Animal Models of Human Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123848789, 9780123848796

Animal Models of Human Disease, Volume 100

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Karen Chang
Serial Volume Editors: Min Kyung-Tai
eBook ISBN: 9780123848796
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123848789
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th March 2011
Page Count: 550
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
177.23
150.65
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
136.85
101.00
85.85
166.00
141.10
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Modelling cancers in Drosophila

Dr. Lucas Waltzer

2. Modeling human prostate cancer in mice

Dr. Fen Wang

3. The Drosophila heart: a model system for the genetics of cardiac disease and senescence

Dr. Robert Wessells

4. Dissection of cardiovascular development and disease pathways in zebrafish

John D. Mably

5. Transgenic mouse models of human cardiovascular and blood diseases

Dr. Simon J. Conway

6. 800 Facets of Retinal Degeneration

Dr. Andrew C. Zelhof

7. Towards a better understanding of human eye disease: insights from the zebrafish, Danio rerio

Dr. Jeffrey M Gross

8. Mouse models of retinal disease

Dr. Paul N. Baird

9. Eating on the Fly: Studying Metabolic Diseases in Drosophila melanogaster

Dr David Tree

10. Mouse models of selected inborn errors of metabolism

William J. Craigen

11. Modeling disoders of mitochondrial fatty acid metabolism in the mouse

Dr. Eric Goetzman

12. Watching Worms Whither: Modeling Neurodegeneration in C. elegans

Dr. Benjamin Wolozin

13. Demise of the Flies?: Why Drosophila Models Still Matter

George R. Jackson

14. Utility of zebrafish to late-onset neurology: A developmental model coming of age

W. Ted Allison

15. Genetic Mouse Models of Neurodegenerative Diseases

Darren J. Moore

Description

Animal experiments have contributed much to our understanding of mechanisms of disease and are important for determining new therapies. Animal Models of Human Disease reviews the latest research and developments in this field.

Key Features

  • Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
  • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
  • Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology and genetics.

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123848796
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123848789

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Karen Chang Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute, Keck School of Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Min Kyung-Tai Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University, IN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.