Animal Models of Molecular Pathology, Volume 105
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Animal Models of Atherosclerosis
I. Atherosclerosis Development: Basic Concepts
II. Animal Models of Atherosclerosis
III. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Genetic Animal Models of Cerebral Vasculopathies
I. Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy
II. Cerebral Autosomal Dominant Arteriopathy with Subcortical Infarcts and Leukoencephalopathy (CADASIL)
III. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Experimental Models of Seizures and Epilepsies
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Epileptic Seizures
III. Classification of Epileptic Syndromes
IV. Models for Seizures and Epilepsies
V. Summary
Animal Models of Muscular Dystrophy
I. Dystrophin
II. The Sarcoglycans
III. Calcium and Dystrophic Pathology
IV. α-Actinin
V. Fukutin-Related Protein and Dystroglycan Processing
VI. Desmin
VII. Laminin α2
VIII. Collagen VI
IX. D4Z4 Repeats and FSHD
X. DMPK and Myotonic Dystrophy
XI. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Acute Phase Proteins in Animals
I. The Acute Phase Response
II. Acute Phase Proteins
III. Clinical Value of APP
IV. APP in Animals
V. Concluding Remarks
Animal Models of Hemophilia
I. The Hemophilia A Mice
II. The Hemophilia B Mouse Model
III. The Hemophilia A and B Dogs
Animal Models of Lung Cancer
I. Lung Adenomas and Adenocarcinomas
II. Lung Squamous Cell Carcinoma
III. Lung Small Cell Carcinoma
IV. Chemopreventive Applications in Preclinical Lung Cancer Models
V. Conclusion
Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Small Animals
I. Introduction
II. Principals of MRI
III. MRI Systems for Preclinical Imaging and Experimental Setup
IV. Cardiovascular MRI
V. Conclusion
Animal Models of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
I. Classification of Murine IBD Models
II. IL-10 KO Mice
III. IL-2 KO Mice
IV. TCRα KO Mice
V. TGFβ KO Mice
VI. TAK1 KO Mice
VII. WASP KO Mice
VIII. P110δ Mutant Mice
IX. PDK1 KO Mice
X. Cbl-b KO Mice
XI. Blimp-1 KO Mice
XII. A20 KO Mice
XIII. SHIP KO Mice
XIV. Gαi2 KO Mice
XV. TNF(ARE) Mice
XVI. LIGHT Tg Mice
XVII. TNFSF15 Tg Mice
XVIII. IL-7 Tg Mice
XIX. IL-15 Tg Mice
XX. CD40L Tg Mice
XXI. Soluble B7.2 Tg Mice
XXII. Integrin αV KO Mice
XXIII. Integrin β8 KO Mice
XXIV. STAT4 Tg Mice
XXV. STAT3 KO Mice
XXVI. SOCS1 Tg Mice
XXVII. Gp130 KI Mice
XXVIII. NFκB1 KO Mice
XXIX. Runx3 KO Mice
XXX. TLR5 KO Mice
XXXI. Enteric Glia KO
XXXII. XBP1 KO Mice
XXXIII. Atg5 KO Mice
XXXIV. mK8 KO Mice
XXXV. N-Cadherin Mutant Mice
XXXVI. Mdr1a KO Mice
XXXVII. GPX KO Mice
XXXVIII. Muc2 KO Mice
XXXIX. C1galt1 KO Mice
XL. NFATc2/RAG DKO Mice
XLI. T-bet/RAG DKO Mice
XLII. Anti-CD40mAb Model
XLIII. C3H/HeJBir Mice
XLIV. SAMP1/Yit Model
XLV. CD45RB Model
XLVI. Human CD3ε Model
XLVII. CD8-Transfer Models
XLVIII. ECOVA Model
XLIX. TNBS Model
L. Oxazolone Model
LI. DSS Model
LII. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Animal Models of Molecular Pathology
I. Murine Models of Lupus
II. Role of the Major Histocompatibility Complex
III. Role of Cell Signaling
IV. Role of Sex Hormones
V. Role of Cytokines
VI. Tolerance Models
VII. Therapies
VIII. Conclusions
Animal Models of Cutaneous and Hepatic Fibrosis
I. Liver Fibrosis
II. Skin Fibrosis and Scleroderma
Animal Models of Schizophrenia
I. Introduction
II. The Schizophrenia Phenotype
III. Existing Animal Models for Schizophrenia
IV. An Example in Progress: A Psychosis Animal Model for Schizophrenia with High Construct Validity
V. Future Directions for Schizophrenia Models
Description
This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on animal models of molecular pathology.
Key Features
- This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
- Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
- Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 12th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123948311
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123945969
P. Michael Conn Editor
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA