Animal Models and Hypoxia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080259116, 9781483189680

Animal Models and Hypoxia

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Symposium on Animal Models and Hypoxia, Held at Wiesbaden, Federal Republic of Germany, 19 November 1979

Editors: V. Stefanovich
eBook ISBN: 9781483189680
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 134
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Animal Models and Hypoxia consists of proceedings from an international symposium. The text discusses the developments made on the study of brain metabolism. An article about the regional utilization of glucose in the brain of mammals is presented. There is also a section that reviews the energy metabolism in the nervous system of insects. The topics covered includes the role of sympathetic innervation in the regulation of cerebral blood flow during hypercapnia, the comparative aspects of energy metabolism in non-mammalian brains under normoxic and hypoxic conditions, and an anoxic rat model. A method developed to gauge the rates of glucose utilization in the central nervous system is evaluated. This method is effective in mapping the functional neural pathways base on stimulated metabolic responses. Factors that contribute to the development of gerontopsychiatric disorders in men are reviewed. The book will provide useful information to doctors, veterinarians, neurologists, students, and researchers in the field of neurology.

Table of Contents


Opening remarks

Mapping Local Cerebral Functional Activity by Measurement of Local Cerebral Glucose Utilization with the [14C] Deoxyglucose Method

Energy Metabolism in Isolated Rat Brain

Animal Models in Experimental Gerontopsychiatry

Experimental Occlusion of the Middle Cerebral Artery in Cats

General Discussion

The Role of Sympathetic Innervation in the Regulation of Cerebral Blood Flow During Hypercapnia

Chronic Normobaric Hypoxia and Subcellular Isoenzyme Patterns of Rat Brain Lactate Dehydrogenase

Comparative Aspects of Energy Metabolism in Nonmammalian Brains under Normoxic and Hypoxic Conditions

Anoxic Rat Model

Index




Details

No. of pages:
134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189680

About the Editor

V. Stefanovich

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.