Animal Life-Cycle Feeding and Nutrition
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
I The Nutrients and their Utilization
1 Carbohydrates
I. Types
II. Digestion
III. Absorption
IV. Metabolism
V. Conversion to Fat
VI. Lactic Acidosis
2 Lipids
I. Composition
II. Properties of Fats and Fatty Acids
III. Associated Compounds
IV. Digestion
V. Storage
VI. Oxidation
VII. Ketosis and Lipid Metabolism
VIII. Fat from Carbohydrates and Protein
IX. Functions
3 Proteins
I. Digestion
II. Essential Versus Nonessential Amino Acids
III. Absorbed Amino Acids
IV. Fate of Amino Nitrogen—The Urea Cycle
V. Biological Value
VI. Specific Dynamic Action
References
4 Minerals
I. Calcium
II. Phosphorus
III. Potassium
IV. Sodium
V. Chlorine
VI. Magnesium
VII. Sulfur
VIII. Iodine
IX. Iron
X. Zinc
XI. Manganese
XII. Copper
XIII. Cobalt
XIV. Selenium
XV. Fluorine
XVI. Molybdenum
References
5 Vitamins
I. Fat-Soluble Vitamins
II. Water-Soluble Vitamins
References
6 Comparative Digestion of Nutrients by Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, and Horses
I. Ruminant Digestion
II. Metabolic Disorders of Ruminants
III. Poultry Digestion
IV. Horse Digestion
References
7 Evaluation of Feedstuffs for Livestock
I. Proximate Analysis
II. Animal Feeding Trials
III. Digestion, Balance, and Metabolism Trials
IV. In Vitro Trials
V. Fistulated Animals
VI. Measures of Feed Energy
II Feedstuffs
8 Pasture and Harvested Forages
I. Pastures
II. Hay and Pasture Grasses
III. Legumes for Forage
IV. Corn and the Sorghums for Forage
References
9 Cereal and Sorghum Grains and Their By-Products
I. Yellow Corn
II. Grain Sorghums
III. Oats
IV. Wheat
V. Barley
10 Protein Concentrates
I. Plant Sources
II. Animal Sources
III. Chemical Sources
11 Miscellaneous Feed Ingredients
I. Molasses and Similar Products
II. Other Molasses-Like Products
III. Potatoes
IV. Sweet Corn Cannery Residue
V. Animal Wastes (Manure)
VI. Grain Elevator Dust
VII. Other Miscellaneous Feedstuffs
References
12 Effect of Processing on the Nutrient Value of Feedstuffs
I. Heat Treatment
II. Fermentation
III. Pelleting and Crumbling
IV. Achieving Rumen Bypass by Treating Proteins with Aldehydes and Tannins
V. Treating Lignocellulosic Materials
VI. Effect of Processing on Molasses
VII. Steam Flaking, Roasting, Popping, and Extrusion of Grains
VIII. Ensiling High-Moisture Corn
IX. Processing Feeds for Dairy Cattle
X. Processing Feeds for Horses
References
13 Balancing Rations
I. Basic Information
II. Establishing Nutrient Requirements
III. Obtaining Feed Ingredient Analyses
IV. Filling in the Formulation Chart
V. Balancing More than Two Unknowns
VI. Utilizing Fixed Ingredients
VII. Balancing A Ration for Two Nutrients Using Three Feeds
VIII. Balancing An Entire Ration for Energy, Protein, Ca, and P
IX. Vitamin and Trace Mineral Premixes
III Feeding of Animals
14 Swine
I. Nutrient Requirements
II. Feeding the Sow
III. Weaning the Pigs
IV. Growing Finisher Diets
V. Feeding the Boar
15 Beef Cattle
I. Nutrient Requirements
II. Feeding Breeding Cattle
III. Feeding Stocker Cattle
IV. Feeding Finishing Cattle
16 Dairy Cattle
I. Nutrient Requirements
II. Raising Young Calves
III. Feeding Mature Cows
IV. Veal Calves
17 Poultry
I. Nutrient Requirements
II. Feeding Laying Chickens
III. Feeding Turkeys
References
18 Sheep
I. Nutrient Requirements
II. Feeding Ewes
III. Feeding Young Lambs
IV. Feeding Finishing Lambs
V. Effect of Nutrition on Wool Production
19 Horses
I. Digestive System
II. Nutrient Requirements
III. Feedstuffs
IV. Preparation of Feeds
V. Feeding the Brood Mare
VI. Feeding the Stallion
VII. Feeding the Young Horse
20 Dogs
I. Nutrient Requirements
II. Types of Dog Foods
21 Goats
I. Nutrient Requirements
II. Herbage and Browse Utilization
III. Ration Formulation and Examples of Typical Diets
IV. Nutrition-Related Metabolic Disorders
Index
Description
Animal Life-Cycle Feeding and Nutrition reviews developments in feeding and nutrition throughout an animal's life cycle and covers a wide range of topics, from utilization of nutrients such as carbohydrates and proteins to nutrient digestion by ruminants, swine, poultry, and horses. Feedstuffs such as pasture and harvested forages, protein concentrates, and cereal and sorghum grains are also discussed.
Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on nutrients and their utilization, including carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and minerals and vitamins. Nutrient digestion by ruminants, swine, poultry, and horses are then compared and feedstuffs for livestock are evaluated. The next section deals with feedstuffs such as pasture and harvested forages, protein concentrates, and cereal and sorghum grains, together with molasses, manure, and other miscellaneous feed ingredients. The remaining chapters explore the effect of processing on the nutrient value of feedstuffs; balancing of rations; and feeding of animals including swine, beef and dairy cattle, poultry, sheep, horses, dogs, and goats.
This monograph is designed for students of animal sciences, for veterinary students as well as doctors of veterinary medicine, and for practitioners of livestock feeding.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 319
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st May 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138918