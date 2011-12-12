Animal Models of Molecular Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123945969, 9780123948311

Animal Models of Molecular Pathology, Volume 105

1st Edition

Editors: P. Michael Conn
eBook ISBN: 9780123948311
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123945969
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2011
Page Count: 472
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
167.23
142.15
175.00
148.75
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
98.00
83.30
161.00
136.85
122.00
103.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Animal Models of Atherosclerosis

I. Atherosclerosis Development: Basic Concepts

II. Animal Models of Atherosclerosis

III. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Genetic Animal Models of Cerebral Vasculopathies

I. Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy

II. Cerebral Autosomal Dominant Arteriopathy with Subcortical Infarcts and Leukoencephalopathy (CADASIL)

III. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Experimental Models of Seizures and Epilepsies

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Epileptic Seizures

III. Classification of Epileptic Syndromes

IV. Models for Seizures and Epilepsies

V. Summary

Animal Models of Muscular Dystrophy

I. Dystrophin

II. The Sarcoglycans

III. Calcium and Dystrophic Pathology

IV. α-Actinin

V. Fukutin-Related Protein and Dystroglycan Processing

VI. Desmin

VII. Laminin α2

VIII. Collagen VI

IX. D4Z4 Repeats and FSHD

X. DMPK and Myotonic Dystrophy

XI. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Acute Phase Proteins in Animals

I. The Acute Phase Response

II. Acute Phase Proteins

III. Clinical Value of APP

IV. APP in Animals

V. Concluding Remarks

Animal Models of Hemophilia

I. The Hemophilia A Mice

II. The Hemophilia B Mouse Model

III. The Hemophilia A and B Dogs

Animal Models of Lung Cancer

I. Lung Adenomas and Adenocarcinomas

II. Lung Squamous Cell Carcinoma

III. Lung Small Cell Carcinoma

IV. Chemopreventive Applications in Preclinical Lung Cancer Models

V. Conclusion

Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Small Animals

I. Introduction

II. Principals of MRI

III. MRI Systems for Preclinical Imaging and Experimental Setup

IV. Cardiovascular MRI

V. Conclusion

Animal Models of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

I. Classification of Murine IBD Models

II. IL-10 KO Mice

III. IL-2 KO Mice

IV. TCRα KO Mice

V. TGFβ KO Mice

VI. TAK1 KO Mice

VII. WASP KO Mice

VIII. P110δ Mutant Mice

IX. PDK1 KO Mice

X. Cbl-b KO Mice

XI. Blimp-1 KO Mice

XII. A20 KO Mice

XIII. SHIP KO Mice

XIV. Gαi2 KO Mice

XV. TNF(ARE) Mice

XVI. LIGHT Tg Mice

XVII. TNFSF15 Tg Mice

XVIII. IL-7 Tg Mice

XIX. IL-15 Tg Mice

XX. CD40L Tg Mice

XXI. Soluble B7.2 Tg Mice

XXII. Integrin αV KO Mice

XXIII. Integrin β8 KO Mice

XXIV. STAT4 Tg Mice

XXV. STAT3 KO Mice

XXVI. SOCS1 Tg Mice

XXVII. Gp130 KI Mice

XXVIII. NFκB1 KO Mice

XXIX. Runx3 KO Mice

XXX. TLR5 KO Mice

XXXI. Enteric Glia KO

XXXII. XBP1 KO Mice

XXXIII. Atg5 KO Mice

XXXIV. mK8 KO Mice

XXXV. N-Cadherin Mutant Mice

XXXVI. Mdr1a KO Mice

XXXVII. GPX KO Mice

XXXVIII. Muc2 KO Mice

XXXIX. C1galt1 KO Mice

XL. NFATc2/RAG DKO Mice

XLI. T-bet/RAG DKO Mice

XLII. Anti-CD40mAb Model

XLIII. C3H/HeJBir Mice

XLIV. SAMP1/Yit Model

XLV. CD45RB Model

XLVI. Human CD3ε Model

XLVII. CD8-Transfer Models

XLVIII. ECOVA Model

XLIX. TNBS Model

L. Oxazolone Model

LI. DSS Model

LII. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Animal Models of Molecular Pathology

I. Murine Models of Lupus

II. Role of the Major Histocompatibility Complex

III. Role of Cell Signaling

IV. Role of Sex Hormones

V. Role of Cytokines

VI. Tolerance Models

VII. Therapies

VIII. Conclusions

Animal Models of Cutaneous and Hepatic Fibrosis

I. Liver Fibrosis

II. Skin Fibrosis and Scleroderma

Animal Models of Schizophrenia

I. Introduction

II. The Schizophrenia Phenotype

III. Existing Animal Models for Schizophrenia

IV. An Example in Progress: A Psychosis Animal Model for Schizophrenia with High Construct Validity

V. Future Directions for Schizophrenia Models

Description

This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on animal models of molecular pathology.

Key Features

  • This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
  • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
  • Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123948311
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123945969

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P. Michael Conn Editor

P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.