Animal Life-Cycle Feeding and Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125520607, 9780323138918

Animal Life-Cycle Feeding and Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323138918
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 1984
Page Count: 319
Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

I The Nutrients and their Utilization

1 Carbohydrates

I. Types

II. Digestion

III. Absorption

IV. Metabolism

V. Conversion to Fat

VI. Lactic Acidosis

2 Lipids

I. Composition

II. Properties of Fats and Fatty Acids

III. Associated Compounds

IV. Digestion

V. Storage

VI. Oxidation

VII. Ketosis and Lipid Metabolism

VIII. Fat from Carbohydrates and Protein

IX. Functions

3 Proteins

I. Digestion

II. Essential Versus Nonessential Amino Acids

III. Absorbed Amino Acids

IV. Fate of Amino Nitrogen—The Urea Cycle

V. Biological Value

VI. Specific Dynamic Action

References

4 Minerals

I. Calcium

II. Phosphorus

III. Potassium

IV. Sodium

V. Chlorine

VI. Magnesium

VII. Sulfur

VIII. Iodine

IX. Iron

X. Zinc

XI. Manganese

XII. Copper

XIII. Cobalt

XIV. Selenium

XV. Fluorine

XVI. Molybdenum

References

5 Vitamins

I. Fat-Soluble Vitamins

II. Water-Soluble Vitamins

References

6 Comparative Digestion of Nutrients by Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, and Horses

I. Ruminant Digestion

II. Metabolic Disorders of Ruminants

III. Poultry Digestion

IV. Horse Digestion

References

7 Evaluation of Feedstuffs for Livestock

I. Proximate Analysis

II. Animal Feeding Trials

III. Digestion, Balance, and Metabolism Trials

IV. In Vitro Trials

V. Fistulated Animals

VI. Measures of Feed Energy

II Feedstuffs

8 Pasture and Harvested Forages

I. Pastures

II. Hay and Pasture Grasses

III. Legumes for Forage

IV. Corn and the Sorghums for Forage

References

9 Cereal and Sorghum Grains and Their By-Products

I. Yellow Corn

II. Grain Sorghums

III. Oats

IV. Wheat

V. Barley

10 Protein Concentrates

I. Plant Sources

II. Animal Sources

III. Chemical Sources

11 Miscellaneous Feed Ingredients

I. Molasses and Similar Products

II. Other Molasses-Like Products

III. Potatoes

IV. Sweet Corn Cannery Residue

V. Animal Wastes (Manure)

VI. Grain Elevator Dust

VII. Other Miscellaneous Feedstuffs

References

12 Effect of Processing on the Nutrient Value of Feedstuffs

I. Heat Treatment

II. Fermentation

III. Pelleting and Crumbling

IV. Achieving Rumen Bypass by Treating Proteins with Aldehydes and Tannins

V. Treating Lignocellulosic Materials

VI. Effect of Processing on Molasses

VII. Steam Flaking, Roasting, Popping, and Extrusion of Grains

VIII. Ensiling High-Moisture Corn

IX. Processing Feeds for Dairy Cattle

X. Processing Feeds for Horses

References

13 Balancing Rations

I. Basic Information

II. Establishing Nutrient Requirements

III. Obtaining Feed Ingredient Analyses

IV. Filling in the Formulation Chart

V. Balancing More than Two Unknowns

VI. Utilizing Fixed Ingredients

VII. Balancing A Ration for Two Nutrients Using Three Feeds

VIII. Balancing An Entire Ration for Energy, Protein, Ca, and P

IX. Vitamin and Trace Mineral Premixes

III Feeding of Animals

14 Swine

I. Nutrient Requirements

II. Feeding the Sow

III. Weaning the Pigs

IV. Growing Finisher Diets

V. Feeding the Boar

15 Beef Cattle

I. Nutrient Requirements

II. Feeding Breeding Cattle

III. Feeding Stocker Cattle

IV. Feeding Finishing Cattle

16 Dairy Cattle

I. Nutrient Requirements

II. Raising Young Calves

III. Feeding Mature Cows

IV. Veal Calves

17 Poultry

I. Nutrient Requirements

II. Feeding Laying Chickens

III. Feeding Turkeys

References

18 Sheep

I. Nutrient Requirements

II. Feeding Ewes

III. Feeding Young Lambs

IV. Feeding Finishing Lambs

V. Effect of Nutrition on Wool Production

19 Horses

I. Digestive System

II. Nutrient Requirements

III. Feedstuffs

IV. Preparation of Feeds

V. Feeding the Brood Mare

VI. Feeding the Stallion

VII. Feeding the Young Horse

20 Dogs

I. Nutrient Requirements

II. Types of Dog Foods

21 Goats

I. Nutrient Requirements

II. Herbage and Browse Utilization

III. Ration Formulation and Examples of Typical Diets

IV. Nutrition-Related Metabolic Disorders

Index

Description

Animal Life-Cycle Feeding and Nutrition reviews developments in feeding and nutrition throughout an animal's life cycle and covers a wide range of topics, from utilization of nutrients such as carbohydrates and proteins to nutrient digestion by ruminants, swine, poultry, and horses. Feedstuffs such as pasture and harvested forages, protein concentrates, and cereal and sorghum grains are also discussed.

Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on nutrients and their utilization, including carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and minerals and vitamins. Nutrient digestion by ruminants, swine, poultry, and horses are then compared and feedstuffs for livestock are evaluated. The next section deals with feedstuffs such as pasture and harvested forages, protein concentrates, and cereal and sorghum grains, together with molasses, manure, and other miscellaneous feed ingredients. The remaining chapters explore the effect of processing on the nutrient value of feedstuffs; balancing of rations; and feeding of animals including swine, beef and dairy cattle, poultry, sheep, horses, dogs, and goats.

This monograph is designed for students of animal sciences, for veterinary students as well as doctors of veterinary medicine, and for practitioners of livestock feeding.

