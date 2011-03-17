Animal Models of Human Disease, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Modelling cancers in Drosophila
Dr. Lucas Waltzer
2. Modeling human prostate cancer in mice
Dr. Fen Wang
3. The Drosophila heart: a model system for the genetics of cardiac disease and senescence
Dr. Robert Wessells
4. Dissection of cardiovascular development and disease pathways in zebrafish
John D. Mably
5. Transgenic mouse models of human cardiovascular and blood diseases
Dr. Simon J. Conway
6. 800 Facets of Retinal Degeneration
Dr. Andrew C. Zelhof
7. Towards a better understanding of human eye disease: insights from the zebrafish, Danio rerio
Dr. Jeffrey M Gross
8. Mouse models of retinal disease
Dr. Paul N. Baird
9. Eating on the Fly: Studying Metabolic Diseases in Drosophila melanogaster
Dr David Tree
10. Mouse models of selected inborn errors of metabolism
William J. Craigen
11. Modeling disoders of mitochondrial fatty acid metabolism in the mouse
Dr. Eric Goetzman
12. Watching Worms Whither: Modeling Neurodegeneration in C. elegans
Dr. Benjamin Wolozin
13. Demise of the Flies?: Why Drosophila Models Still Matter
George R. Jackson
14. Utility of zebrafish to late-onset neurology: A developmental model coming of age
W. Ted Allison
15. Genetic Mouse Models of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Darren J. Moore
Description
Animal experiments have contributed much to our understanding of mechanisms of disease and are important for determining new therapies. Animal Models of Human Disease reviews the latest research and developments in this field.
Key Features
- Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
- Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
- Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Readership
Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology and genetics.
