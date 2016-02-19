Animal Models and Hypoxia consists of proceedings from an international symposium. The text discusses the developments made on the study of brain metabolism. An article about the regional utilization of glucose in the brain of mammals is presented. There is also a section that reviews the energy metabolism in the nervous system of insects. The topics covered includes the role of sympathetic innervation in the regulation of cerebral blood flow during hypercapnia, the comparative aspects of energy metabolism in non-mammalian brains under normoxic and hypoxic conditions, and an anoxic rat model. A method developed to gauge the rates of glucose utilization in the central nervous system is evaluated. This method is effective in mapping the functional neural pathways base on stimulated metabolic responses. Factors that contribute to the development of gerontopsychiatric disorders in men are reviewed. The book will provide useful information to doctors, veterinarians, neurologists, students, and researchers in the field of neurology.