flatulence (Give Vent to)
Flea
Flint
Fly
Fish Spanish
"Folkestone Beef"
Formic Acid, of Ants
Fowl, the Domestic
Fox
Frog, Red and Green
Spawn
Gad Fly
Gall, Ox
Garum
Gelatine
Gizzard
Glands, Animal, Curative
Glasse, Mrs., Cookery
Glow Worm
Glycerine
Gnat
Gneiss Lime
Goat
Goat Whey Cure
Gold
Gold Healing by Pieces Jelly-fish Cure of
Golls
Goose
Goose Barnacle
Grasshopper
Grayling
Guano
Guinea Pig
Gum Arabic
Hair, Human
Hair, Hake
Halec
Hand (see "Fingers")
Hare
Harlyn Pie
Hart (or Stag)
Hartshorn
Harvest Bug
Hedgehog
Hellebore, Green
Hen
Henbane Bug
Herbal Milk
Herring
Hog
Hoglouse
Hogs Norton
Honey
Honey Dew
Hoof, Elk's
Horse
Horse Shoe
Hound
Huss
Ichthyol
Ingluvin (Gizzard)
Insects
Iron-Copperas
Isinglass
Itch Insect
Ivory
Jaeger Wool
Jay
Juniper Bark
Junket
Kicker
Kidney
Kingfisher
Koumiss (of Mare's Milk)
Lactic Acid
Ladybird
Lama's Dung
Lamb
Lamp, of Human Blood
Lamprey and Lampern
Lanoline (Sheep's Wool Fat)
Lard, Hog's
Lark
Leather
Leech
Liebig's Meat Extract
Lime, Gneiss
Lime, Vinegar of Limpet
Ling
Liver Substance, Animal
Lizard
Loach
Lobster
Locust
Louse
Mackerel
Madrepore
Magic
Magpi
Man
Man, Skull of
Man, Sperma
Manna
Mare's Milk
Marrow
Mealworm
Meat, Raw
Medical Finger
Medusa (Sea Anemone)
Mercaptan (Sulfur)
Metals, Effects of
Metals Transmutation of
Milks
Millepede Pill
Milpreve (Adderstone)
Milt, of Fish
Miscellaneous Animal Simples
Mite, Cheese
Mole
Moonlight, Effects of
Morrhuol (of Cod-liver Oil)
Mosquito
Moths
Mouse
Mullet
Mummy
Musk
Mussel
Mutton
Nails, Cutting
Nail Springs
Neat's Foot Oil
Nest, Swallow's
Newt
Nightingale
Octopus (Cuttlefish)
Oils, Animal
Otter
Owl
Ox
Oyster
Oyster Shell
Palm Oil
Palmer Worm
Pancreas (Stomach-bread)
Pangla, Snake antidote
Papav Juice
Paper, Oil of
Partridge
Pasty, Cornish
Paté de foie Gras
Peacock
Pearl
Peep-boh
Peony
Pepsin
Perch
Periwinkle
Pheasant
Phosphorus
Physicians' Length of Life
Piebald Horse
Pie, Rabbit
Pig
Pigeon
Pike
Pilchard
Pill, Beetle
Pillow
Plaster, Court and Isinglass
Pollack
Porcelain
Pork
Porpoise
Poultry
Propolis of Bees
Prostatic Gland
Psora
Ptomaines
Pudding, Black
Purple, from Whelk
Rabbit
Rabbit Pie
Rat
Rattlesnake
Raven
Ray (Skate)
Ray-liver Oil
Resin Ointment
Rig
Roe of Fish
Rook
Rose Chafer Beetle
Royal Touch, the
Rye
Sago Palm Maggot
Salamander
Saliva
Salmon
Sal
Sauces, Alec & Garum
Sawfly
Scallop
Sclater, Scotch
Sea Nettle, venomous
Sepia (Cuttlefish)
Serpent Charmers
Serums
Sheep
Sheep Raw Fleece to wrap in
Shellac
Shrew Mouse
Shrimp
Silk
Silkworm
Silver
Skate
Skink
Skull, Oil of
Slug
Snail, Apple and Garden
Snake
Snake Egg
Snipe
Snoekfish
Soot
Soy, from Black Beetles
Spanish Fly
Sparrow
Spawn of Frog
Spermaceti
Sperma Hominis
Spider and Web
Spirits, high
Spittle
Sponge
Sprat
Squirrel
Stag
Starfish
Sterilized Milk
Stomach-bread (Pancreas)
Stone, Horse
Stone from Bladder
Stone Philosopher's
Stone Precious
Sturgeon
Suet
Sugar (Cane)
Sugar of Milk
Sulfur
Sunshine, effects of
Sur-alimen tation with raw Beef
Swallow
Sweat
Sweetbread
Tallow
Tamarind Whey
Tarantula Spider
Tench
Testicle substance
Thrush
Thyroid Gland, Sheep's
Tick
Toad
Stone
Torpedo
Tortoise
Toxins
Touch, the Royal
Touch, by hand of criminal
Tripe
Trotters
Turbot
Turkey
Turtle
Turtle Mock
Umber
Umble Pie
Unicorn
Urine, Human
Urine, Animal
Uroscopy
Vaccination
Veal and Calf
Venison
Viper
Vital Heat
Walrus Liver
Wasp
Grub
Wax, Bees
Weasel
Web of Spider
Weevil
Wet Nurse's Milk
Whale
Whelk
Whey Cure
Whistling
Whiting
Wire Worm
Woman, "Floral"
Wood, Brazilian
Woodcock
Woodlouse
Wool, Sheep's, Oil
Wool-sorters' Disease
Worm, Earth
Wire
Young Person, Influence of
Zodiac, Signs of as Affecting Health
Zymin, Digestive Ferment
